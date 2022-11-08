ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nate Oats, Alabama men’s basketball sign 2023 class

College basketball is back for the 2022-23 season and on Wednesday the next batch of hoopers put pen to paper. Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team announced its class of 2023 recruits as players signed their National Letter of Intent or NLI. “We value shooting, athleticism, versatility...
Four-Star Shooting Guard Signs With the Crimson Tide

Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has officially signed his letter of intent to play for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6'5 guard is currently a junior at the Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Last season, Cosby led the Holy Rams to a 21-6 record and a playoff birth. Oats and the Tide beat out Virginia, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest to acquire the services of Cosby.
Alabama Football: Enjoying a Crimson Tide bowl game

Instead of holding on to the slimmest of chances Alabama Football can qualify for the College Football Playoffs – let’s jump ahead. After the Crimson Tide finishes the regular season with wins over Ole Miss, Austin Peay and Auburn, a New Years Six invitation will quickly follow. Current...
Can Saban predict how a team will play from a week of practice?

Stepping to the podium after Wednesday’s practice, Nick Saban said he liked the way his team looked out there. Coming off a second loss in three games that knocked Alabama from playoff contention, finding the motivation for the final three-game stretch beginning with Ole Miss has been a lingering question with this team.
Look: Nick Saban's Daughter Has Warning For Alabama Fans

Alabama's recent loss to LSU has sparked a handful of conversations about whether Nick Saban's dominant run in Tuscaloosa is over. As they always do, the Crimson Tide entered this year with "championship or bust" expectations. They didn't expect to already have two losses before December. With so much negativity...
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
Coach Nick Saban To Retire After This Season?

No, it's not clickbait. It is a true statement. Coach Saban WILL retire, at some point, AFTER this season. Will it be before 2023? Many are saying yes. Is it a HUGE overreaction? Yes, in my opinion. It is trending on twitter in the Southeast. IT IS EVERYWHERE!. Coach Saban...
