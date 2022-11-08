ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 7

WeAreAtom
2d ago

Oh Come On! Before he is authorized to go as Governor, it should be voted on, with all of the justification spelled out in detail.

Reply
2
Linda Spencer
2d ago

So WHY is he going a vacation on the Missouri ppls money He has no reason too go there other than what I mentioned

Reply
2
Related
TheDailyBeast

Kyiv Trolls Russia’s ‘Triathlon’ Retreat from Kherson as Dozens of Towns Recaptured

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff on Friday morning mocked Russia’s humiliating retreat from the occupied city of Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow had captured since the invasion began. “The Russian army leaves the battlefield in triathlon mode: running with obstacles, long jumps, swimming,” Andriy Yermak wrote. Ukrainian forces are reportedly reclaiming dozens of settlements as they advance towards Kherson in southern Ukraine, where occupying forces are said to have blown up bridges to slow the Kyiv counterattack. Moscow on Wednesday announced it had ordered its troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro river in what appears to be a major blow for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to establish a land bridge to Crimea, though some Western officials have cautioned that the retreat could be the setup for an ambush.Російська армія покидає поле бою в режимі тріатлону: біг з перешкодами, стрибки в ширину, плавання.— Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) November 11, 2022 Read it at Reuters
The Associated Press

Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry says it has finished pulling out its troops from the western bank of the Dnieper River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. In a statement carried by Russia’s state news agencies, the ministry said the withdrawal was completed at 5 a.m....
WSOC Charlotte

China eases some quarantine for travelers even as cases rise

BEIJING — (AP) — Travelers arriving in China will spend less time in quarantine under changes to sweeping anti-virus controls announced Friday to reduce disruption to the economy and society. The announcement came even as an upsurge in COVID-19 cases prompted Beijing to close parks and impose other...
KFVS12

Russia claims pullout from occupied city; Ukraine skeptical

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military said Wednesday it will withdraw from the only Ukrainian regional capital it captured, but Kyiv was skeptical and an analyst warned this could be a ruse to lure the country’s forces into a deadly trap. A forced pullout from the city of Kherson would mark one of Russia’s worst setbacks in the 8-month-old war.

Comments / 0

Community Policy