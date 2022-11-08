ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Win Over Boise State Bolsters BYU In Power Poll

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU jumped up several spots in the latest edition of the BIG-PAC Power Poll after beating Boise State last weekend. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for BYU and allowed the Cougars to end their long-running rivalry with Boise State on a high note. The Utes, meanwhile, maintained their position near the top of the poll.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

How To Watch BYU Basketball Against No. 19 San Diego State

PROVO, Utah – Here are all the details on how to watch and listen to BYU/San Diego State from Viejas Arena on November 11, 2022. It’s a renewal of an old WAC and Mountain West Conference rivalry. The 77th meeting between BYU and San Diego State on the...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Travels To Face Veteran Rival In No. 19 San Diego State

PROVO, Utah – The “new and young” of BYU basketball in 2022-23 showed itself in the win over Idaho State. BYU squeaked by the Bengals with a 60-56 win thanks to a game-winner from Spencer Johnson. What’s on deck in game two?. A rivalry game against...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Flips BYU Commit Stanley Raass On Recruiting Trail

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football picks up a commitment from a former BYU commit in Stanley Raass on the recruiting trail. Kahuku High (Hawaii) defensive lineman Stanley Raass, the son of former BYU defensive lineman John Raass, announced on his personal Instagram page that he de-committed from BYU and flipped his pledge to the Utes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Athletics Signs New Faces During Early Signing Period

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah Athletics signed several new faces amongst their non-football sports Wednesday during early signing period. Football early signing period will take place later this year on December 21st. Men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics, golf, volleyball, and softball all had signees during the early signing period that fans...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Volleyball Set To Host ‘Eat & Greet’ With Fans

PROVO, Utah – The BYU Women’s Volleyball team will host an “Eat & Greet” on Thursday, November 10. It’s taking place in the time slot that would have been the WCC match against Pacific that the Tigers forfeited. The “Eat & Greet” will take place...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Players Who Are On Pace Toward Redshirt Year

PROVO, Utah – BYU football only has two regular season games remaining. Then a third game during the Bowl Season, assuming they get that clinched against FCS Utah Tech on November 19. With the NCAA allowing players to appear in four games and still maintain a redshirt, we’ve reached...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Moves Up In Latest CFP Top 25 Ranking

SALT LAKE CITY – After a 45-20 win over Arizona at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Utah football team moved up one spot in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25. Utah football came in at No. 14 in the country in the first top 25 ranking. This is one step...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Could BYU Football See Exodus Of Players This Offseason?

PROVO, Utah – BYU’s move to the Big 12 is going to be a whole new world, especially when it comes to football. The Cougars’ 2022 season hasn’t entirely gone to plan with a 5-4 record after a much-needed win over Boise State. Going into the...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Hans Olsen’s Film Review: BYU vs. Boise State

BOISE, Idaho – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down the important parts of BYU football’s win over Boise State. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Cougs. He dives deep into the things BYU improved to stop the losing streak.
BOISE, ID
kslsports.com

Weber State Runs Past Western Colorado For First Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball program picked up its first victory of the Eric Duft era by defeating the Western Colorado Mountaineers. The Wildcats hosted the Mountaineers at Dee Events Center on Thursday, November 10. Weber State beat Western Colorado, 83-67. The win was...
OGDEN, UT
wasatchmag.com

Holding Rocks – The Climbing Team at the University of Utah

If you know Utah, you know that rocks are important. They are quite literally, and figuratively, the foundation of this great state that we call home. While all nature lovers appreciate the stunning formations that rocks have formed to make up the famous landscape of Utah, no one quite knows rocks like climbers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah marching band heads to Grand Nationals in Indianapolis

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Bands across the country have been competing for months in competitions leading to state championships and Bands Of America regional competitions. American Fork High School once again reigned first place Saturday at Bands of America St. George Regional, one of 27 regional competitions in the States. The regional included 31 bands from Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, and California.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
S. F. Mori

Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, Utah

A popular Chinese restaurant located in Bountiful, Utah, is the Mandarin Restaurant. It may be very busy and hard to get in because people really like this restaurant. The Mandarin Restaurant is located at 348 East 900 North in Bountiful. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68

Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy