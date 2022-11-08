ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 1

Related
5newsonline.com

Arkansas Issue 4 results: Recreational marijuana fails

ARKANSAS, USA — The Associated Press is reporting that voters in Arkansas have chosen to not legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Arkansas Issue 4 was the only citizen-proposed measure on the 2022 ballot, meaning that it garnered Arkansas residents' signatures in order to get in front of voters on the 2022 ballot. The other three issues were introduced by state lawmakers.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Election results: Arkansas jail expansions

ROGERS, Ark. — Washington, Benton, and Madison Counties all had jail expansion measures on the ballot during the 2022 General Election. In Benton and Madison Counties, the issue is split into two parts. Ballots in both counties had two propositions that have to do with increasing sales tax for...
MADISON COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Republican Steve Womack wins reelection to Arkansas US House District 3

ARKANSAS, USA — Steve Womack has won reelection to the U.S. House in Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District, the AP is reporting. Arkansas' four congressional were largely quiet during the midterms, with the incumbent Republicans favored to win Tuesday in the solidly red state. The state's GOP-dominated Legislature made keeping...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Gov. Asa Hutchinson congratulates Sarah Huckabee Sanders on historic victory

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history on Tuesday as she will become Arkansas's first female governor. She won the 2022 election to become the 47th Arkansas governor, beating out Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington. In her speech declaring victory, Sanders went on...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

When will the first snowflake fall in Arkansas this season?

ARKANSAS, USA — The first snowflakes to fall in Arkansas may be coming soon as a powerful cold front pushes south and hits most of the U.S. This upcoming chance will probably not accumulate, but do not be surprised if a couple snowflakes get spit out of some low clouds. There may be more chances for snow in the near future.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Nearly 50 people arrested in Arkansas for federal drug, gun crimes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On November 9, 2022, three federal operations led to 45 arrests following an investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock. Additionally, 80 individuals were indicted and charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges. Two FBI...
PINE BLUFF, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas could experience disastrous earthquake in next 50 years

ARKANSAS, USA — Recently there's been talk of different "once in a hundred year" events happening around the world— from hurricanes to flooding, and various other natural disasters. While there have been many claims as to why this could be happening, Hilda Booth with the State Department of...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Arkansas Department of Health reports 5 flu deaths in the last week

ARKANSAS, USA — In the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) weekly flu report released Wednesday, it was found that the state is still in a "very high" flu activity level. The report also says five more people have died from flu-related symptoms in Arkansas in the last week, totaling the number of flu deaths this season to nine.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie charged as part of federal drug, gun bust

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Bankroll Freddie, a well known rapper from Arkansas, has been charged in connection to a federal case that resulted in nearly 50 arrests in November. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Department of Justice announced three federal investigations resulted in 45 arrests. The operation focused on...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy