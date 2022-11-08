ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

Christina Ricci Raves Over Jenna Ortega’s Portrayal of Wednesday Addams (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MK7uV_0j2LRhhe00

Christina Ricci was glamorous in Rodarte on the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, where she was doing presenting duties.

“Extra’s” Kaliegh Garris spoke with Ricci, who gushed about being part of the upcoming Addams Family series “Wednesday” on Netflix.

Christina gave rave reviews to Jenna Ortega, who is taking over as Wednesday Addams, saying people are going to “freak out.”

She added, “I have a lot of obviously, like, so much love and attachment to the Wednesday that I played and those movies, and so to be asked to be part of the new iteration was really meaningful to me, and working with Tim [Burton] again was great.”

Along with praising Jenna, Ricci also showed some love to her castmate Gwendoline Christie, who she called an “icon of icons.”

As for why it was “important” for her to present at the CFDA Fashion Awards, Christina said, ‘My mother was a model, and so I grew up watching Elsa Klensch on CNN every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. and following fashion and being obsessed with it… I fell in love with fashion very young, so to be asked to present in a world like this actually means something to me.”

At the show, Lenny Kravitz was honored with the Fashion Icon award. Christina commented, “He’s just, like, the man. He supports women, he loves women, he supports all kinds of people and love and his messaging, and his energy is incredible. His music is iconic… Nobody else can do what he does.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJNwS_0j2LRhhe00

Comments / 2

Related
Parade

Mariska Hargitay Dazzles in Silver Gown in Red Carpet Photos

Mariska Hargitay was serving looks on the Glamour red carpet!. The actress stepped out for Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday looking absolutely stunning. The Law & Order: SVU actress donned a gorgeous floor-length, sparkling silver gown with puffy sleeve and layered fringe detailing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extratv

Chris Evans Is Dating Alba Baptista (Report)

“Captain America” star Chris Evans is reportedly off the market!. People magazine reports Evans, 41, has been dating “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” actress Alba Baptista, 25, “for over a year.”. A source revealed, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family...
Glamour

Elliot Page and Mae Martin Appear to Make Their Red-Carpet Couple Debut

It looks like Elliot Page and Mae Martin are more than friends. On November 5, the Umbrella Academy star and the creator of Netflix’s Feel Good suited up in Gucci for the LACMA Art +Film Gala in Los Angeles. Page looked dapper as ever in a double-breasted black suit and bow tie, while Martin wore a navy and black suit, opting to go tieless and leaving their white oxford unbuttoned at the collar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract

Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
HollywoodLife

​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
POPSUGAR

The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo

Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
wegotthiscovered.com

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
Daily Mail

Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series

The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
OK! Magazine

Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert

Scout Willis is stepping out of her famous parents' shadow. On Monday, October 24, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter took to Instagram to spread the word about her live performance alongside friend Odessa Jorgensen, and she added a seasonally appropriate twist to the promo by taking photos in a Halloween shop."Come see me and my child tonight 9 PM... or else," Willis said while holding a haunted baby doll and mask.Willis had fawned over her collaboration via social media a day earlier as well. WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS"BACK...
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

extratv

82K+
Followers
5K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy