For the Oklahoma County Commission -- Davidson for District 3, Linzy for District 1

Times are difficult for Oklahoma County, the state of Oklahoma, the United States and the world. As good stewards for local government's tax-financed activities, The Oklahoma City Sentinel endorses two fiscal conservatives for the Oklahoma County Commission. For Myles Davidson in Oklahoma County Commission District 3 Myles Davidson has been a first-rate county employee. Now, he wants to step up to the elective post of District 3 Commissioner, replacing the incumbent who is running for another county post. Davidson brings seriousness and professional demeanor to an important job. He has worked effectively as a trusted aide to both Brian Maughan and Kevin Calvey. This is to his credit. This year, Davidson has already performed a singular service to the cause of good government by defeating a runoff opponent to seemed to relish in defying disclosure requirements mandated for all political campaigns. Davidson was steady and, working his way to a strong win in a contentious late-summer election. ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/myles-davidson-and-amy-alexander-race-toward-the-august-23-runoff-but-only-davidson-has/article_b0e182bc-021f-11ed-b2af-eb7a94404a8e.html ) His substantive policy views have already been described in reporting for The Oklahoma City Sentinel. ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/myles-davidson-seeks-district-3-seat-on-oklahoma-county-board-of-commissioners/article_91a2723c-538b-11ec-a620-f39133e2c866.html ) His professional demeanor and devotion to the public interest makes him the best choice for this important job. The Democratic nominee is Cathy Cummings, former mayor of The Village. In a previous campaign, The Oklahoma City Sentinel endorsed Cummings. Her tenure as a member of The Village City Council was notable. ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/politics/cathy-cummings-leaves-the-village-city-council-to-seek-county-commission-seat/article_caf89068-749a-11ec-ac3c-bfdca9a81048.html ) But Cummings has opposed the recent efforts to progress toward construction of a new county jail. In that, we disagreed with her, and so did a majority of county voters when they approved the new jail plan. Despite the tumult of the campaign now concluding, we believe Cummings will continue to play an important role in the life of Central Oklahoma and the entire state. The campaign has been contentious and stressful, but now the voters decide. The Oklahoma City Sentinel endorses Myles Davidson for election as the District 3 County Commissioner. For Willard Linzy in Oklahoma County Commission District 1 A veteran of public service and a lifelong resident of eastern Oklahoma County, Republican Willard Linzy has pledged to voters he will be more effective than the incumbent, Commissioner Carrie Blumert, who is a Democrat. Blumert has worked hard in the job, but Linzy says it's time for a change. He has our support.From pillar to post, his message has been unchanging. He is a fiscal conservative deeply invested in the daily life of District 1. He knows the community and the community knows him. Linzy has promised to "support County Commission action that:• Fosters Economic Development, and/or• Preserves our Constitutional Republic, and/or• Advances Good Government." The Oklahoma City Sentinel endorses Willard Linzy for the County Commission District 1 position.