ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 7

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Murray beats Smiley in Washington’s U.S. Senate race

SPOKANE, Wash. — Incumbent Patty Murray (D) has beaten Tiffany Smiley (R) in the race for U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press. Currently, Murray has 57% of votes, and Smiley has 43%. This will be Murray’s sixth term in office. Smiley conceded to Murray Wednesday night. ABC and several other news outlets declared Murray the winner nearly half an...
SPOKANE, WA
Terry Mansfield

Washington State's Safest Cities

Washington is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Cottages on Bainbridge Island, the state of Washington, USA.By Ecoscapes - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
WASHINGTON STATE
People

Washington Woman 'Popped' Black Bear on the Nose During Attack: 'It Was Just Instinct'

‘It was just instinct for her,’ wildlife officials said of the woman, who is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries in the hospital A woman is in the hospital after sustaining injuries from a bear attack near her home in Washington state. The Chelan County woman let her dog out Saturday morning when she was charged by an adult female black bear, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers reported after they received the call around 7 a.m. in Leavenworth. Her injuries were not life-threatening and she's currently recovering at...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
The Independent

Lauren Boebert - live: Republican says ‘of course’ she will win as Colorado election may be headed to recount

Lauren Boebert has said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as she widens her lead against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch – but the unexpected upset race continues to be too close to call.When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Owl Slashes Washington Woman Twice Amid Rise in Unprovoked Attacks

Hansville, Washington, resident Kirsten Mathisen knows the importance of daily exercise and time spent in the great outdoors. So, every day, she ventures into the woods near her home for a walk and a dose of nature. Recently, however, these typically tranquil excursions turned into nightmare scenarios when she suffered not one but two unprovoked owl attacks.
HANSVILLE, WA
Roger Marsh

Washington witness startled by green light during Face Time call

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Washington witness at Bellingham is looking for explanations after experiencing a “bright green flash” in her bedroom late one night and then watching a “green-like skeleton” appear during a Face-Time call at about 12 a.m. on April 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
BELLINGHAM, WA
KUOW

Democrat Kim Schrier leads WA-08 race after first count

On election night, incumbent Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier held a modest lead over Republican challenger Matt Larkin in Washington’s fiercely contested 8th Congressional District race. At a Democratic Party event at The Westin Bellevue, Schrier told supporters there are many more ballots to count, "but at this...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Four Big Companies Pour Money Into Washington's Elections

While Washingtonians have been casting ballots and making their voices heard in Tuesday's midterm elections, some of Washington's top corporations have put their money where their interests lie. Four of Washington's largest public companies, Amazon, Microsoft, T-Mobile and Boeing, have spent a total of $823,075 in political contributions for the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Pinkbike.com

Video: Washington, Oregon, & Utah Shredding in 'Reset'

Cascade Armory, Ablis CBD and Deschutes Brewing present RESET - A full feature MTB movie showcasing the talents of the Cascade Armory crew. This film showcases what incredible riding the West Coast has to offer in Syncline, WA. Hood River, OR. Bellingham, WA. Green River, UT. Virgin,UT. and Bend, OR. Featured riders include Austin Hemperly, Talus Turk, Arlie Connelly, Jacob Guthrie, Ryan Mcnulty, Devon Bumstead, and Matt Edleston.
BEND, OR
Crosscut

Mossback's Northwest: When Chief Joseph returned to Seattle

At the end of the so-called Nez Perce War in 1877, Chief Joseph pledged, "I will fight no more forever." Those words made the chief famous, and they were seen as an indicator that a chapter had closed for Indigenous peoples in the United States as they were rounded-up and forced to live how and where the government willed.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy