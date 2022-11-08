ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theadvocate.com

FRIDAY'S TOP MATCHUPS: Check out these three games to watch

This is an intriguing first-round Division II nonselect game. It could be a pivotal win for Brusly (6-4), a No. 16 seed in its first season in the Class 4A ranks after a long stint in 3A. No. 17 Abbeville (6-4) enters the playoffs with losses in three of its past five games.
BRUSLY, LA
theadvocate.com

Kim Mulkey looks for defensive improvement as LSU women face Mississippi Valley

LSU coach Kim Mulkey is looking for defensive improvement, but not necessarily upticks on the scoreboard or stat sheet, heading into the Tigers' second game of the season. Mulkey is focused on how her team is learning to play defense and wants to see improvement when the Tigers take on Mississippi Valley State at 7 p.m. Friday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Two days later, the Tigers make their first TV appearance while hosting Western Carolina at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern to face improving Mississippi Valley State team

Coming off games against the two best Southwestern Athletic Conference teams on their schedule, Southern lines up against a team potentially in the midst of a breakthrough. Mississippi Valley State’s 1-8 overall record, including 1-5 in league play, doesn't mean the Jaguars are in for an easy time when the teams meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Cecilia opens playoffs with dangerous first-round opponent in Franklinton

Cecilia football coach Dennis Skains expects an uphill battle when his Bulldogs host Franklinton in a Division II nonselect bidistrict playoff game Friday. The No. 20 Demons (5-5) have won five of their past seven games. Of Franklinton's five losses, three were by a total of 13 points, including last week's 21-18 loss to No. 14 Lakeshore.
FRANKLINTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Freshman running back Karl Ligon establishes himself as one of Southern's top options

When Karl Ligon signed with Southern, he had to figure there would be a nice, comfortable spot at the bottom of the depth chart for him. Instead, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound freshman running back from Prattville, Alabama, has established himself as the team's main rusher. He got most of the snaps and carries among running backs in Southern’s 30-16 loss to Florida A&M on Saturday, and his presence has been a boost.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly turned out to be the grown-up in the room LSU football needed

Why has this turned into a successful first season for LSU football under Brian Kelly?. How did the Tigers go from stumbling over themselves and self-inflicted mistakes that cost them the Florida State game back in September, that led to them looking so outclassed against Tennessee in October, to peeling off three straight impressive victories capped by Saturday night’s 32-31 overtime victory for the ages over Alabama to start November?
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Matt McMahon's life in basketball inspired in part by a former LSU legend

As far back as he can remember, all Matt McMahon wanted to do was play basketball. Growing up in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, McMahon didn’t harbor dreams of one day being a coach. Young Matt wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, Mac, who played high school basketball before a college tennis career at Tennessee Tech.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Community School District School Board honors retiring administrator and student

The Zachary Community School Board honored Zachary High School Student Gabreyela Gonzalez Nov. 1 for recently being nominated for the Youth Leadership Award. Gonzalez received the honor from Mark Cooper, the chief of staff of the Governor’s Office and Governor John Bel Edwards. She was recognized for her efforts in initiating the City of Zachary’s anti-litter campaign and was named a 2022 Everyday Hero.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Hammond bank gets clearance to open branches in Kentucky, West Virginia

First Guaranty Bank, headquartered in Hammond, has received regulatory approval to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia, the company said in a federal filing. The bank already opens loan and deposit production offices in Vanceburg, Kentucky and Bridgeport, West Virginia. First Guaranty’s filing with the Securities and Exchange...
KENTUCKY STATE
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge native, Navy veteran, apparent winner in police chief race

Albert “Buz” LeBlanc, twice an unsuccessful candidate for St. Martin sheriff, appeared to win the police chief job without a runoff in Breaux Bridge on Tuesday. In a complete but unofficial count, LeBlanc, a Republican, took 1,349 votes, a dozen more than necessary to secure the win with 50% of the votes and another dozen to spare. Hubert Augustin, no party, was second with 1,035 votes; Rodney Chitwood, a Republican, was third. Augustin served 27 years with the police department; Chitwood graduated from the U.S. Air Force Police Academy.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is building on South Sherwood Forest

McDonald's is building a new restaurant near the intersection of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Interstate 12. The restaurant will replace the existing location at 2220 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., which is being demolished. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Higgins, Hoggatt keep watch in 3rd District congressional election

Political newcomer Holden Hoggatt was banking on big voter turnouts in Calcasieu and Lafayette parishes early Tuesday night in his challenge for incumbent U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins’ seat. UPDATE: Clay Higgins easily secures fourth term in 3rd Congressional District. Hoggatt, a prosecutor and private attorney, was watching closely his...
LAFAYETTE, LA

