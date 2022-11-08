Read full article on original website
Two races in Washington state could tip scales in Congress
SEATTLE — Control of Congress could come down to one or two seats in Washington. In the 8th Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier faces Republican Matt Larkin. In the open seat in the 3rd Congressional District, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez faces Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent, who edged...
Murray beats Smiley in Washington’s U.S. Senate race
SPOKANE, Wash. — Incumbent Patty Murray (D) has beaten Tiffany Smiley (R) in the race for U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press. Currently, Murray has 57% of votes, and Smiley has 43%. This will be Murray’s sixth term in office. Smiley conceded to Murray Wednesday night. ABC and several other news outlets declared Murray the winner nearly half an...
Washington Examiner
'You don't replace your mom': Murray moves to hold off stiff challenge from Smiley in Washington Senate race
LAKEWOOD, Washington — Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) doesn’t look like a beleaguered Democrat about to get washed away by Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley and the red wave building across the country. Her supporters are another matter. As Murray and other prominent Washington state Democrats rallied the more than...
Washington State's Safest Cities
Washington is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Cottages on Bainbridge Island, the state of Washington, USA.By Ecoscapes - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
Washington Woman 'Popped' Black Bear on the Nose During Attack: 'It Was Just Instinct'
‘It was just instinct for her,’ wildlife officials said of the woman, who is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries in the hospital A woman is in the hospital after sustaining injuries from a bear attack near her home in Washington state. The Chelan County woman let her dog out Saturday morning when she was charged by an adult female black bear, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers reported after they received the call around 7 a.m. in Leavenworth. Her injuries were not life-threatening and she's currently recovering at...
Unidentified light formation moves over Washington drive-in
Drive-in theater in Oak Harbor, WA.Google. A Washington witness at Oak Harbor reported watching a silent formation of lights that may have been a cigar-shaped object at about 10:50 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Washington witness reports hovering 'gray blob' was watching him
A Washington witness at Newport reported becoming frightened after watching a “gray blob” hovering overhead at about 12:30 a.m. on April 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Lauren Boebert - live: Republican says ‘of course’ she will win as Colorado election may be headed to recount
Lauren Boebert has said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as she widens her lead against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch – but the unexpected upset race continues to be too close to call.When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally...
Midterms 2022: Patty Murray wins sixth term in US Senate, defeating challenger Tiffany Smiley
SEATTLE — Incumbent Washington Senator Patty Murray has won re-election over Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley, CBS News projects. Murray took over 53% of votes in the August primary; Smiley garnered 34%, beating out the next closest challenger by over 30 points. Smiley is a nurse who became a veterans...
Owl Slashes Washington Woman Twice Amid Rise in Unprovoked Attacks
Hansville, Washington, resident Kirsten Mathisen knows the importance of daily exercise and time spent in the great outdoors. So, every day, she ventures into the woods near her home for a walk and a dose of nature. Recently, however, these typically tranquil excursions turned into nightmare scenarios when she suffered not one but two unprovoked owl attacks.
Washington witness startled by green light during Face Time call
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Washington witness at Bellingham is looking for explanations after experiencing a “bright green flash” in her bedroom late one night and then watching a “green-like skeleton” appear during a Face-Time call at about 12 a.m. on April 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KUOW
Democrat Kim Schrier leads WA-08 race after first count
On election night, incumbent Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier held a modest lead over Republican challenger Matt Larkin in Washington’s fiercely contested 8th Congressional District race. At a Democratic Party event at The Westin Bellevue, Schrier told supporters there are many more ballots to count, "but at this...
Chronicle
Four Big Companies Pour Money Into Washington's Elections
While Washingtonians have been casting ballots and making their voices heard in Tuesday's midterm elections, some of Washington's top corporations have put their money where their interests lie. Four of Washington's largest public companies, Amazon, Microsoft, T-Mobile and Boeing, have spent a total of $823,075 in political contributions for the...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Washington, Oregon, & Utah Shredding in 'Reset'
Cascade Armory, Ablis CBD and Deschutes Brewing present RESET - A full feature MTB movie showcasing the talents of the Cascade Armory crew. This film showcases what incredible riding the West Coast has to offer in Syncline, WA. Hood River, OR. Bellingham, WA. Green River, UT. Virgin,UT. and Bend, OR. Featured riders include Austin Hemperly, Talus Turk, Arlie Connelly, Jacob Guthrie, Ryan Mcnulty, Devon Bumstead, and Matt Edleston.
Schrier: Companies ‘taking advantage’ of people through inflation
With the 2022 midterm elections around the corner, politicians are still trying to reach voters who have yet to submit their ballots. Rep. Kim Schrier went on The Gee and Ursula Show to talk about why the voters of the 8th district should send her back to the U.S. House of Representatives after a divisive debate with challenger Matt Larkin.
Election results: Will incumbent Ron Wyden keep his Senate seat?
Four candidates are on the November ballot that will decide the 2022 race to represent Oregon in the U.S. Senate. The contest pits incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, against Republican Jo Rae Perkins and candidates from two minor parties: Chris Henry running for the Oregon Progressive Party and Dan Pulju running for the Pacific Green Party.
The definitive look at Washington’s key midterm election races
Tuesday is election day and half of the 4.8 million registered voters in Washington state have yet to vote. If you are complaining about the current situation, this is your chance to provide your voice. “Read the pamphlet, exercise your power, and – very important (since at last check, 18,698...
KUOW
Washington Democrat Patty Murray wins in Senate race after first ballot count
Patty Murray was triumphant on election night. Murray won her sixth term, beating Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley after the first ballot count in the battle to represent Washington state in the U.S. Senate, according to a race call by the Associated Press. “Voters in Washington showed up. Thank you," Murray...
Oregon Voters Pass Gun Control Measure That Creates ‘Database’ Of Gunowners
Oregon voters on Tuesday passed Ballot Measure 114, one of the most restrictive gun control measures in the country. The ballot measure passed 51% to 49%, with 77% reporting, according to the Oregonian. Though the results were close with just over three-fourths of the vote tallied, the
Mossback's Northwest: When Chief Joseph returned to Seattle
At the end of the so-called Nez Perce War in 1877, Chief Joseph pledged, "I will fight no more forever." Those words made the chief famous, and they were seen as an indicator that a chapter had closed for Indigenous peoples in the United States as they were rounded-up and forced to live how and where the government willed.
MyNorthwest
