ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

Comments / 10

Brenton Perkins
2d ago

Ford needs to get away from the EV's, recycled water bottles, recycled aluminum beer can models. And start building trucks again. Preferably in America, without the cheap made NAFTA parts from around the world. For that matter, they all do.

Reply
6
Related
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Ford F-150 Cost?

Get behind the wheel of a top-of-the-line 2023 Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck. To see how much a fully loaded version costs, view here. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Ford F-150 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

The Ford F-150 Still Can’t Catch the Ram 1500

The 2023 Ram 1500 is still crushing the 2023 Ford F-150. See why the Ram 1500 is still considered the best truck over the Ford F-150. The post The Ford F-150 Still Can’t Catch the Ram 1500 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

5 Cars Perfect For A Dodge Inline-Six HurriCrate Engine Swap

Dodge's decision to offer a series of crate engines based on its new Hurricane 3.0-liter inline-six is a brilliant move. It also adds further fuel to the rumor that the Hurricane will power Dodge's next-generation muscle cars. It's an open secret that it will be used in Jeep and Ram products, but not as a replacement for the V8 models, but rather in addition.
fordauthority.com

More Ford Police Interceptor Utility Orders Being Cancelled

Over the past several months, FoMoCo has been cancelling orders for a number of its hotter models and pushing them to the next model year as demand exceeds its production capacity. Most recently, that list includes the 2022 Ford Transit Connect van, 2022 Ford Escape crossover, and 2022 Ford Maverick pickup. In the meantime, Ford is still building what it calls “vehicles on wheels” – models that are missing certain parts, 40,000 or so of which are expected to be shipped out by the end of the year. However, as Ford Authority reported last month, a number of Ford Police Interceptor Utility orders have also reportedly been cancelled lately, causing issues for police departments across the country. Now, it seems as if even more have been nixed, according to the Boothbay Register.
KANSAS STATE
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler Now Available

The 2023 Corvette is the fourth model year for the mid-engine C8, ushering in several important updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette is available with the Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler aero option. For those readers...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Penny Hoarder

Why Rich People Drive Cheap Cars, and Why You Should Too

If you were rich, what kind of car would you drive?. A Bentley? A Porsche or a Ferrari? Maybe a $100,000 Tesla Model X? How about a Lamborghini, to be really obnoxious?. Ah, but here’s a little-known fact: Most rich people don’t actually drive fancy cars. It’s true....
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

149K+
Followers
36K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy