Parades to honor Veterans Day have become a tradition across the country, and no one has been doing it longer than the people who live in McDowell County. The Veterans Day Parade in Welch will march through town for the 104th time this year. The annual parade is the longest continually running Veterans Day Parade in the country. It’s one of the largest events in McDowell County, and serves to commemorate the service and sacrifice made for the United States.

WELCH, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO