Chase: Suspect behind violent pursuit through LA, OC identified
The man behind Wednesday night's wild and dangerous chase through the streets of Los Angeles and Orange counties has been identified.
Chase: Suspect rams police cruiser, steals vehicles during violent pursuit through LA, OC
A man rammed into sheriff's cruisers, sideswiped cars and stole multiple vehicles during a desperate and dangerous chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties.
foxla.com
Hollywood Hills suspect found dead after hours-long standoff that prompted 101 Freeway closure
LOS ANGELES - A suspect who seemingly barricaded themselves inside their Hollywood Hills apartment in an hours-long standoff with authorities after Los Angeles County deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice was found dead, officials said. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two deputies were assigned to serve...
foxla.com
Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
foxla.com
Suspect wanted for allegedly recording up woman's skirt in Santa Ana: PD
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man accused of recording up a woman's skirt at a store in Santa Ana, according to police. It happened on Aug. 16 around 6:42 p.m., police said. The victim was at a local arts and crafts supply store when she felt...
Two Pedestrians Hit by Vehicle and Killed Near Mid-City Area of LA
Two men were hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday near the Mid-City area of Los Angeles.
2 arrested in Riverside home invasion that left would-be robber dead, resident wounded
Police have arrested two men suspected of being involved in an August home-invasion robbery attempt and shooting that left a third suspect dead and a resident wounded in Riverside. The incident took place around 2 a.m. on Aug. 24 at an apartment in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. Police say Gregory Harris, 26, […]
L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy accused of shooting man who was already on the ground
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy faces charges for allegedly continuing to shoot a man who was already on the ground after being shot by fellow deputies last year, officials announced Thursday. Deputy Remin Pineda faces one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and assault under color of authority in the fatal shooting […]
LA County sheriff's deputy charged in connection with 2021 fatal shooting in East LA
A sheriff's deputy was charged with two felonies stemming from the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in East Los Angeles in full view of his relatives, who said the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
foxla.com
Cell phone video captures fight breaking out on LA Metro's Blue Line
LOS ANGELES - The fight videotaped on the Metro’s Blue Line is violent. What started it? The man who recorded the incident on his cell phone, Edgar Nuñez, doesn’t know. Nuñez uses the train and buses regularly and extensively from east of the 405 Freeway to Beverly Hills where he works in one of the hotel kitchens.
kclu.org
New details released about head-on traffic accident which killed five people in Ventura County
Authorities have released new details about a tragic traffic collision on the South Coast which left five people dead. It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday, on the Pacific Coast Highway between Point Mugu and Mugu Rock. A northbound car and a southbound SUV collided just north of Mugu Rock....
foxla.com
Riverside police looking for group of suspects involved in series of residential burglaries
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Detectives with the Riverside Police Department are looking for a number of suspects involved in a series of residential burglaries. The group is believed to be part of a South American theft group. Investigators say since January, the group has burglarized homes in the Alessandro Heights, Hawarden...
Eviction notice leads to standoff at Hollywood apartment building
An attempt by authorities to serve an eviction notice on at least one tenant at a Hollywood apartment complex led to a standoff today that included a report of a shot being fired, prompting a shutdown of streets and the Hollywood (101) Freeway.
foxla.com
Burglars steal French Bulldog from West Hills home
LOS ANGELES - Burglars were caught on camera stealing a French Bulldog from a home in West Hills. It happened Wednesday around noon at a home on the 23000 block of Haynes St. The homeowner told FOX 11 that two suspect broke into their house and stole Cardi, a French Bulldog, along with some jewelry.
Several suspects wanted in series of mailbox burglaries in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks area
Investigators said there have been about 10 burglaries at community mailboxes since August. They said the suspects gain access to the mailboxes using stolen postal service keys, self-made keys or a screwdriver.
californiaexaminer.net
Los Angeles Man Caught In 1982 Cold Case Homicide Of Washington Man With Chain Around Neck
Wednesday, officials said that a man from Los Angeles had been detained in connection with the 1982 stabbing murder of a man from Washington. Spokane police officers flew to Los Angeles on October 27 to make an arrest in the killing of Archie Rutherford; they found and arrested Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62. Weeks previously, a first-degree murder warrant had been issued for his arrest.
foxla.com
Police Chase: Suspected stolen U-Haul truck leading LAPD on pursuit
LOS ANGELES - A police chase is underway involving a suspected stolen U-Haul truck. SkyFOX is over the chase scene as the vehicle is leading the Los Angeles Police Department on the pursuit. Officials did not say where the pickup truck was stolen from. This is a developing story. Stay...
Police: Human Remains Found in Culver City
Authorities Wednesday announced that remains found over the weekend in Culver City were of human origin, and an investigation was underway.
2 La Puente brothers, both landscapers in their 70s, killed in Beverlywood crosswalk crash
The owner of a donut shop located near the crash site said the brothers were at the shop having breakfast shortly before crash.
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Lots of Alcohol or Drug Incidents; Man Breaks Windows, Steals Cash in Register; Multiple Shots Fired on Peck Road; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 3 –9. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 332 service events, resulting in 76 investigations. Municipal Code Violations – Suspects Arrested. November 2 at 1:35 a.m., while on patrol an...
