Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Sixth-seeded St. Joseph's Academy weathers early challenge, downs Dutchtown 3-1
Third-seeded Dutchtown sought its first semifinal berth and a first victory over local rival St. Joseph’s Academy in a Division I quarterfinal at the Ochsner/LHSAA Volleyball tournament. The teams split the first two sets. Then, sixth-seeded SJA found another gear, winning the next two to claim sets to notch...
FRIDAY'S TOP MATCHUPS: Check out these three games to watch
This is an intriguing first-round Division II nonselect game. It could be a pivotal win for Brusly (6-4), a No. 16 seed in its first season in the Class 4A ranks after a long stint in 3A. No. 17 Abbeville (6-4) enters the playoffs with losses in three of its past five games.
Prep notes: Playoff berth is about experience more than close destination for St. Amant
Being the last team placed on a playoff bracket is not always considered to be a prize. But for St. Amant coach David Oliver the chance to make a relatively short trip to play fifth-seeded Zachary Friday is both those things. “I won’t lie … the month of October was...
Kim Mulkey looks for defensive improvement as LSU women face Mississippi Valley
LSU coach Kim Mulkey is looking for defensive improvement, but not necessarily upticks on the scoreboard or stat sheet, heading into the Tigers' second game of the season. Mulkey is focused on how her team is learning to play defense and wants to see improvement when the Tigers take on Mississippi Valley State at 7 p.m. Friday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Two days later, the Tigers make their first TV appearance while hosting Western Carolina at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Southern to face improving Mississippi Valley State team
Coming off games against the two best Southwestern Athletic Conference teams on their schedule, Southern lines up against a team potentially in the midst of a breakthrough. Mississippi Valley State’s 1-8 overall record, including 1-5 in league play, doesn't mean the Jaguars are in for an easy time when the teams meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Cecilia opens playoffs with dangerous first-round opponent in Franklinton
Cecilia football coach Dennis Skains expects an uphill battle when his Bulldogs host Franklinton in a Division II nonselect bidistrict playoff game Friday. The No. 20 Demons (5-5) have won five of their past seven games. Of Franklinton's five losses, three were by a total of 13 points, including last week's 21-18 loss to No. 14 Lakeshore.
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon starts building 2023 recruiting class with two early signees
As expected, LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon received two national letters of intent for his 2023 recruiting class Wednesday as the one-week early signing period began. New Orleans native Corey Chest, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward, and Mike Williams, a 6-3, 180-pound shooting guard from Baltimore, signed Wednesday. A four-star...
Freshman running back Karl Ligon establishes himself as one of Southern's top options
When Karl Ligon signed with Southern, he had to figure there would be a nice, comfortable spot at the bottom of the depth chart for him. Instead, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound freshman running back from Prattville, Alabama, has established himself as the team's main rusher. He got most of the snaps and carries among running backs in Southern’s 30-16 loss to Florida A&M on Saturday, and his presence has been a boost.
Kim Mulkey has reeled in the nation's No. 1 recruiting class for LSU. Here's the rundown.
LSU coach Kim Mulkey is striving to take her program to the top of women’s college basketball, and her latest round of signees reflects it. Mulkey inked the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, according to ESPN, with four players signing national letters of intent Wednesday. The group includes two top-10 signees.
Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly turned out to be the grown-up in the room LSU football needed
Why has this turned into a successful first season for LSU football under Brian Kelly?. How did the Tigers go from stumbling over themselves and self-inflicted mistakes that cost them the Florida State game back in September, that led to them looking so outclassed against Tennessee in October, to peeling off three straight impressive victories capped by Saturday night’s 32-31 overtime victory for the ages over Alabama to start November?
The Southern Jaguars try to move on in home finale vs. Mississippi Valley State
The disappointment of squandering a golden opportunity against Florida A&M is subsiding as Southern tries to finish strong in its final two games, beginning with a 2 p.m. home game Saturday against Mississippi Valley State. It will be an emotional day for 18 seniors playing for the last time in...
Matt McMahon's life in basketball inspired in part by a former LSU legend
As far back as he can remember, all Matt McMahon wanted to do was play basketball. Growing up in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, McMahon didn’t harbor dreams of one day being a coach. Young Matt wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, Mac, who played high school basketball before a college tennis career at Tennessee Tech.
Could the LSU Tigers make a New Year's Six bowl game this season ... and face Tulane?
LSU’s epic two-point conversion to beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday has completely upended the Tigers’ bowl picture. From a team not even in some preseason bowl projections, LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is now being bandied about as a dark horse contender for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.
Zachary Community School District School Board honors retiring administrator and student
The Zachary Community School Board honored Zachary High School Student Gabreyela Gonzalez Nov. 1 for recently being nominated for the Youth Leadership Award. Gonzalez received the honor from Mark Cooper, the chief of staff of the Governor’s Office and Governor John Bel Edwards. She was recognized for her efforts in initiating the City of Zachary’s anti-litter campaign and was named a 2022 Everyday Hero.
The low river gives Baton Rouge a little more land — and volunteers fight litter there, too
From the top of the Mississippi River levee in Baton Rouge, the strip of ground that runs along the river is making the most of its time in the sun after the drought uncovered it in recent weeks. Short green grass covers the land that looks almost manicured, and butterflies...
Hammond bank gets clearance to open branches in Kentucky, West Virginia
First Guaranty Bank, headquartered in Hammond, has received regulatory approval to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia, the company said in a federal filing. The bank already opens loan and deposit production offices in Vanceburg, Kentucky and Bridgeport, West Virginia. First Guaranty’s filing with the Securities and Exchange...
Breaux Bridge native, Navy veteran, apparent winner in police chief race
Albert “Buz” LeBlanc, twice an unsuccessful candidate for St. Martin sheriff, appeared to win the police chief job without a runoff in Breaux Bridge on Tuesday. In a complete but unofficial count, LeBlanc, a Republican, took 1,349 votes, a dozen more than necessary to secure the win with 50% of the votes and another dozen to spare. Hubert Augustin, no party, was second with 1,035 votes; Rodney Chitwood, a Republican, was third. Augustin served 27 years with the police department; Chitwood graduated from the U.S. Air Force Police Academy.
See what restaurant is building on South Sherwood Forest
McDonald's is building a new restaurant near the intersection of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Interstate 12. The restaurant will replace the existing location at 2220 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., which is being demolished. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know...
Higgins, Hoggatt keep watch in 3rd District congressional election
Political newcomer Holden Hoggatt was banking on big voter turnouts in Calcasieu and Lafayette parishes early Tuesday night in his challenge for incumbent U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins’ seat. UPDATE: Clay Higgins easily secures fourth term in 3rd Congressional District. Hoggatt, a prosecutor and private attorney, was watching closely his...
After small fire at Evangeline Maid bakery, Acadiana's sandwich outlook remains favorable
A small fire at Evangeline Maid Bakery Thursday morning shouldn't have a major impact on Acadiana's sandwich outlook. The iconic bakery at 720 W. Simcoe St. sustained damage to equipment and the roof after an exhaust blower from one of the ovens malfunctioned, according to General Manager Farley Painter. "It...
