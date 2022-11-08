ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

It’s not the party, it’s the after-party: See where statewide candidates are celebrating Election Day

By Peter Schorsch
floridapolitics.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Fox News

As DeSantis sails toward re-election, Florida newspapers endorse Crist in hopes of ousting 'bully' governor

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is perhaps in the most comfortable position among incumbent governors facing re-election on Tuesday. He has nearly a 12-point advantage over his Democratic rival Charlie Crist and not only is he fairly popular among Florida residents, he is a rising star in the GOP who has appeared all over the country in recent weeks boosting other gubernatorial candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010 after serving as the Florida House speaker. Once a presidential hopeful in 2016, Rubio’s name is less often mentioned as a potential 2024 candidate. Rubio ran a campaign pulled from the Republican playbook, tying Demings to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden and hammering her on issues like spending, rising inflation and a crisis at the southern border. The Republican was helped by shifting voter registration numbers in Florida. The last time Rubio ran for reelection, Democrats had about 327,000 more registered voters than Republicans. That has since flipped, with the GOP now having a nearly 300,000 advantage over Democrats.
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Democrat

Charlie Crist was swamped by a powerful DeSantis: Was this his last run for office?

TALLAHASSEE — Democrat Charlie Crist’s overwhelming defeat by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis likely marks the end of a Florida political career which spanned three decades and weathered party shifts but crashed Tuesday into a powerful incumbent in a state growing decidedly more red.  Crist lost by the biggest margin in a Florida governor’s contest in 40...
FLORIDA STATE

