Irvine, CA

ocsportszone.com

Six Orange County teams aiming for CIF boys water polo titles Saturday

CIF finals are Saturday at the William Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Six Orange County boys water water polo teams will be out to capture CIF championships Saturday at the William Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine. Top-seeded Portola, making its first appearance in the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ocsportszone.com

Two Northwood High School athletes make commitments to compete in college

Christopher Leung and Addison Cadena of Northwood committed Wednesday. (Photo courtesy Northwood High School). Northwood High School swimmers Christopher Leung and Addison Cadena celebrated their college commitments Wednesday during National Signing Day at the school. Leung committed to Northwestern University and Cadena to Cal State University Monterey Bay, according to...
IRVINE, CA
Yardbarker

The 20 greatest players in UCLA football history

Kenny Washington, Running Back (1937-39) Also a standout on the UCLA baseball team, Washington rushed for 1,915 yards, a school record for more than 30 years, and still ranks within the school's career top 20. Washington spent time at quarterback and was a starting defensive back. He is considered one of the Bruins' first Black star football players. He was honored as a second-team All-American in 1939, and his No. 13 was retired by the university.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

L.A. River roars to life

Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a traffic crash on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Seal Beach area.The crash was reported about 4:45 a.m. near Seal Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person, who died at the scene.Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted.The #1 and #2 lanes on the 405 were blocked, causing a huge traffic back up during the morning commute. 
SEAL BEACH, CA
daytrippen.com

Bolsa Chica State Beach Camping Reservations

Bolsa Chica State Beach is located between Huntington Beach and Seal Beach. Beach camping at Bolsa Chica is limited to recreational vehicles only. No overnight tent camping is allowed on the beach. When you camp at Bolsa Chica, you are camping in the parking lot. That said, this is still a great place to park your RV for an overnight stay.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends in horrific crash in Cerritos

LOS ANGELES - A high-speed police chase came to an abrupt end after the suspect plowed into a Cerritos intersection Wednesday morning, hitting several vehicles. The pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle started in the Lakewood area as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RealtorJenniferN

Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC

Two Adjacent Vacant Lots in a Line-Up of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Despite scarcity, Developers and Private Parties are now finding unique opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm

A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

