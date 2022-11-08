Chaos and confusion: As a window opens for legal abortion in Arizona, providers ride emotional roller coaster alongside patients

Read full article on original website
Planned Parenthood's first abortion clinic on wheels is a fully operational medical facility
Planned Parenthood announced last month it will open its first mobile abortion clinic: a fully operational medical facility to be parked in southern Illinois. The idea is to make abortion access easier for patients in neighboring states that have banned the procedure. "Our priority is making sure that the constituents...
Texas doctor tells Biden students being forced to practice abortions on papayas after Roe v Wade ban
Texas doctor tells Biden students are learning abortions on papayas post Roe v Wade. A Texas doctor told Joe Biden that medical students were being forced to practice abortions on papayas as an “unintended consequence” of the overturning of Roe v Wade. Dr Danielle Mathisen, a doctor who...
I Live In Alabama. Our Cruel New Abortion Law Has Made My Life Absolute Hell.
"They suggested I should simply carry the fetus to term and watch it die a slow, painful death before burying it in a child-sized coffin."
This Swing State Could Rewrite Abortion Access in the Midwest
DETROIT — More than four months after the Supreme Court shredded the federal right to an abortion, arguing that access to the procedure should be decided on a state-by-state basis, voters in Michigan are getting their chance to do just that. On Tuesday, Michiganders will head to the polls...
The states where abortion rights are on the ballot on Election Day
Washington — Abortion rights has emerged among the top issues motivating voters this election cycle after the Supreme Court rolled back the constitutional right to an abortion, and in some states, questions deciding the future of abortion access will be on the ballot next month. The November elections will...
The Future of Abortion Is Up for Grabs in These States on Tuesday
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, President Joe Biden has been telling voters the solution is the polls. “Vote, vote vote,” he implored them a week after the court decided there was no constitutional right to abortion, after all. “Vote, vote, vote,” he repeated in July, signing an executive order that took some of the steps in his power to protect abortion access. “Vote, vote, vote,” he added last month, promising an abortion-rights bill first thing next January, if Democrats first win sufficient majorities.
Doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old rape victim sues Indiana AG
Washington — Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, is suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, alleging he has relied on "baseless" consumer complaints to launch "overbroad" investigations into physicians who provide abortion care, and issued subpoenas seeking the confidential medical records of their patients.The lawsuit, filed by lawyer Kathleen DeLaney on behalf of Bernard and her medical partner Dr. Amy Caldwell in Indiana Commercial Court in Marion County, claims Rokita opened investigations into seven consumer complaints filed against Bernard after she came under scrutiny for performing the medication-induced abortion...
Voters Rejected Montana’s Anti-Abortion Referendum. Here’s What it Means
Montana was one of five states with abortion-related ballot measures on Tuesday, and in all cases, voters chose to protect abortion access.
Abortion rights advocates count ‘seismic’ victories in midterm elections across US
From the House to the Senate: What’s at stake in the 2022 midterms?. Five months after the US Supreme Court revoked a constitutional right to abortion, voters in three states were the first to enshrine an explicit right to abortion care in their state constitutions. During a historic sweep...
Indiana doctor sues attorney general in 10-year-old's abortion case
Nov 3 (Reuters) - An Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim sued Indiana's attorney general on Thursday, demanding an end to investigations seeking medical records about patients and their abortions.
Legal Abortions Fell Around 6% in Two Months After End of Roe
In the first two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, legal abortions nationwide declined by more than 10,000, a drop of about 6%, according to the first attempt at a nationwide count of abortions since the decision. -- 3.9 x 13.6 -- cat=a.
The future of abortion care is on the ballot in these five states
Less than two months after the US Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion, Kansas voters shocked the country – and a multimillion dollar anti-abortion campaign – with the results of America’s first referendum on abortion rights after the high court’s landmark ruling. In...
Health Care — Voters solidify pro-abortion stance at the polls
A new video game has officially dropped, and even KFC is excited about it. Today in health, we’re looking at the states where abortion access is projected to be enshrined into their respective state constitutions and where anti-abortion measures were shot down. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re...
Democrats went all-in on abortion. For many, it worked.
We’re making sense of the midterms. Subscribe to our daily newsletter for election context and analysis. Abortion rights advocates had a strong showing in Tuesday’s midterm elections, holding several key governorships and beating back Republican gains in state legislatures. And though several abortion-related ballot measures have not yet been called, most states with abortion on the ballot appear likely to have voted in favor of protections.
Chris Carr, Advocate For Extreme Abortion Ban, Wins Georgia Attorney General Race
Carr has continually supported the state's six-week abortion ban, which legally defines an embryo or fetus after the six-week point as a person.
