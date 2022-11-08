Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WPFO
Mechanics' Hall in Portland listed as Nationally Significant Landmark Building
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mechanics’ Hall, a 163-year-old building in Portland, is now listed as a Nationally Significant Landmark Building on the National Register of Historic Places. It has been nearly 50 years since the building at 519 Congress Street was first listed as a Local Landmark within the registry.
This Portland Pier Condo for Sale Amazes with its Views & Location
Portland has been a very desirable destination for quite some time. Even in this crazy housing market, with prices still high, houses continue to sell. And now a condo unit has hit the market that might take desirable to a new level. Introducing the Portland Pier Complex, a condo community...
Another Missing Mainer Needs Our Help to Be Found Safe and Sound
Lately, it seems like at least once a month, we either find out about a local Mainer going missing, or someone missing somewhere in New England that could be in the Maine or New Hampshire area. In fact, that statement is legitimate. Back in July, Goffstown, New Hampshire teen Veronica...
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
WPFO
3 Maine communities named among most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in U.S.'
We know how pretty Maine can be in the winter, so it comes as no surprise that three Maine communities made the list of the “50 Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S.”. According to travel website TripsToDiscover.com, Bethel, Kennebunkport, and York are considered to be some of...
I Have a Bone to Pick With Restaurants in the Greater Portland Area
First off, let me start off by saying that I do not have a problem with the food in Maine. In fact, I have loved all of the restaurants that I have tried so far in the state. I was not kicked out of a restaurant, I did not witness a fight, and I've never had food poisoning. However, I am seeing a common issue that I finally need to speak out about.
mainebiz.biz
Split decision: Portlanders welcome all cruise ship passengers, Bar Harbor votes to restrict
Voters decided the fate of Maine's cruise ship industry at the polls Tuesday in a mixed decision, with Bar Harbor residents backing tougher restrictions on visitors and Portlanders definitively deciding not to restrict the number of passengers who can disembark. Bar Harbor and Portland have debated over the last few...
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?
This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
WPFO
'It's not real:' Mainers lose thousands of dollars in money-for-gold scam
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- An odd scam has taken thousands of dollars from unsuspecting victims in Maine. A gold and silver shop in South Portland is hoping to warn others before anyone else turns over their hard-earned money. The ploy is pretty simple. “Mainers reach into their pockets when somebody's...
A Four Bedroom House in Augusta, Maine For Under $200K? Finally!
For literal years now the real estate market in Maine, and all over the country, has been exploding with crazy home values and offers coming in way over the asking price. Finally, at least it seems, some of these prices and values are starting to cool off a little bit.
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
The Excitement Of Night Tubing Returns To This Maine Adventure Park
When it comes to spending time outside, most New Englanders do it during the warmer months. Late March through early November. However, one of the great things about Maine is the number of outdoor activities we have in the deepest part of winter. As long as their is snow on...
Yesterday’s Brunswick, Maine Crash on 295 Was Like An Action Movie Scene
It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
organicspamagazine.com
Where to Go Next? Hidden Pond in Maine
From the moment you arrive at Hidden Pond, you will know you’re in for an altogether different experience. Surrounded by 60 acres of birch groves and balsam fir in Kennebunkport, Maine, our private luxury resort features two outdoor swimming pools, a three-room treetop spa, and organic dining at our award-winning restaurant Earth at Hidden Pond, all just minutes from Goose Rocks Beach.
You Could “Buy” The Last Remaining Friendly’s In Maine
For decades, Friendly's was one of the most loved New England restaurant chains. Then, over the course of just a few years, we started to see the chain's locations close, one by one. Augusta, Bangor, etc... As of November 2022, there is only one Friendly's location left in the State...
mainepublic.org
Maine's unseasonably warm weather is part of a climate change trend, meteorologists say
An early November warm spell broke weather records across Maine over the weekend. Meteorologists say this is part of a climate change trend. On Saturday, Augusta and Portland set records for November, with temperatures of 76 and 75 degrees. Portland also set a record on Sunday for November's warmest low temperature, of 59 degrees.
Refrigerator and Dishwasher Dumped Disrespectfully in Bath, Maine Cemetery
If you're going to get rid of an old refrigerator and dishwasher, there's a right way and a wrong way to do it. This was definitely the wrong way. I get it. Things get old and need to be replaced. But there's also a proper way to dispose of them rather than leave them sitting in a cemetery where people have laid their loved ones to rest, just so you can avoid the disposal fees.
WPFO
Animals rescued from house fire in Standish
STANDISH (WGME) -- A fire caused significant damage to a home in Standish Thursday morning. Crew responded to the structure fire on River Road around 9:30 a.m. Two dogs and a cat were rescued from the burning home. This story will be updated.
WMTW
Silver Alert canceled for South Portland woman
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — UPDATE: Candace Beaudoin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: South Portland police are issuing a Silver Alert for a 35-year-old woman who was last seen Monday, Nov. 7. Candace Beaudoin was last seen leaving her home at 388 Sawyer Road. Beaudoin is 5...
Comments / 0