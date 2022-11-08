"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Is More Than A Little Embellished, So Here Are The Few Things That Are Actually True
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is out now, and it's simply 108 minutes of absurd joy.The Roku Channel
It stars Daniel Radcliffe and is a parody of the musical biopics that have become so popular in the last few years. Could you expect anything else from Weird Al?The Roku Channel
Here's a handy list of the things that are actually true in the movie, and which ones have been more than a little embellished:
1. TRUE: A door-to-door salesman did come to Al's house and sparked his interest in the accordion.
2. FALSE: His parents didn't support his music, and Al had to practice the accordion in secret. In reality, Mr. and Mrs. Yankovic were perfectly supportive of their son.
3. TRUE: "My Bologna" was recorded in a public restroom, just not at a bus stop.The Roku Channel
It was actually recorded at in the bathroom of the college radio station where Al worked.
4. FALSE: "My Bologna" was Weird Al's first hit.
5. TRUE: Dr. Demento is a real person and was instrumental in launching Weird Al's career. He did not, however, come up with adding "Weird" to Al's name as the movie suggests.
6. FALSE: Al's career trajectory was pretty much completely different from what the movie portrayed, starting with the fact that his roommates became his bandmates.
7. TRUE: The percussion on "Another One Rides the Bus" is actually from a Al's drummer, Jon "Bermuda" Schwartz, hitting an accordion case as was shown in the movie.
8. FALSE: Al had drug and alcohol issues that caused a turbulent phase in his career.
9. TRUE: Oprah did interview Weird Al, but the real interview had a "slightly different vibe" from what the movie portrayed.
10. FALSE, of course: "Eat It" was written before "Beat It," and Michael Jackson's song is a parody of Weird Al's original.The Roku Channel
11. TRUE: The "Yankovic bump" is actually a thing.The Roku Channel
Yep ! The original songs that Al parodied usually received a bump in sales.
