321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

Subtropical Storm Nicole leaves Artemis launch in doubt

The weather gods continue to play havoc with NASA Artemis 1 moon mission.

In September, the agency rolled the giant Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule back to the Vehicle Assembly Building ahead of Hurricane Ian to protect the rocket and to allow technicians to recharge the batteries of SLS emergency flight termination system in preparation for a mid-November launch.

Then came Subtropical Storm Nicole.

The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket and its Orion capsule rolled from their home in the VAB to pad 39B late last week just before Nicole began to take shape in the Atlantic. Liftoff is still targeted for 12:07 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, but the timeline is likely to change based on impacts from the storm that's forecasted to gain strength as it takes aim at Florida's East Coast.

There are more opportunities to fly on Nov. 16 and 19. NASA is also exploring Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, as an additional option.

Artemis is NASA's program designed to take astronauts back to the lunar surface. Artemis I is an uncrewed, autonomous mission that will fly to the moon and back, while Artemis II will do the same with a crew sometime before 2025. By 2030, NASA hopes to put two astronauts on the moon's surface for Artemis III, then follow that up with a more permanent presence later on.

Meanwhile SpaceX's planned Tuesday launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, meanwhile, has also slipped due to Nicole – teams there are now targeting no earlier than Saturday, Nov. 12, for that launch.

Terran Orbital scraps plans for world's-largest satellite factory at KSC

Terran Orbital, the company that planned on building the world's largest satellite factory in Florida, has opted to end its pursuit of a Kennedy Space Center facility and instead re-focus efforts on California.

The satellite manufacturer, which focuses mostly on government contracts, announced this week it received an investment of $100 million from aerospace giant Lockheed Martin, changing the trajectory of factory-related plans. Terran had planned to build the sprawling campus at KSC's former Shuttle Landing Facility, now the Launch and Landing Facility, in partnership with the state's aerospace finance and development authority Space Florida.

If it had come to fruition, the company promised a $300 million investment and up to 2,100 jobs at KSC. It would have produced up to 1,000 small satellites and a million satellite components per year.

Falcon Heavy launches with dramatic dual booster return to Cape

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket currently in use, roared off its pad at Kennedy Space Center Tuesday morning at 9:41 a.m. EDT. Launching a classified national security payload for the Space Force, it marked only the fourth time the rocket has ever flown.

Moments later, twin sonic booms heralded the rocket's two side boosters' return to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX launches European communications satellite.

SpaceX lofted yet another communications satellite from Cape Canaveral early Thursday, wrapping up the Space Coast's 48th mission of the year as NASA prepared to roll out its massive Artemis I rocket at Kennedy Space Center.

The 1:22 a.m. EDT liftoff took French satellite operator Eutelsat's Hotbird 13G satellite, nearly identical to the one launched last month, to orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40. Thursday's launch marked the seventh for the rocket's first stage, which was successfully recovered on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean a few minutes later.

Veteran discounts this week at KSC Visitor Complex

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering deep discounts on admission tickets this week in observance of Veteran's Day.

From Monday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 13, the Visitor Complex is offering complimentary daily admission to all veterans to thank them for their service to the country. The offer is also available to all active-duty, reserve, and retired service members.

Although the offer cannot be combined with any other discounts it does include the opportunity to purchase up to four other daily admission tickets at a 50% discounted rate.

