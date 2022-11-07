ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coveleaderpress.com

Cove Blue Santa opens for applications Nov. 12

The Cove Blue Santa program will begin accepting applications for families in need starting this Saturday, November 12. The program is for children ages 15 and under. Cove Blue Santa has historically received around 200 to 250 applications each year, serving close to 600 children. This year marks 23 years...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Central Texas baker goes international in new Food Network holiday show

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Baker who has won two reality cooking shows on Food Network is taking her baking skills abroad. Lilian Halabi, 44, owner of Lily’s Cakes in Harker Heights, has been cast to compete on a show called The Big Bake, a Canadian baking show that airs on Food Network Canada which also airs on Food Network in the United States.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
FOX 44 News

Reward offered for information on death of Fort Hood Soldier

QUANTICO, Virginia (FOX 44) – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a reward of $5,000 for credible information leading to the identification of the vehicle and person(s) involved in an accident in August resulting in the death of a Fort Hood Soldier. Investigators are looking for a silver or dark gray […]
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

New restaurant hoping to bring Woodway community together

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Owners of a new restaurant in Woodway are hoping their unique menu, complete with traditional steakhouse favorites, wines from around the world and fresh seafood flown in weekly from Hawaii, will not hit the spot for diners but also provide a place for community. Oak &...
WOODWAY, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove businesses getting on board for Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and this year the Copperas Cove small business community is hoping for shoppers to come out and support them in droves. Together, the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation and the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce have been recruiting businesses to participate...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

Fuentes continuing to give back

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Edgar Fuentes was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Puerto Rico and he’s come a long way since enlisting in the Army right out of high school. “The Army allowed me to serve my country while also providing a future for myself and...
FORT HOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy