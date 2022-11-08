Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Airgain: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations....
Raleigh News & Observer
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Bellicum Pharmacueticals Inc. (BLCM) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $7.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. The drug developer posted revenue of $1 million in the period.
1 Cheap Industrial Stock to Buy Now and Never Sell
This iconic toolmaker is making hard choices that are hurting its results, but it should set the business up for a solid rebound.
Comments / 0