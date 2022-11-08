When it comes to taking care of veterans, Houma-based nonprofit organization After the Mission does whatever it takes to pay it forward to those who have made sacrifices for our country. After the Mission founder Ricky Folse has put boots on the ground to help veterans in Fort Myers, Florida who was recently ravaged by Hurricane Ian. To help both Fort Myers and local veterans, After the Mission will have a benefit event tomorrow, November 11, on Veteran’s Day.

