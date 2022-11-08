ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
Cell phone video captures fight breaking out on LA Metro's Blue Line

LOS ANGELES - The fight videotaped on the Metro’s Blue Line is violent. What started it? The man who recorded the incident on his cell phone, Edgar Nuñez, doesn’t know. Nuñez uses the train and buses regularly and extensively from east of the 405 Freeway to Beverly Hills where he works in one of the hotel kitchens.
Burglars steal French Bulldog from West Hills home

LOS ANGELES - Burglars were caught on camera stealing a French Bulldog from a home in West Hills. It happened Wednesday around noon at a home on the 23000 block of Haynes St. The homeowner told FOX 11 that two suspect broke into their house and stole Cardi, a French Bulldog, along with some jewelry.
Los Angeles Man Caught In 1982 Cold Case Homicide Of Washington Man With Chain Around Neck

Wednesday, officials said that a man from Los Angeles had been detained in connection with the 1982 stabbing murder of a man from Washington. Spokane police officers flew to Los Angeles on October 27 to make an arrest in the killing of Archie Rutherford; they found and arrested Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62. Weeks previously, a first-degree murder warrant had been issued for his arrest.
Monrovia Police: Lots of Alcohol or Drug Incidents; Man Breaks Windows, Steals Cash in Register; Multiple Shots Fired on Peck Road; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 3 –9. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 332 service events, resulting in 76 investigations. Municipal Code Violations – Suspects Arrested. November 2 at 1:35 a.m., while on patrol an...
