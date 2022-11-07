Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
coveleaderpress.com
Cove Blue Santa opens for applications Nov. 12
The Cove Blue Santa program will begin accepting applications for families in need starting this Saturday, November 12. The program is for children ages 15 and under. Cove Blue Santa has historically received around 200 to 250 applications each year, serving close to 600 children. This year marks 23 years...
KWTX
Killeen honors active duty and retired veterans with “Hometown Heroes” banners in historic downtown
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen’s Historic Downtown is continuing with its long-awaited revitalization efforts. Fort hood is a major part of what makes the Killeen area so special. Because of that, the city is paying its respects to some of the service members in a new series they call...
KWTX
Central Texas baker goes international in new Food Network holiday show
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Baker who has won two reality cooking shows on Food Network is taking her baking skills abroad. Lilian Halabi, 44, owner of Lily’s Cakes in Harker Heights, has been cast to compete on a show called The Big Bake, a Canadian baking show that airs on Food Network Canada which also airs on Food Network in the United States.
Have You Seen Or Visited Bell County, Texas’ First Distillery?
For some of us, like me, moving to Bell County has been a whirlwind of a time. Even though I've been here for a while now, I feel like I've barely scratched the surface of my new home. I can still remember stressing over on how to drive to my new place of work.
Veterans Day | Check out these deals, events celebrating our brave service men, woman
Veterans Day is Nov. 11 celebrate and remember your veterans this weekend at these events. Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segements on veterans. Veterans Day is this Friday, 6 News has compiled a list of different events and deals that are happening across our viewing area.
Reward offered for information on death of Fort Hood Soldier
QUANTICO, Virginia (FOX 44) – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a reward of $5,000 for credible information leading to the identification of the vehicle and person(s) involved in an accident in August resulting in the death of a Fort Hood Soldier. Investigators are looking for a silver or dark gray […]
KWTX
New restaurant hoping to bring Woodway community together
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Owners of a new restaurant in Woodway are hoping their unique menu, complete with traditional steakhouse favorites, wines from around the world and fresh seafood flown in weekly from Hawaii, will not hit the spot for diners but also provide a place for community. Oak &...
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove businesses getting on board for Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and this year the Copperas Cove small business community is hoping for shoppers to come out and support them in droves. Together, the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation and the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce have been recruiting businesses to participate...
KWTX
City of Waco urges water conservation in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is once again urging residents and property owners to conserve water in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions during the ongoing drought. The Waco area has received rainfall in recent days, but that is not enough to mitigate the effects of a...
forthoodsentinel.com
Fuentes continuing to give back
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Edgar Fuentes was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Puerto Rico and he’s come a long way since enlisting in the Army right out of high school. “The Army allowed me to serve my country while also providing a future for myself and...
KWTX
Bell County cities decriminalizing low levels of marijuana may face legal challenges
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Central Texans might be celebrating now that marijuana is decriminalized in two Bell County cities. But officials said adoption of this proposition may be challenged. Proposition A passed with overwhelming support on Tuesday: 64% voted yes in Harker Heights while 69% voted yes in Killeen.
Operation Green Light to light up Bell County Courthouse this week
BELTON, Texas — Bell County's Historic Courthouse's famous limestone walls will be turning green in early November, in honor of local veterans. Bell County will be participating in Operation Green Light for Veterans, a national movement to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. In...
KWTX
Central Texas boys gives water bottles to garbage disposal employees
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A 4-year-old in Central Texas who gave his mom quite the scare when she couldn’t find him in the backyard where she left him was caught on video going out to the street to give bottles of water to two local garbage disposal employees. Kannon...
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove elects two new council members, CCISD incumbent unseated
There will be a new face at Place 4 on the Copperas Cove city council, as John Hale came out ahead in the polls in the Nov. 8 election, with 3,566 votes, or 54.46 percent. Fellow candidate, Editha Natividad, received 2,982 votes, or 45.54 percent. Hale expressed his thanks to...
KWTX
Propositions to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana in Killeen, Harker Heights appear to be headed for passage
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in the Central Texas cities of Killeen and Harker Heights on Tuesday voted on Proposition A, a ballot measure that would decriminalize possession of less than four ounces of marijuana for personal use and not allow law enforcement officers to stop someone because they smelled the drug.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 12 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 10, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Waco Veterans Day Parade canceled due to weather
The La Vega High School Band announced it will not be participating in the Waco Veterans Day Parade Friday "in the interest of student safety."
Welcome to Robinson | How a tight-knit community brought a coach to town
ROBINSON, Texas — This past January, the Robinson Rockets named Mike Ludlow as their next head football coach. It was before that announcement that the former DFW-area coach drove down to Central Texas and interviewed for the job. In his pickup truck, he noticed something unique about the small...
Where In Killeen, Texas Would You Put This Ridiculously Tiny Home?
If you could place this 399 square-foot tiny home somewhere here in Killeen, Texas, where would you put it? Could you live in a home this tiny for the rest of your life? I am trying to convince myself to say that I could, but that bedroom closet may not cut it, lol.
KWTX
Latest results: Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD bond proposals
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD on Tuesday voted on whether to approve proposed bonds to improve facilities and give teachers a pay raise. CRAWFORD ISD. Crawford ISD was proposing a $10 million bond that will essentially expand the schools to...
