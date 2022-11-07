ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Metro News

National Guard aids in battling forest fire at New River Gorge

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Crews from the West Virginia National Guard are aiding the West Virginia Division of Forestry and the National Park Service in Fayette County on a fire fighting mission. A Blackhawk helicopter from the Guard’s 150th Aviation Regiment in Wheeling is spending the day dropping water onto the leading edge of a fire in the steep terrain of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

National Guard Deploys Helicopter To Help Fight Brush Fire

Five National Guard members departed from Wheeling Thursday morning in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter with hoist capability to help fight a brushfire near the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. “They haul what's called a Bambi bucket,” said Commanding General of the West Virginia National Guard Bill Crane. “That...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
Government Technology

Mercer County, W.Va., Approves $491K for New Voting Equipment

(TNS) — Almost $500,000 in American Rescue Plan and Coal Severance Tax funding was approved Wednesday for new voting machines that will replace the aging systems now being used in Mercer County. The Mercer County Commission allocated money the day after Election Day to replace the county's voting machines...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Large brush fire burning in New River Gorge

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A brush fire in the New River Gorge has quickly developed into a large fire. Rain is not expected until late Thursday night into early Friday morning as the remnants of Hurricane Nicole work their way into the region. Until then, very dry conditions, leaves on the ground and a […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

PHOTOS: Active brush fires in Mercer and Raleigh Counties

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Division of Forestry crews and five fire departments are currently on the scene of two brush fires in both Mercer and Raleigh Counties. It is on Maple Fork Road and Simms Branch. Bradley, Pax, Mt. Hope, Mabscott, and Beaver Volunteer Fire Departments are working to put out the fire. Four […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Cardinal Natural Gas to hold town hall in Bluefield, WV

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield is hosting a Town Hall with Cardinal Natural Gas Company, Monday November 14, to inform the community of upcoming natural gas projects. Cardinal Natural Gas Company along with Martin Contracting Inc. will be replacing old infrastructure along Oakhurst Avenue and all gas laterals North of Oakhurst Avenue […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WSAZ

Several brush fires burning, threatening structures in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews are working to contain several brush fires Wednesday in Kanawha County, according to Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman. Sigman tells WSAZ.com at least two fires are burning near Brounland Road and flames are visible on each side of the mountain...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Sobriety checkpoint planned in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, November 11, 2022, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41 (Johnstown Road), in the Beckley area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Republicans sweep Greenbrier County elections

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier county poll-workers reported much higher than normal turnout at the polls. That high turnout led to what essentially amounted up to a clean sweep for Republicans in the county. New Senator-Elect Vince Deeds, along with fellow Republican Delegates Mike Honaker and Todd Longanacre, weighed in on what they thought motivated […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Welch Veterans Day Parade Celebrates 104 Years

Parades to honor Veterans Day have become a tradition across the country, and no one has been doing it longer than the people who live in McDowell County. The Veterans Day Parade in Welch will march through town for the 104th time this year. The annual parade is the longest continually running Veterans Day Parade in the country. It’s one of the largest events in McDowell County, and serves to commemorate the service and sacrifice made for the United States.
WELCH, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man to serve 10 years for dealing meth

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Dunbar man was sentenced to 10 years in prison today for drug crimes. 32-year-old Mark Pearson will also serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence. Court documents say that Pearson sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on four occasions in 2022. Five pounds of methamphetamine were found in Pearson’s […]
DUNBAR, WV

