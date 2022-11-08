Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon lowers previous voter turnout estimation

With the number of people who have taken advantage of no-excuse absentee voting, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon is now estimating roughly 50% voter turnout Tuesday for the general election.

The previous estimate was at 65%, still below the 2020 turnout of 70.09%. Around 6,000 Boone County residents have submitted ballots during the no-excuse early voting period.

"The consequence of no-excuse voting — generally based on what has happened in other states — and our experience in 2020, is it doesn't necessarily have an impact on turnout. It just changes the method for voters, who were going to turn out anyway," Lennon said.

While turnout was similar in 2018 to 2020, it is not a one-to-one comparison, Lennon said. The county incorporated into the statewide voter registration system in 2019. Prior to 2019, the registered voter number were active voters. It now also includes inactive voters. Inactive voters, if they still live in Boone County, just need to provide an update of their registration to the county, Lennon said.

"Inactive voters are eligible voters that could vote so long as they update their address," she said. "A 70% turnout in 2018 is not the same as a 70% turnout in 2020. The denominator is different."

There generally are between 10,000 to 14,000 inactive voters on the rolls, Lennon said.

There will be about 74 polling locations across the county available Tuesday. Four of these in Columbia are considered central polling locations where a person could live in any precinct and vote from one of these four locales. They are:

Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.;

The Hearnes Center, 700 E. Stadium Blvd.;

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Lane.; and

Woodcrest Chapel, 2201 W. Nifong Blvd.

This is the first election with Missouri's photo ID law in place. Lennon wanted to remind voters to have their IDs with them for when they go vote. She also encouraged residents to look up their voter information through the Clerk's website to update information, if necessary. Voters can look up their polling location and voter information as well.

"Be sure to bring your Missouri driver's license, passport or a military ID. If you don't have one of those, you can still vote a blue provisional ballot. Those take a little bit longer so we want to make sure people are prepared for that," Lennon said.

What is on the ballot

This election marks the mid-term for President Joe Biden. Forecasts generally estimate the House will turn over to Republican control, while the Senate will be a tight race, but still will have a Republican majority.

The U.S. Senate Seat formerly held by Roy Blunt is up for grabs. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt received the Republican party nomination in August. Democrats have put up Trudy Busch Valentine, while Jonathan Dine and Paul Venable represent the Libertarian and Constitution parties, respectively.

Boone County will have two different U.S. Representatives after redistricting split the county along I-70. Missouri's Third District has Republican Incumbent Blaine Luetkemeyer facing off against Democrat Bethany Mann for the southern half of Boone County. The Fourth District seat covering northern Boone County is up for grabs after Republican Vicky Hartzler had sought the party nomination for U.S. Senate, losing out to Schmitt. Republican Mark Alford, Democrat Jack Truman and Libertarian Randy Langkraehr are on the ballot.

In Boone County three Missouri House seats are contested: Incumbent Republican Cheri Toalson Reisch vs Democrat Dave Raithel for District 44; Republican John Martin vs. Democrat Adrian Plank for District 47; and Republican James Musgraves vs. Democrat Doug Mann for District 50. Republicans are expected to maintain the majority in the House, but if the Democrats in these races win, could remove Republicans' supermajority in the House.

Democrats running unopposed for the Missouri House include Kathy Steinhoff in District 45 and David Tyson Smith in District 46.

The other statewide race is for Auditor between Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, Democrat Alan Greet and Libertarian John A. Hartwig Jr.

Down the ballot in Boone County are contested races for Presiding Commissioner between Republican Connie Leipard and Democrat Kip Kendrick, and those for Recorder of Deeds, Auditor and Treasurer.

Uncontested county races include those for Boone County Circuit Court judges in Divisions 2, 5, 9, 10 and 11; County Clerk; Prosecuting Attorney, who was installed in the role in August; and Collector.

There are four ballot questions for voters regarding amendments to the Missouri constitution, one of which legalizes recreational marijuana in certain circumstances. Information on the other three is available through the Missouri Secretary of State website or through the Boone County online election notice.