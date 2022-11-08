ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFMY NEWS2

Plea deal reached in 2020 Winston-Salem homicide case

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jermaine Lamont Webster plead guilty to second degree murder Thursday for the killing of Marcus Jerome Reid on June 27, 2020. Marcus Reid was a son of Cynthia McClendon and would have celebrated his forty-first birthday on October 30, 2022. Mr. Reid was a longtime resident of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Victim of fiery DWI crash in Forsyth County continues recovery, bakery holding benefit for medical bills

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Lauren Krell’s life was changed in a fiery crash, but her fighting spirit was not broken.  According to Winston-Salem Police, an impaired driver was speeding and driving recklessly when he crossed the center line hitting Krell’s SUV head-on along Skylark Road, just north of Pfafftown. “She survived being trapped in a burning car […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for methamphetamine distribution, conspiracy

Israel Ramos Ponce, 24, of Winston Salem was sentenced Thursday, October 13, 2022 to 151 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Ponce pleaded guilty on May 18 to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Fatal shooting results in first-degree murder charge

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies and Kernersville police officers responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Weatherton Drive in Kernersville. One person was found dead and another was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The two gunshot victims were found outside the residence. Deputies and officers...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Woman pulls out a gun on deputies during welfare check in Randolph Co.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies responded to a domestic dispute following a welfare check on Low Bridge Road on Thursday. Deputies arrived and activated emergency lighting on their vehicles and announced themselves as law enforcement. Melisa Ann Herriott, 54, opened the door and simultaneously pointed a gun...
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: Woman, 13-year-old shot in chests after crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash in Winston-Salem led to a woman and a 13-year-old being shot in their chests. The crash happened on Vargrave Street at Highway 52 just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The 20-year-old woman was found shot on the campus of UNC School of The Arts. Investigators...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Police investigating gun store robbed in Pilot Mountain

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Several firearms were stolen from a gun store in Pilot Mountain around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to police. Police said a group of four to five people drove into the front of the Red Oak gun store, stealing several guns while the store was closed.
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man charged first degree murder after killing woman in Kernersville

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) arrested and charged a man with first degree murder. Derrick Jose Ward, 33, is charged with first degree murder after shooting and killing 55-year-old Paula Self early Monday morning. Quintonio Jacquezze Willis, 33, was also injured in the shooting...
KERNERSVILLE, NC

