Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
National Guard aids in battling forest fire at New River Gorge
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Crews from the West Virginia National Guard are aiding the West Virginia Division of Forestry and the National Park Service in Fayette County on a fire fighting mission. A Blackhawk helicopter from the Guard’s 150th Aviation Regiment in Wheeling is spending the day dropping water onto the leading edge of a fire in the steep terrain of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
West Virginia 15-year-old cold case solved, suspect extradited to Mountain State
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A 15-year-old cold case from the Lewisburg area was solved, according to Captain R.A. Maddy of the West Virginia State Police. According to the WVSP-Lewisburg Detachment, a report of found human remains in 2021 in the Muddy Creek Mountain area of Greenbrier County was the break needed in a case that […]
WVNews
West Virginia State Police arrest man in Texas in Greenbrier County cold case
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 38-year-old male has been extradited back to West Virginia from Texas on an allegation that he robbed and murdered a 53-year-old Lewisburg man back in 2007. Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger was indicted in October on charges of first-degree robbery and murder, according to...
wvpublic.org
National Guard Deploys Helicopter To Help Fight Brush Fire
Five National Guard members departed from Wheeling Thursday morning in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter with hoist capability to help fight a brushfire near the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. “They haul what's called a Bambi bucket,” said Commanding General of the West Virginia National Guard Bill Crane. “That...
Government Technology
Mercer County, W.Va., Approves $491K for New Voting Equipment
(TNS) — Almost $500,000 in American Rescue Plan and Coal Severance Tax funding was approved Wednesday for new voting machines that will replace the aging systems now being used in Mercer County. The Mercer County Commission allocated money the day after Election Day to replace the county's voting machines...
WVNT-TV
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by WVDNR
SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal. According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken. Miller said her and...
Large brush fire burning in New River Gorge
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A brush fire in the New River Gorge has quickly developed into a large fire. Rain is not expected until late Thursday night into early Friday morning as the remnants of Hurricane Nicole work their way into the region. Until then, very dry conditions, leaves on the ground and a […]
PHOTOS: Active brush fires in Mercer and Raleigh Counties
MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Division of Forestry crews and five fire departments are currently on the scene of two brush fires in both Mercer and Raleigh Counties. It is on Maple Fork Road and Simms Branch. Bradley, Pax, Mt. Hope, Mabscott, and Beaver Volunteer Fire Departments are working to put out the fire. Four […]
Cardinal Natural Gas to hold town hall in Bluefield, WV
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield is hosting a Town Hall with Cardinal Natural Gas Company, Monday November 14, to inform the community of upcoming natural gas projects. Cardinal Natural Gas Company along with Martin Contracting Inc. will be replacing old infrastructure along Oakhurst Avenue and all gas laterals North of Oakhurst Avenue […]
VIDEO: Fully-involved fire takes over abandoned structure in Cabin Creek, West Virginia
CABIN CREEK, WV (WOWK) — East Bank Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) says it was dispatched to a structure fire in the Dawes area of Cabin Creek on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. Cabin Creek VFD was also on the scene. The fire was fully-involved when crews arrived, East Bank VFD says. Metro 911 tells 13 News […]
New River Gorge gets new national park superintendent
A new superintendent of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has been chosen.
Fugitive shot by US Marshal in Fayette County, West Virginia
PAX, WV (WOWK) – A fugitive was taken to the hospital after being shot by a U.S. Marshal this afternoon. According to the U.S. Marshal Service, the incident happened on Horse Creek Road near Pax in Fayette County, West Virginia. The USMS says the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (Cuffed) task force went to […]
Lewisburg: Loving small-town life, but focused on national issues
LEWISBURG – Carla Bundy is standing with a baguette, waiting for her order at Blackwell’s Catering. Bundy has lived in Lewisburg since 1975. She spent all of her working years as an elementary school teacher in the community. But even when she votes for West Virginians, she has national issues like abortion top of mind.
Raleigh County could have its newest street after upcoming commission meeting
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission has announced the planned agenda for its upcoming regular session meeting, which is set to take place on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:00am. Topics of discussion will include approval of a new street, as well as five addresses in Raleigh...
WSAZ
Several brush fires burning, threatening structures in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews are working to contain several brush fires Wednesday in Kanawha County, according to Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman. Sigman tells WSAZ.com at least two fires are burning near Brounland Road and flames are visible on each side of the mountain...
Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, November 11, 2022, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41 (Johnstown Road), in the Beckley area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation...
Republicans sweep Greenbrier County elections
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier county poll-workers reported much higher than normal turnout at the polls. That high turnout led to what essentially amounted up to a clean sweep for Republicans in the county. New Senator-Elect Vince Deeds, along with fellow Republican Delegates Mike Honaker and Todd Longanacre, weighed in on what they thought motivated […]
wvpublic.org
Welch Veterans Day Parade Celebrates 104 Years
Parades to honor Veterans Day have become a tradition across the country, and no one has been doing it longer than the people who live in McDowell County. The Veterans Day Parade in Welch will march through town for the 104th time this year. The annual parade is the longest continually running Veterans Day Parade in the country. It’s one of the largest events in McDowell County, and serves to commemorate the service and sacrifice made for the United States.
West Virginia man to serve 10 years for dealing meth
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Dunbar man was sentenced to 10 years in prison today for drug crimes. 32-year-old Mark Pearson will also serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence. Court documents say that Pearson sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on four occasions in 2022. Five pounds of methamphetamine were found in Pearson’s […]
Comments / 0