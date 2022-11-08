ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

‘Change is not going to happen without voting’: Civil rights orgs encourage Grand Strand, Pee Dee minority communities to vote

By Ale Espinosa
WMBF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Florence County election official explains problem counting early votes, says results to be certified on Friday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A problem counting early votes on Election Night in Florence County has been resolved, and the results will be certified on Friday, officials said. Julian Young, director of the county’s Voter Registration and Election office, explained what happened to News13 on Thursday. “What we initially thought was an issue with […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Over 11K ballots being recounted in Florence County after machine error

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 11,000 ballots are being recounted in Florence County to make sure every vote is counted, and counted only once, after a machine error. Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Director Julian Young said officials are recounting 11,191 ballots after a machine error may have caused duplicate votes.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Coastal Observer

Razor thin margin leads to recount in schools race

That’s what separates Scott DuBose (2,169 votes) and Lynne B. Ford (2,165) in the race for the District 2 seat on the Georgetown County School Board. The results are unofficial, pending a recount that will happen Friday morning after the Board of Elections and Voter Registration certifies the results at its canvass meeting.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Marion County voters reject $35 annual public safety fee, unofficial results show

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Marion County voters rejected a $35 annual public safety fee, according to unofficial results. The measure was rejected 51.5% to 48.5%, according to unofficial results. Marion County Council proposed the fee “In order to remain competitive with surrounding Counties and to continue providing Public Safety services at the current level […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Write-in candidate wins Darlington County School Board seat after incumbent’s recent death

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A write-in candidate has won a spot on the Darlington County School Board after the incumbent and leading vote-getter in Tuesday’s election died last week. Audrey Gore is the unofficial winner of the District 3 seat with 204 write-in votes, according to Darlington County Elections and Registration Director Hoyt Campbell. […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence voters approve Sunday alcohol sales, unofficial results show

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence voters approved a measure to allow alcohol sales on Sundays, according to unofficial results. The measure passed approximately 71% to 29%, according to unofficial results. The measure applies specifically to businesses within the City of Florence who already sell beer and wine six days a week. News13 is Your […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Frontier Communications’ phone services disrupted in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Landline services through Frontier Communications have been disrupted in Florence County Tuesday afternoon. The Florence County Emergency Management officials said residents who utilize Frontier Communications for their landline phone services needing emergency assistance should call 911 from a cell phone. Frontier is working on...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas

WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy