ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Six Lucky Pennsylvania Powerball Players Win $1.5 Million

Six winning Pennsylvania Powerball tickets have been sold in six different Pennsylvania counties in the drawing the day before the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A $1 million ticket, less withholding sold at the Turkey Hill located at 7601 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg, Dauphin County; which earns...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

More than 14,000 turkeys affected with avian flu at Pa. farm

More than 14,000 turkeys at a Lehigh Valley farm have been affected with a highly contagious avian flu, according to reports. The U.S. Department of Agriculture tracks outbreaks in the U.S. USDA’s website reported that 14,500 birds have been affected by the highly pathogenic avian influenza (also known as HPAI) and the cases were confirmed last Friday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Has One of the Best Beer Cities in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Pennsylvania. Now, one Pennsylvania hotspot has been dubbed one of the best beer cities in America, and it’s a popular one. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2022 Pennsylvania general election results

The close races for Pennsylvania’s next governor and for its open U.S. Senate seat were the top draws as Western Pa. voters made their way to the polls Tuesday. Overnight, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was declared the winner of the Senate seat, and Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro had won the governor’s race, according to unofficial vote counts. Both were declared winners by the Associated Press and other national news outlets.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

‘One incident of passing a school bus is one too many:’ Pa. drivers reminded about bus safety laws

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was joined Monday by the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Newberry Township Police, and West Shore School District transportation partners to reinforce the importance of school transportation safety and highlight the potential school transportation challenges posed by changing daylight conditions. Officials announced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy