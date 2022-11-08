Where to vote on Election Day

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Looking for your polling place? WFXR has compiled a list alphabetically by county and city of websites to help you find the place to cast your ballot.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections Polling Places are opened from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 8.

For more information on voting in the Commonwealth click here to see the Virginia Department of Elections Website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.