ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma men's basketball suffers stunning loss to Sam Houston in season opener

By Justin Martinez, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DaTyx_0j2LRqOx00

NORMAN — All the shell-shocked Sooners could do was walk off the basketball court with their hands on their hips.

OU led Sam Houston by as much as 14 points in the second half of its season opener on Monday, but its comfortable lead quickly evaporated when the Bearkats made a late comeback.

Now down by just two points with three seconds remaining, Sam Houston's Qua Grant pushed the ball down the court and found Lamar Wilkerson in the corner.

He heaved a 3-pointer over the outstretched hands of a defender and watched as it found the bottom of the net, sealing Sam Houston's unlikely 52-51 win over OU. The Bearkats' bench then spilled onto the court and celebrated while a silent crowd at Lloyd Noble Center headed for the exits.

"We gave them hope," OU head coach Porter Moser said of Sam Houston. "We have to get better. My job is to get us better and to lead us through this. It’s a long basketball season. This is not going to define us. How we react to this is going to define us."

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

More: Oklahoma men's basketball: Breaking down Sooners' roster entering 2022-23 season

OU’s high turnover count leads to low-scoring first half

Tristan Ikpe braced for impact.

OU led 13-10 with 9:25 left in the first half when the Sam Houston forward saw C.J. Noland barreling down the lane. Ikpe set himself up to take a charge and earned the call as Noland ran him over while whistles sounded.

The offensive foul marked one of 13 turnovers committed by the Sooners in the first half alone. That total included four offensive charges, two shot clock violations and one travel.

OU’s turnover struggles prevented the team from sustaining momentum on offense.

The Sooners shot 8-for-22 from the floor (26%) in the first half, 10 fewer shot attempts than the Bearkats, and entered the midway point with a slim 26-19 lead.

"We had a handful of turnovers by guys trying to make really home run plays," Moser said. "We've been fairly efficient in practice moving the ball, sharing the ball, high assist lower turnovers. We've got to be way more solid. Way more solid."

More: OU men's basketball shifts focus 'right back' to opener after Matt Brady's stunning exit

Tanner Groves anchors OU defense with improved shot blocking

Tanner Groves didn’t shy away from the challenge.

OU held a 13-10 lead with 9:10 left in the first half when Grant got past Bijan Cortes on the perimeter and attacked the rim. All that now stood between Grant and an easy layup was Groves, who left his assignment to provide some help on defense.

It’s a good thing he did. Groves met Grant at the rim and swatted the layup attempt away for an emphatic block that electrified the crowd.

Groves protected the rim all evening for OU. The senior center finished with three blocks, which fell one block shy of tying a career-high.

Groves only tallied 14 blocks last season, but he gained 14 pounds in the offseason with hopes of having a bigger interior presence. That added weight is already paying off for the Eastern Washington transfer, who served as OU’s defensive anchor on Monday.

"I felt great out there," Groves said. "I feel more athletic out there. In terms of the blocks, that's just something to grow on and just keep working at. I'm trying to be a great defender and help the team out."

More: Big 12 men's basketball 2022-23 preview: Can anyone dethrone NCAA champion Kansas?

Shooting struggles sink the Sooners

OU never managed to fully run away with Monday's game due to its shooting struggles.

The Sooners only shot 16-for-43 from the floor (37.2%) and 5-for-19 from 3-point range (26.3%).

Grant Sherfield and Groves were the two exceptions to the Sooners’ offensive woes. Sherfield recorded a team-high 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the floor (2-for-3 from deep), while Groves tallied 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the floor (1-for-3 from deep).

The rest of OU’s offense only went 7-for-28 from the floor (25%) and 2-for-13 from deep (15.4%).

"Their pressure was definitely bothering us all night," Groves said. "We're going to look back at the end of the year and we're going to look at this loss as just a major learning lesson along the way. I think it's going to help us."

Oklahoma vs. Sam Houston live updates

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma men's basketball suffers stunning loss to Sam Houston in season opener

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oklahoma Sooner

Softball Signs Four for 2023

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma softball and head coach Patty Gasso announced Wednesday the addition of four signees from the 2023 recruiting class. Joining the Sooners as freshmen for the 2024 season will be Maya Bland, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering. The four hail from across the...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

LISTEN: Abnormalities in Norman

Motivation isn't difficult to find this week. West Virginia has to win out to make a bowl game. The Mountaineers are 0-9 against Oklahoma in Big 12 play. But will motivation be difficult to summons in Saturday's noon home game on FS1? That's one of many important and immediate questions that will be answered while you wait for an answer to The Big Question. Will the Sooners keep it simple? Can WVU's run defense hold the edges? Is Garrett Greene an option? Who does tempo best? Do the Mountaineers get physical? Is seven still greater than three? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Hybl Signs Three of Nation's Best on Signing Day

NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head men's golf coach Ryan Hybl announced the signing of three student-athletes on day one of the early signing day period. The three-man class consists of three of the nation's top players as Oklahoma will welcome Ryder Cowan, Connor Henry and PJ Maybank III to Norman next summer.
NORMAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ryan Walters elected Oklahoma State Superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican Ryan Walters was elected Oklahoma’s next state superintendent of public instruction, which oversees, implements and reviews policies in Oklahoma’s public school system. In one of Green Country’s closest races, Walters beat Democrat, and longtime Oklahoma teacher, Jena Nelson. Nelson, Oklahoma’s 2020 Teacher...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

$1.9 Billon Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - $1.9 billion is still up for grabs after no one won in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing and after a recent win in OKC people are hoping the next winner will be from the area. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Exclusive: Wife of death row inmate speaks out after her husband receives second stay of execution

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of an Oklahoma death row inmate told FOX23 she’s relieved and hopeful after her husband was granted a second stay of execution by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Last week, Stitt pushed back the execution date of Richard Glossip for a second time. Glossip said he’s innocent of the murder he’s been convicted of. His wife, Lea Glossip, told FOX23 she and her husband are breathing a sigh a relief.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma police search for thieves who cashed in on lottery tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY — As much of the country focuses on trying to with the Powerball jackpot, Oklahoma police want to find the thieves who cashed in on the lottery. Oklahoma City police investigators have connected the same two suspects with four different cases of stealing lottery tickets, with one case at a gas station on Southwest 29th Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Will Rogers World Airport lassoing more businesses in Lariat Landing development

Construction has ramped up along S. Portland Ave. near Will Rogers World Airport in recent months as work continues on the Lariat Landing development. Lariat Landing is a dedicated 1,000-acre site located on the east side of the airport between I-44 and the airport. The aim of the development is to attract aviation and nonaviation businesses alike to that area of OKC. To accommodate the growth of Lariat Landing, the city relocated Portland Avenue in 2015, with access to sewer, water and electricity along the four miles of the rebuilt thoroughfare, which stretches from SW 54th to SW 104th streets. The city also added beautifully landscaped center medians and street lighting up and down that section of Portland.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

ACLU Oklahoma receives complaints of poll workers instructing straight-party voting

OKLAHOMA — The Oklahoma chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday they have received multiple alerts of possible poll tampering. ALERT: Our office has received multiple complaints of poll workers instructing voters to vote straight party. You do not have to vote straight party to have your vote counted. If a poll worker tells you who to vote for, contact our Election Protection Hotline at 405-849-5220.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
TechCrunch

Canoo to buy vehicle manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City

The new facility will be dedicated to producing Canoo’s electric Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) and Lifestyle Vehicle (LV), an electric SUV. Canoo is still working on its “megamicro factory” in Pryor, but until that comes online, this new facility will help Canoo ramp production and bring EVs to market in 2023.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy