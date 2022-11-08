Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Two Men Admitted Killing Her, But No One Knows Who She Is: The Irvine Jane DoeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvine, CA
ocsportszone.com
Six Orange County teams aiming for CIF boys water polo titles Saturday
CIF finals are Saturday at the William Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Six Orange County boys water water polo teams will be out to capture CIF championships Saturday at the William Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine. Top-seeded Portola, making its first appearance in the...
ocsportszone.com
Schedule for semifinal round of CIF boys water polo playoffs in Irvine and other sites
Semifinals for the high school boys water polo playoffs will be held at the William Woollett Aquatic Center in Irvine on Wedneday, Nov. 9. Doors will open at 2 p.m. and tickets may be purchased on the GoFan app: $12 general admission and $5 for high school students with ID.
UCLA Hoops Recruiting Development; Status of 2023 Recruiting Post-Stojakovic
We often drop quite a bit of insider info on the BRO Premium Forums. This time, based on inside sources, we provide an assessment of UCLA's 2023 basketball recruiting after it lost out on the commitment of five-star wing Andrej Stojakovic, the prospect from Sacramento (Calif.) Jesuit committed to Stanford over UCLA Monday.
ocsportszone.com
Two Northwood High School athletes make commitments to compete in college
Christopher Leung and Addison Cadena of Northwood committed Wednesday. (Photo courtesy Northwood High School). Northwood High School swimmers Christopher Leung and Addison Cadena celebrated their college commitments Wednesday during National Signing Day at the school. Leung committed to Northwestern University and Cadena to Cal State University Monterey Bay, according to...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Plenty of spirit at Crean Lutheran, Santa Ana and Edison-OLu games
Members of Crean Lutheran’s Blue Zone student section cheer for the Saints Friday night in the game vs. Aliso Niguel. (Photo courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / John Luciano.) There was lots of spirit from cheer squads, bands and fans during the first week of CIF high school football playoff...
Yardbarker
The 20 greatest players in UCLA football history
Kenny Washington, Running Back (1937-39) Also a standout on the UCLA baseball team, Washington rushed for 1,915 yards, a school record for more than 30 years, and still ranks within the school's career top 20. Washington spent time at quarterback and was a starting defensive back. He is considered one of the Bruins' first Black star football players. He was honored as a second-team All-American in 1939, and his No. 13 was retired by the university.
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
Cool temperatures remain in SoCal on Friday
Southern California will continue seeing colder temperatures in many parts Friday, conditions that will last into the weekend.
longbeachlocalnews.com
City of Long Beach Issues Storm Advisory Due to Anticipated Significant Weather System
Long Beach, CA – The City of Long Beach is issuing a storm advisory for residents in anticipation of the significant weather system expected to impact Long Beach beginning this evening and into the coming days and bringing with it significant winds and precipitation. The City is advising residents...
Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a traffic crash on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Seal Beach area.The crash was reported about 4:45 a.m. near Seal Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person, who died at the scene.Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted.The #1 and #2 lanes on the 405 were blocked, causing a huge traffic back up during the morning commute.
daytrippen.com
Bolsa Chica State Beach Camping Reservations
Bolsa Chica State Beach is located between Huntington Beach and Seal Beach. Beach camping at Bolsa Chica is limited to recreational vehicles only. No overnight tent camping is allowed on the beach. When you camp at Bolsa Chica, you are camping in the parking lot. That said, this is still a great place to park your RV for an overnight stay.
foxla.com
Police chase ends in horrific crash in Cerritos
LOS ANGELES - A high-speed police chase came to an abrupt end after the suspect plowed into a Cerritos intersection Wednesday morning, hitting several vehicles. The pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle started in the Lakewood area as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. A...
Suspect arrested after chase through L.A., Orange counties ends in crash, shots fired
A dangerous pursuit of a driver who stole several vehicles and led authorities on a chase through L.A. and Orange counties ended with a crash at a gas station in Hacienda Heights and shots fired by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Cpt. John Radus with the Fullerton Police Department said that around […]
Snow, Heavy Rain In The Forecast For These Southern California Counties
Here's when it is expected to arrive.
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC
Two Adjacent Vacant Lots in a Line-Up of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Despite scarcity, Developers and Private Parties are now finding unique opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
kclu.org
It's here! Major storm system arrived in Tri-Counties
The first significant storm of the season is here on the Central and South Coasts, and it could mean some impressive rainfall totals for parts of the region. The first wave of the system has only left a quarter to a half inch of rain at most in the region.
Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast
Businesses in the Inland Empire’s Lake Perris getaway destination say the state’s natural catastrophe plan is a disaster The post Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Rain, snow bear down on region; evacuation warnings issued
A significant storm moved over Southern California today, dousing the morning commute while bringing thick fog to some areas, and forecasters said the wet conditions will last through Election Day and include mountain snow and gusty winds.
NBC Los Angeles
Family Confronts Pursuit Driver Who Runs Into Home and Steals Their Truck
A family confronts a driver involved in a dangerous police pursuit as he runs in their home and steals their truck. A driver which led multiple police units on a pursuit which began in Anaheim ran out of a vehicle he had carjacked in Whittier and ran onto their property.
