Where to vote on Election Day
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Looking for your polling place? WFXR has compiled a list alphabetically by county and city of websites to help you find the place to cast your ballot.
According to the Virginia Department of Elections Polling Places are opened from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 8.
- Alleghany County
- Amherst County
- Appomattox County
- Bath County
- Bedford County
- Bland County
- Botetourt County
- Buena Vista (City)
- Campbell County
- Carroll County
- Covington (City)
- Craig County
- Charlotte County
- Danville (City)
- Floyd County
- Franklin County
- Galax (City)
- Giles County
- Grayson County
- Halifax County
- Henry County
- Highland County
- Lexington (City)
- Lynchburg (City)
- Martinsville (City)
- Montgomery County
- Nelson County
- Pulaski County
- Pittsylvania County
- Pocahontas County (W.V.)
- Radford (City)
- Rockbridge County
- Roanoke County
- Roanoke (City)
- Salem (City)
- Wythe County
For more information on voting in the Commonwealth click here to see the Virginia Department of Elections Website.
