‘Change is not going to happen without voting’: Civil rights orgs encourage Grand Strand, Pee Dee minority communities to vote

Florence County election official explains problem counting early votes, says results to be certified on Friday
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A problem counting early votes on Election Night in Florence County has been resolved, and the results will be certified on Friday, officials said. Julian Young, director of the county’s Voter Registration and Election office, explained what happened to News13 on Thursday. “What we initially thought was an issue with […]
North Carolina sheriff Jody Greene resigned after racist comments were leaked. Two weeks later, the town reelected him.
Two weeks ago, Jody Greene resigned as sheriff of Columbus County, North Carolina, after it was revealed he made racist comments about Black employees in 2019. He said he resigned for his "love" for the county and asked for forgiveness as he went full speed ahead on his reelection campaign.
WMBF
Over 11K ballots being recounted in Florence County after machine error
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 11,000 ballots are being recounted in Florence County to make sure every vote is counted, and counted only once, after a machine error. Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Director Julian Young said officials are recounting 11,191 ballots after a machine error may have caused duplicate votes.
WMBF
New Darlington County school board member elected days after longtime member’s death
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County School District is mourning the loss of one of its longtime school board members, Dr. Themla Dawson. Dawson, who died Oct. 30, served the district for more than three decades. Now, a woman who grew up admiring her passion is set to...
Coastal Observer
Razor thin margin leads to recount in schools race
That’s what separates Scott DuBose (2,169 votes) and Lynne B. Ford (2,165) in the race for the District 2 seat on the Georgetown County School Board. The results are unofficial, pending a recount that will happen Friday morning after the Board of Elections and Voter Registration certifies the results at its canvass meeting.
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
WMBF
2 Horry County deputies resign after writing ‘false, misleading’ statements on warrants, records show
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A citizen complaint led to the resignations of two Horry County deputies. Documents provided by the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy show Sgt. William McMeins Jr. and Deputy Michael Bryant resigned in May for writing false or misleading statements on warrants before presenting them to a judge.
Marion County voters reject $35 annual public safety fee, unofficial results show
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Marion County voters rejected a $35 annual public safety fee, according to unofficial results. The measure was rejected 51.5% to 48.5%, according to unofficial results. Marion County Council proposed the fee “In order to remain competitive with surrounding Counties and to continue providing Public Safety services at the current level […]
Write-in candidate wins Darlington County School Board seat after incumbent’s recent death
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A write-in candidate has won a spot on the Darlington County School Board after the incumbent and leading vote-getter in Tuesday’s election died last week. Audrey Gore is the unofficial winner of the District 3 seat with 204 write-in votes, according to Darlington County Elections and Registration Director Hoyt Campbell. […]
foxwilmington.com
In North Carolina, voter and poll worker interference and intimidation cases are few and far between
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Conversations surrounding election integrity in the past several years have led to concerns of voter intimidation and harassment of poll workers but data provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows these instances are few and far between. As of Friday, more than...
LIVE UPDATES: Most Grand Strand, Pee Dee results are in
Carla Schuessler (R) won the race for State House of Representatives for District 61, according to the Associated Press.
WMBF
S.C. Board of Education temporarily suspends Ocean Bay Elementary teacher’s certificate following arrest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Board of Education temporarily suspended an Ocean Bay Elementary School teacher’s educator certificate after she was arrested and accused of abusing several students. Horry County police arrested special education teacher Grace McColgan a couple of weeks ago following an investigation. She...
WMBF
From Victim to Survivor: The fight against domestic violence in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Around 20 people per minute are victims of intimate partner violence in the United States. That adds up to more than 10 million people each year. It can happen to anyone: your friend, a neighbor, a co-worker, or the person standing behind you at the coffee shop.
Mike Coachman wins Marlboro County school board chair race, unofficial results show
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Mike Coachman won the race for chair of the Marlboro County school board, according to unofficial results. Coachman defeated Jackie Branch by approximately 52% to 48%, according to unofficial results. Branch was sworn in as chair in January after Larry McNeil was appointed interim sheriff of Marlboro County when Charles […]
Horry County voters approve extension of 1% sales tax for education capital improvement
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County voters approved a measure to renew a 1% sales tax for Horry County Schools to make capital improvements, according to unofficial results. The measure passed 68% to 32%, according to unofficial results. The “Penny Sales Tax” was initially passed in 2008 and was up for renewal before it […]
Florence voters approve Sunday alcohol sales, unofficial results show
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence voters approved a measure to allow alcohol sales on Sundays, according to unofficial results. The measure passed approximately 71% to 29%, according to unofficial results. The measure applies specifically to businesses within the City of Florence who already sell beer and wine six days a week. News13 is Your […]
WMBF
Marion County councilman, 5 others officially arrested in connection to criminal conspiracy case
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Six men, including a Marion County councilman, were booked into jail in connection to a criminal conspiracy case. Authorities arrested councilman Oscar Foxworth, Leon Woodbury, Liston Dykes II, Alvin Hayes and Anthony Graves on Tuesday on charges of receiving goods or services fraudulently obtained and criminal conspiracy.
WMBF
Frontier Communications’ phone services disrupted in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Landline services through Frontier Communications have been disrupted in Florence County Tuesday afternoon. The Florence County Emergency Management officials said residents who utilize Frontier Communications for their landline phone services needing emergency assistance should call 911 from a cell phone. Frontier is working on...
wpde.com
Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas
WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
WMBF
Over 1,000 of power outages reported as Nicole approaches Grand Strand coast
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several power outages are reported in our area Friday morning as gusty winds from Nicole move through. Horry Electric reports nearly 1,300 power outages in the Conway area. Pee Dee Electric and Santee Cooper have not reported any outages at this time. POWER OUTAGES |...
