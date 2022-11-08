Read full article on original website
Arkansas Issue 4 results: Recreational marijuana fails
ARKANSAS, USA — The Associated Press is reporting that voters in Arkansas have chosen to not legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Arkansas Issue 4 was the only citizen-proposed measure on the 2022 ballot, meaning that it garnered Arkansas residents' signatures in order to get in front of voters on the 2022 ballot. The other three issues were introduced by state lawmakers.
Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day
The polls opened this morning and ever since there has been a steady flow of voters. We talked to a few on why voting is so important to them.
Election results: Arkansas jail expansions
ROGERS, Ark. — Washington, Benton, and Madison Counties all had jail expansion measures on the ballot during the 2022 General Election. In Benton and Madison Counties, the issue is split into two parts. Ballots in both counties had two propositions that have to do with increasing sales tax for...
Republican Steve Womack wins reelection to Arkansas US House District 3
ARKANSAS, USA — Steve Womack has won reelection to the U.S. House in Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District, the AP is reporting. Arkansas' four congressional were largely quiet during the midterms, with the incumbent Republicans favored to win Tuesday in the solidly red state. The state's GOP-dominated Legislature made keeping...
Gov. Asa Hutchinson congratulates Sarah Huckabee Sanders on historic victory
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history on Tuesday as she will become Arkansas's first female governor. She won the 2022 election to become the 47th Arkansas governor, beating out Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington. In her speech declaring victory, Sanders went on...
Oklahoma election results: Kevin Stitt projected to be re-elected as Governor by AP
OKLAHOMA, USA — The Associated Press has projected Kevin Stitt as the Governor of Oklahoma. In deep-red Oklahoma, first-term Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt found himself in a tough reelection fight against Democrat Joy Hofmeister, the AP reported. Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has held off a tougher-than-expected challenge to...
First chance for snowflakes in Arkansas coming | Forecast Nov 10
A powerful cold front is moving south and will drop Arkansas and Oklahoma into the 40s Friday with showers in the morning. A snowflake is possible after sunset.
When will the first snowflake fall in Arkansas this season?
ARKANSAS, USA — The first snowflakes to fall in Arkansas may be coming soon as a powerful cold front pushes south and hits most of the U.S. This upcoming chance will probably not accumulate, but do not be surprised if a couple snowflakes get spit out of some low clouds. There may be more chances for snow in the near future.
Nearly 50 people arrested in Arkansas for federal drug, gun crimes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On November 9, 2022, three federal operations led to 45 arrests following an investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock. Additionally, 80 individuals were indicted and charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges. Two FBI...
Arkansas could experience disastrous earthquake in next 50 years
ARKANSAS, USA — Recently there's been talk of different "once in a hundred year" events happening around the world— from hurricanes to flooding, and various other natural disasters. While there have been many claims as to why this could be happening, Hilda Booth with the State Department of...
Arkansas Department of Health reports 5 flu deaths in the last week
ARKANSAS, USA — In the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) weekly flu report released Wednesday, it was found that the state is still in a "very high" flu activity level. The report also says five more people have died from flu-related symptoms in Arkansas in the last week, totaling the number of flu deaths this season to nine.
Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie charged as part of federal drug, gun bust
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Bankroll Freddie, a well known rapper from Arkansas, has been charged in connection to a federal case that resulted in nearly 50 arrests in November. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Department of Justice announced three federal investigations resulted in 45 arrests. The operation focused on...
Tyson donates 100,000 pounds of food to help with disaster relief efforts in Oklahoma after recent storms
SPRINGDALE, Ark — Tyson Foods announced that it is donating more than 100,000 pounds of protein to support communities in Oklahoma that were impacted by recent storms. The donation will provide an equivalent of 400,000 meals to those in need. Broken Bow, Idabel, and Choctaw Nation tribal citizens are...
The Better Business Bureau Arkansas offers up ways to shop safely this season.
Tis the season for lots of shopping either online or in person. Daren visits with the Better Business Bureau Arkansas to find out how to do it safely.
