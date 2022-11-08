ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midterm elections: early voting underway across San Diego County

By Misha DiBono
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

KEARNY MESA, Calif. — We are less than 24-hours away from Election Day. With early voting starting 10 days ago and more than 200 full-service voting centers throughout the county, voting could not be more convenient.

“The ballot marking device is fully accessible and has all 796 ballot types. They cover the entire county, so you can visit any vote center, get your correct ballot and be able to cast it at that vote center,” said County Registrar, Cynthia Pae.

San Diego County Registrar of Voters assure election and voting security

According to Paes, of the more than 1.9 million registered voters, already roughly 500,000 San Diegans have cast their ballots. Based on historical data, they estimate anywhere from 50 to 60% voter turnout.

Voting centers will move to extended hours Tuesday – open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but results could take all night or longer.

“On election night, that first set of election night results that comes out shortly after 8 p.m. will include all the mail ballots that had been received prior to Election Day,” said Paes. “And processed into the count, it will also include the 10 days of early voting that’s taking place across the county.”

Storm system expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds to San Diego County

From there, they estimate, again, based on historical data and how many ballots they may receive over the next seven days postmarked on Election Day.

A big concern for many casting their ballots here at the registrar in Kearney Mesa is election security, intimidation at the polls and the integrity of their vote.

According to San Diego Sheriff’s, they have additional resources on standby and have collaborated with local state and federal partners to insure a secure election. Officials say they have no intelligence or information of any threats here in San Diego.

“Security is, with every election, is of the upmost importance to elections officials and it always has been,” said Paes. “We have strict chain of custody control in place. The public is welcome to come and observe every step of the process as well.”

