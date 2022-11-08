Read full article on original website
What Alabama expects in Game 2 and an area for improvement
Alabama’s coming off a win that can be described in a few ways. Beating Longwood, an NCAA tournament team last year, with a 75-54 final was probably reassuring for fans who saw last season slide right into the ocean. This was almost a completely rebuilt Crimson Tide roster that...
Nate Oats, Alabama men’s basketball sign 2023 class
College basketball is back for the 2022-23 season and on Wednesday the next batch of hoopers put pen to paper. Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team announced its class of 2023 recruits as players signed their National Letter of Intent or NLI. “We value shooting, athleticism, versatility...
Earl Woods, Hueytown surging into second-round matchup against No. 1 Theodore
There was a point early in this season where the Hueytown football team had to decide whether it wanted to continue last year’s Cinderella storyline that led to the Class 6A championship game or go in the opposite direction. “I talked to them about that,” Gophers coach Greg Patterson...
With Lane Kiffin lurking, will Alabama play like two-loss teams Nick Saban once feared?
Lane Kiffin has been defending the honor of Nick Saban and his dynasty lately, calling Saban his “good buddy” and talk of Alabama’s downfall “ridiculous.”. But let’s not confuse that goodwill for a coach who isn’t savoring the opportunity this Saturday to become the latest Saban assistant to beat the former boss.
Four-Star Shooting Guard Signs With the Crimson Tide
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has officially signed his letter of intent to play for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6'5 guard is currently a junior at the Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Last season, Cosby led the Holy Rams to a 21-6 record and a playoff birth. Oats and the Tide beat out Virginia, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest to acquire the services of Cosby.
Vestavia Hills-Thompson playoff rematch could hinge on quarterback play
Tis the season for the rematch in the Class 7A playoffs as all four of the quarterfinal games are repeats of regular-season showdowns. Three-time defending champion Thompson (8-3) will host Vestavia Hills (7-4) on Friday at 7 p.m. with hopes of repeating the results of the first-time meeting this season, a 34-14 win at Vestavia.
Big second half propels Ramsay past Guntersville in Class 5A playoffs
Ashton Ashford ran for four touchdowns as fourth-ranked Ramsay beat Guntersville 45-9 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. Ashford scored from the 25, 14, 5 and 1 for the Rams (10-2). They led 19-9 at halftime at Chorba-Lee Stadium in Guntersville. “Last year we had lost in...
Hartselle puts tradition, perfect mark on the line against Center Point
Hartselle will take an 11-0 record and a strong tradition of winning and playoff success into Friday night’s 7 o’clock second-round home playoff game against Center Point. Coach Bryan Moore said he and his Tigers understand and welcome the expectations facing his program. “All Hartselle has ever done...
Talk of Alabama dynasty’s death is ‘ridiculous,’ Lane Kiffin said
Lane Kiffin’s been around the block a time or two so this week’s narrative didn’t catch him by surprise. The whole death of a dynasty storyline after Alabama’s second loss in three games comes as his Ole Miss team readies to welcome the Crimson Tide to Oxford.
Alabama Football: Enjoying a Crimson Tide bowl game
Instead of holding on to the slimmest of chances Alabama Football can qualify for the College Football Playoffs – let’s jump ahead. After the Crimson Tide finishes the regular season with wins over Ole Miss, Austin Peay and Auburn, a New Years Six invitation will quickly follow. Current...
Can Saban predict how a team will play from a week of practice?
Stepping to the podium after Wednesday’s practice, Nick Saban said he liked the way his team looked out there. Coming off a second loss in three games that knocked Alabama from playoff contention, finding the motivation for the final three-game stretch beginning with Ole Miss has been a lingering question with this team.
Gulf Coast Challenge festivities: Things to do as Deion Sanders, JSU come to Mobile
With the 2022 Gulf Coast Challenge pitting the Jackson State Tigers against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile can look forward to several days of preliminary festivities. The game itself -- the fifth annual Challenge, “powered by the Mobile Sports Authority” -- has a 4 p.m....
Look: Nick Saban's Daughter Has Warning For Alabama Fans
Alabama's recent loss to LSU has sparked a handful of conversations about whether Nick Saban's dominant run in Tuscaloosa is over. As they always do, the Crimson Tide entered this year with "championship or bust" expectations. They didn't expect to already have two losses before December. With so much negativity...
Nick Saban Responds to Greg McElroy Remarks
McElroy stated that this season marks the first time that he has been concerned about the future of the Alabama program.
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
Paul Finebaum contends Lane Kiffin’s plea to stop ‘GOAT fuel’ irritates Nick Saban and is by design
What’s the opposite of #RATpoison 🐀☠️ according to #LaneKiffin? #GOATfuel 🐐⛽ 🤣 #nicksaban #THEGOAT #rolltide #fyp #alabama #olemiss #secfootball. Sure, Lane Kiffin gets a ton of credit for coining the latest buzz word in college football, GOAT fuel. But it was Paul Finebaum...
This week in 1982, an Alabama sports writer did the unthinkable … or at least people thought he did
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines when signs first began to appear that Bryant’s program might be slipping and when rumors began in earnest that he might soon retire.
Decatur, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Decatur. The Hartselle High School basketball team will have a game with Austin High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00. The Grissom High School basketball team will have a game with Decatur High School on November 11, 2022, 08:30:00.
Coach Nick Saban To Retire After This Season?
No, it's not clickbait. It is a true statement. Coach Saban WILL retire, at some point, AFTER this season. Will it be before 2023? Many are saying yes. Is it a HUGE overreaction? Yes, in my opinion. It is trending on twitter in the Southeast. IT IS EVERYWHERE!. Coach Saban...
‘State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith’ now on Netflix: What to know
“State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith,” a Netflix documentary recounting the case of a woman who claimed she shot and killed the man who raped her in self-defense, was released on the streaming service Thursday. The documentary, which features interviews with Pulitzer Prize-winning AL.com reporter Ashley Remkus, who reported...
