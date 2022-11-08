ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

I Have a Bone to Pick With Restaurants in the Greater Portland Area

First off, let me start off by saying that I do not have a problem with the food in Maine. In fact, I have loved all of the restaurants that I have tried so far in the state. I was not kicked out of a restaurant, I did not witness a fight, and I've never had food poisoning. However, I am seeing a common issue that I finally need to speak out about.
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine

Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?

This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him

Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
Yesterday’s Brunswick, Maine Crash on 295 Was Like An Action Movie Scene

It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
Where to Go Next? Hidden Pond in Maine

From the moment you arrive at Hidden Pond, you will know you’re in for an altogether different experience. Surrounded by 60 acres of birch groves and balsam fir in Kennebunkport, Maine, our private luxury resort features two outdoor swimming pools, a three-room treetop spa, and organic dining at our award-winning restaurant Earth at Hidden Pond, all just minutes from Goose Rocks Beach.
Refrigerator and Dishwasher Dumped Disrespectfully in Bath, Maine Cemetery

If you're going to get rid of an old refrigerator and dishwasher, there's a right way and a wrong way to do it. This was definitely the wrong way. I get it. Things get old and need to be replaced. But there's also a proper way to dispose of them rather than leave them sitting in a cemetery where people have laid their loved ones to rest, just so you can avoid the disposal fees.
Animals rescued from house fire in Standish

STANDISH (WGME) -- A fire caused significant damage to a home in Standish Thursday morning. Crew responded to the structure fire on River Road around 9:30 a.m. Two dogs and a cat were rescued from the burning home. This story will be updated.
Silver Alert canceled for South Portland woman

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — UPDATE: Candace Beaudoin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: South Portland police are issuing a Silver Alert for a 35-year-old woman who was last seen Monday, Nov. 7. Candace Beaudoin was last seen leaving her home at 388 Sawyer Road. Beaudoin is 5...
