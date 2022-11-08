Read full article on original website
brproud.com
BRPD investigating deadly shooting at hotel in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little before 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. Officers arrived at the FairBridge Inn Express Baton Rouge and found one shooting victim. The victim was a man who later died from the...
houmatimes.com
Explore Houma declares Nov. 10 as National Civic Pride Day
Explore Houma is excited to officially announce that they have declared November 10th as National Civic Pride Day!. Earlier this year, Explore Houma hosted a local Civic Pride Workshop to start the conversation regarding revitalization needs in Houma’s Historic Downtown District. With over 70 community members and leaders in attendance, one thing was clear: we all want to see Houma thrive.
Evangeline Maid Bread bakery fire not expected to affect production
Lafayette Fire Department was on the scene of a commercial fire at Evangeline Maid Bread Factory this morning.
houmatimes.com
Hypervelocity Race Track, a New Indoor Karting and Family Entertainment Center, is Coming to Houma Soon!!
Good news, Houma, a new family-friendly entertainment business is on the way! Hypervelocity Race Track, an indoor go-karting track, and entertainment center are coming to Southland Mall in Houma!. When it comes to family-friendly entertainment, co-owner Mosun Ejike said the community doesn’t have many options. She and her husband, Paul,...
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center to host 4th Annual Career Expo
The Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center will host it’s 4th Annual Career Expo on Friday, November 18. The event is being held in conjunction with National Apprenticeship Week. According to U.S. Department of Labor the 8th Annual National Apprenticeship Week will take place November 14-20, 2022. “NAW is a nationwide celebration where industry, labor, equity, workforce, education, and government leaders host events to showcase the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeship for re-building our economy, advancing racial and gender equity, and supporting underserved communities,” reads a statement from Apprenticeship USA.
lincolnparishjournal.com
One dead after post-homecoming party
Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Retro Con announced return to Houma
Louisiana Retro Con announced it’s return to Houma this January for the Louisiana Retro Con Winter Convention. “After a very successful first event this fall, we knew that the interest, and the need was there,” said Davey Lusco II Founder and Director of Louisiana Retro Con. As...
houmatimes.com
Catherine Bourg Melancon
Catherine Bourg Melancon, age 69, passed away in Houma, Louisiana on November 6, 2022. She was a graduate of Terrebonne High School and acquired her nursing degree from Nicholls State University. Cathy began her career as a registered nurse and served the community for over 20 years at Terrebonne General...
houmatimes.com
South Louisiana Community Orchestra returns with a Christmas Celebration Concert!
After a lengthy hiatus of nearly three years, the South Louisiana Community Orchestra is delighted to announce their return to the performance scene with their upcoming Christmas Community Concert!. The concert will be held on Sunday, December 5, at 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Houma. (6109...
NOLA.com
Luxury homes for $1 million and up: New in River Ridge, French provincial in Mandeville
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
houmatimes.com
Manage Your Diabetes with Thibodaux Regional
November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and Thibodaux Regional Health System is hosting a series of WellTalk events thought the month on the topic. Managing Your Diabetes is a series of free educational programs to help keep you healthy and well. Events will take place in Raceland, Houma and Thibodaux. Monday,...
houmatimes.com
After the Mission to Host Veteran’s Day Fundraising Event Tomorrow at On the Canal Bar
When it comes to taking care of veterans, Houma-based nonprofit organization After the Mission does whatever it takes to pay it forward to those who have made sacrifices for our country. After the Mission founder Ricky Folse has put boots on the ground to help veterans in Fort Myers, Florida who was recently ravaged by Hurricane Ian. To help both Fort Myers and local veterans, After the Mission will have a benefit event tomorrow, November 11, on Veteran’s Day.
New seafood processing lab in Jeanerette demonstrating the future of processing industry
A field day hosted by the LSU Ag. Center and the Louisiana Sea Grant has put together the first ever seafood processing demonstration lab.
theadvocate.com
Rachel Brown resigns as principal at Lafayette High; will remain until Thanksgiving break
Lafayette High School is looking for a new principal, after Rachel Brown recently submitted her resignation to the Lafayette Parish School System. Brown, who has been the principal at Lafayette High since 2019, will continue to operate as the lead administrator at the school until the Thanksgiving break. “I am...
houmatimes.com
Nicholls to Host Public Ceremony Honoring Veterans
Nicholls State University and the Nicholls Office of Veterans Services invite you to join us in honoring the sacrifice and impact of our veterans. On Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., Nicholls Veteran Services will hold a public ceremony in the Quad. This year’s guest speaker is Chris Sparks, an Afghanistan Veteran and award-winning filmmaker of his documentary film “Thank Me For My Service: A Veteran’s Cry For Help.” Sparks documents his experience as a veteran in the mental healthcare system.
WWL-TV
The wait is over. Hubig's Pies return to store shelves
NEW ORLEANS — The wait is finally over. Hubig’s Pies have returned to store shelves. The triumphant return, initially set for Monday, was delayed after a problem with a machine that wrapped the pies. On Wednesday, Rouse’s Markets shared that apple and lemon pies returned to shelves, with pie lovers lining up at 5 a.m. to secure their own.
Texas-based energy company laying off 135 in Louisiana, offshore
Texas-based QuarterNorth Energy made public its layoff plans for the Lafayette office and the offshore locations in a notice to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
Multiple unsolved murder anniversaries in November
CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans is working with law enforcement agencies to try to solve multiple murders with anniversaries in November.
ELECTION 2022: Midterm Results
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several key races on the city, parish, district, and even state level in the election on Nov. 8.
subr.edu
Southern University nursing dean named Louisiana 'Nursing School Administrator of the Year'
Sandra Chaisson Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University, has been named “Nursing School Administrator of the Year” for the state of Louisiana. The award was recently presented in conjunction with the annual Nightingale Award Gala, described as the Academy Awards for Nursing, on Oct. 28 at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. This highly competitive award, evaluated by a national panel of judges, required a rigorous review of the applicant’s achievements as a result of innovative visionary leadership, substantive lifelong learning, and participation in professional/community organizations. Brown was nominated for the award by her faculty.
