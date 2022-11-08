Read full article on original website
Plea deal reached in 2020 Winston-Salem homicide case
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jermaine Lamont Webster plead guilty to second degree murder Thursday for the killing of Marcus Jerome Reid on June 27, 2020. Marcus Reid was a son of Cynthia McClendon and would have celebrated his forty-first birthday on October 30, 2022. Mr. Reid was a longtime resident of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Student arrested in Greensboro, accused of bringing gun to Dudley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A student was arrested on Thursday and accused of bringing a gun to Dudley High School. Court documents state that 20-year-old Jaelin Malachi Graves has been charged with misdemeanor having a weapon-gun on educational property. He allegedly had a pistol in his work bag. School officials found out about the gun […]
Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
WXII 12
Police widow from Belews Creek in legal battle with Winston-Salem over death benefits
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cheryl McDonald, of Belews Creek, is in an ongoing legal fight with the city of Winston-Salem concerning death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, who worked for the Winston-Salem Police Department for 25 years. Mike McDonald died on October 21, 2021 at the age...
Victim of fiery DWI crash in Forsyth County continues recovery, bakery holding benefit for medical bills
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Lauren Krell’s life was changed in a fiery crash, but her fighting spirit was not broken. According to Winston-Salem Police, an impaired driver was speeding and driving recklessly when he crossed the center line hitting Krell’s SUV head-on along Skylark Road, just north of Pfafftown. “She survived being trapped in a burning car […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for methamphetamine distribution, conspiracy
Israel Ramos Ponce, 24, of Winston Salem was sentenced Thursday, October 13, 2022 to 151 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Ponce pleaded guilty on May 18 to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Man arrested after 16-year-old shot in the foot, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made in connection to a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. A group of juveniles was under a carport at a residence on Cole Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting. The bottom of the 16-year-old’s foot was grazed by a […]
Liberty woman accused of pointing gun at Randolph County deputies during welfare check on children
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Liberty woman is facing multiple charges after she pointed a gun at deputies who were performing a welfare check on children after a domestic incident, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Thursday, Randolph County deputies responded to Low Bridge Road in Liberty to perform a […]
WBTV
Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in multiple North Carolina counties: DOJ
An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
Randolph County man charged with trafficking methamphetamine: court records
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man is facing several felony drug charges, according to Davidson County court records. Bobby Hester Fowler II, 47, of Archdale, is accused in court records of possessing “39.5 grams of methamphetamine to sell and deliver.” Fowler is being charged with the following: Two counts of felony trafficking […]
iredellfreenews.com
Judge declares mistrial after jury fails to reach unanimous verdict in murder trial
For the second time in six months an Iredell County jury has failed to reach a unanimous verdict after weighing the prosecution’s evidence against one of several suspects in the January 2018 shooting death of a Statesville man. Superior Court Judge Joseph Crosswhite declared a mistrial in the murder...
WXII 12
Fatal shooting results in first-degree murder charge
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies and Kernersville police officers responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Weatherton Drive in Kernersville. One person was found dead and another was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The two gunshot victims were found outside the residence. Deputies and officers...
WBTV
What began as ‘play fighting’ ended with an ax attack, deputies say
GOLD HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men who were said to be “play fighting” ended up in a real struggle that resulted in serious injuries for one, according to Rowan County deputies. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, according to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s...
3 charged with involuntary manslaughter after deadly street race in North Carolina
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing charges after a man died early Saturday in a crash during a street race, Eden police said. Daquinton Micrae Tatum was a passenger in a 2017 Dodge Charger that ran off the road, hit two utility poles and burst into flames, police said. The car had been […]
wfmynews2.com
Woman pulls out a gun on deputies during welfare check in Randolph Co.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies responded to a domestic dispute following a welfare check on Low Bridge Road on Thursday. Deputies arrived and activated emergency lighting on their vehicles and announced themselves as law enforcement. Melisa Ann Herriott, 54, opened the door and simultaneously pointed a gun...
Man arrested, charged after 1 killed, another shot in Kernersville, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after two people were shot in Kernersville on Monday. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they were called about a shooting around 5 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Weatherton Drive in Kernersville. When they got on the scene, they found two victims […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Woman, 13-year-old shot in chests after crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash in Winston-Salem led to a woman and a 13-year-old being shot in their chests. The crash happened on Vargrave Street at Highway 52 just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The 20-year-old woman was found shot on the campus of UNC School of The Arts. Investigators...
WXII 12
Police investigating gun store robbed in Pilot Mountain
PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Several firearms were stolen from a gun store in Pilot Mountain around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to police. Police said a group of four to five people drove into the front of the Red Oak gun store, stealing several guns while the store was closed.
wfmynews2.com
Man charged first degree murder after killing woman in Kernersville
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) arrested and charged a man with first degree murder. Derrick Jose Ward, 33, is charged with first degree murder after shooting and killing 55-year-old Paula Self early Monday morning. Quintonio Jacquezze Willis, 33, was also injured in the shooting...
