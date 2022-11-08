Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Win Over Boise State Bolsters BYU In Power Poll
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU jumped up several spots in the latest edition of the BIG-PAC Power Poll after beating Boise State last weekend. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for BYU and allowed the Cougars to end their long-running rivalry with Boise State on a high note. The Utes, meanwhile, maintained their position near the top of the poll.
How To Watch BYU Basketball Against No. 19 San Diego State
PROVO, Utah – Here are all the details on how to watch and listen to BYU/San Diego State from Viejas Arena on November 11, 2022. It’s a renewal of an old WAC and Mountain West Conference rivalry. The 77th meeting between BYU and San Diego State on the...
BYU Travels To Face Veteran Rival In No. 19 San Diego State
PROVO, Utah – The “new and young” of BYU basketball in 2022-23 showed itself in the win over Idaho State. BYU squeaked by the Bengals with a 60-56 win thanks to a game-winner from Spencer Johnson. What’s on deck in game two?. A rivalry game against...
Utah Football Flips BYU Commit Stanley Raass On Recruiting Trail
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football picks up a commitment from a former BYU commit in Stanley Raass on the recruiting trail. Kahuku High (Hawaii) defensive lineman Stanley Raass, the son of former BYU defensive lineman John Raass, announced on his personal Instagram page that he de-committed from BYU and flipped his pledge to the Utes.
Utah Athletics Signs New Faces During Early Signing Period
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah Athletics signed several new faces amongst their non-football sports Wednesday during early signing period. Football early signing period will take place later this year on December 21st. Men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics, golf, volleyball, and softball all had signees during the early signing period that fans...
Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for Stanford matchup
The Utes will wear a red and black uniform combo as they welcome Stanford to Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday.
BYU Women’s Volleyball Set To Host ‘Eat & Greet’ With Fans
PROVO, Utah – The BYU Women’s Volleyball team will host an “Eat & Greet” on Thursday, November 10. It’s taking place in the time slot that would have been the WCC match against Pacific that the Tigers forfeited. The “Eat & Greet” will take place...
BYU Football Players Who Are On Pace Toward Redshirt Year
PROVO, Utah – BYU football only has two regular season games remaining. Then a third game during the Bowl Season, assuming they get that clinched against FCS Utah Tech on November 19. With the NCAA allowing players to appear in four games and still maintain a redshirt, we’ve reached...
Utah Football Moves Up In Latest CFP Top 25 Ranking
SALT LAKE CITY – After a 45-20 win over Arizona at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Utah football team moved up one spot in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25. Utah football came in at No. 14 in the country in the first top 25 ranking. This is one step...
Could BYU Football See Exodus Of Players This Offseason?
PROVO, Utah – BYU’s move to the Big 12 is going to be a whole new world, especially when it comes to football. The Cougars’ 2022 season hasn’t entirely gone to plan with a 5-4 record after a much-needed win over Boise State. Going into the...
Utah’s Offense Has Creatively Utilized Different Players With Good Results
SALT LAKE CITY- No one likes injuries, but they are a natural part of football. After escaping last season relatively healthy on their way to a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl berth, it appears Utes’ luck on offense has run out a little on the health front in 2022.
Hans Olsen’s Film Review: BYU vs. Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down the important parts of BYU football’s win over Boise State. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Cougs. He dives deep into the things BYU improved to stop the losing streak.
Weber State Runs Past Western Colorado For First Win
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball program picked up its first victory of the Eric Duft era by defeating the Western Colorado Mountaineers. The Wildcats hosted the Mountaineers at Dee Events Center on Thursday, November 10. Weber State beat Western Colorado, 83-67. The win was...
Former University of Utah tennis player becomes one of the best pickleball players in the world
Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. One Utah player, in particular, is poised to win big at the Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championship happening this week at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Palm Springs, Calif.
Holding Rocks – The Climbing Team at the University of Utah
If you know Utah, you know that rocks are important. They are quite literally, and figuratively, the foundation of this great state that we call home. While all nature lovers appreciate the stunning formations that rocks have formed to make up the famous landscape of Utah, no one quite knows rocks like climbers.
Utah marching band heads to Grand Nationals in Indianapolis
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Bands across the country have been competing for months in competitions leading to state championships and Bands Of America regional competitions. American Fork High School once again reigned first place Saturday at Bands of America St. George Regional, one of 27 regional competitions in the States. The regional included 31 bands from Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, and California.
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, Utah
A popular Chinese restaurant located in Bountiful, Utah, is the Mandarin Restaurant. It may be very busy and hard to get in because people really like this restaurant. The Mandarin Restaurant is located at 348 East 900 North in Bountiful. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.
Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68
Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
Salt Lake City ranks No. 11 for the country’s worst drivers, new report says
Salt Lake City made the cut for the country’s worst drivers.
