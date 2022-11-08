Christina Ricci Raves Over Jenna Ortega’s Portrayal of Wednesday Addams (Exclusive)

Christina Ricci was glamorous in Rodarte on the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, where she was doing presenting duties.

“Extra’s” Kaliegh Garris spoke with Ricci, who gushed about being part of the upcoming Addams Family series “Wednesday” on Netflix.

Christina gave rave reviews to Jenna Ortega, who is taking over as Wednesday Addams, saying people are going to “freak out.”

She added, “I have a lot of obviously, like, so much love and attachment to the Wednesday that I played and those movies, and so to be asked to be part of the new iteration was really meaningful to me, and working with Tim [Burton] again was great.”

Along with praising Jenna, Ricci also showed some love to her castmate Gwendoline Christie, who she called an “icon of icons.”

As for why it was “important” for her to present at the CFDA Fashion Awards, Christina said, ‘My mother was a model, and so I grew up watching Elsa Klensch on CNN every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. and following fashion and being obsessed with it… I fell in love with fashion very young, so to be asked to present in a world like this actually means something to me.”

At the show, Lenny Kravitz was honored with the Fashion Icon award. Christina commented, “He’s just, like, the man. He supports women, he loves women, he supports all kinds of people and love and his messaging, and his energy is incredible. His music is iconic… Nobody else can do what he does.”