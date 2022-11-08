Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Nicole may bring tornadoes to the Myrtle Beach area this evening
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring tornado threats to the Myrtle Beach area and has caused some Veteran's Day events to be postponed. Nicole is currently around the west coast of Florida and nearing the Gulf of Mexico but the storm is not projected to arrive in the western Carolinas until as late as Friday evening.
Jacqueline Shanna Long died at home Nov. 3
A memorial service for Jacqueline Shanna Long, 47, were held Nov. 6 in Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Jacqueline died Nov. 3 at her residence. Born Nov. 29, 1974 in Wilmington, N.C., she was a daughter of Jerry Wayne Stevens and the late Deborah Jean Johnson Stevens.
Peggy Graham Holmes worked with Jerry Cox for 23 years
A funeral service for Peggy Graham Holmes, 94, will be held Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. in Pine Grove Baptist Church at 4686 Old Reaves Ferry Road, Conway, with the Rev. John Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery. Ms. Holmes passed away Nov. 6 at her residence. Born...
Preacher Tom Lovern was called into the ministry at the age of 16
Funeral services for Preacher Tom Lovern, husband of Sandra Gail Lovern, will be held Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. in The Rock Church of Conway with Pastor Josh Finklea, Pastor Clay Finklea, Pastor Billy Phillips and Randy Lovern officiating. Preacher Tom began his rest in the arms of Jesus Nov....
Myrtle Beach’s playoff game moved, while Carolina Forest’s remains on schedule
The Grand Strand’s football season hasn’t gone as planned. Why should at least one of the teams still around in the playoffs have it any differently this week?. Myrtle Beach will play its second-round game at West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in an effort to avoid the high winds and rains expected from Tropical Storm Nicole. The move comes after the two teams were forced to move their Region VI-4A opener in September to a Wednesday slot, as well.
North Myrtle Beach city manager won't be prosecuted over assault allegation
North Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney will not face any criminal charges over an assault and battery complaint that was lodged against him by a city business owner earlier this year. The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigated the May 10 incident and sent its findings to 15th Circuit...
Man pleads guilty to killing retired Conway police officer
A 24-year-old Conway man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to killing his stepfather, retired Conway police officer James Odell Cochran, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the March 2020 shooting, the solicitors’ office news release said. Judge Craig Brown sentenced him...
All area veterans will be applauded Friday in annual Salute to American Veterans
A Conway pastor, who turned to the Lord after being beaten, forced to live in a hole for thirty days and losing several fingers as a prisoner of war in North Korea, will be the featured veteran at this year’s Salute to American Veterans. Paul Thompkins, now 92-years-old and...
Crawford to keep S.C. House District 68 seat
Republican Heather Ammons Crawford defeated Democrat Ernest Carson in the race for the S.C. House District 68 seat Tuesday, according to unofficial results. The greater Socastee area of Horry County makes up District 68. Crawford is a Socastee native and has been in the District 68 seat since 2012. Her...
Loris moves forward with creating downtown master plan
The City of Loris will begin seeking a consulting firm this month to conduct a study on its downtown and surrounding areas for the purposes of creating a master plan. Having a plan will be something city officials can show to future investors and ideally help them want to build businesses or more into the city, said Clay Young, interim city administrator.
Election night: Here are live updates from Horry County races
Polls across Horry County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Midterm Elections. These are the unofficial election results for contested races in Horry County, according to SC Votes. All county precincts reported results by 11:30 p.m., showing a 47.9% voter turnout in Horry County. Here are unofficial vote counts...
Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall out 3-6 weeks with foot injury
Grayson McCall’s tremendous, record-setting playing career at Coastal Carolina may be over. On Wednesday, CCU coach Jamey Chadwell said McCall suffered a foot injury in the third quarter of last Thursday’s win over Appalachian State that will have him out an estimated three to six weeks. That could...
Horry County voters support extending sales tax for education
Horry County voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved extending a 1% sales tax for school facilities. Unofficial results showed that nearly 70% of voters supported the 15-year extension. “It is a win for the people of Horry County,” said Horry County Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson. “It means that we...
HCSO deputies resigned after making false statements to get warrants, records say
Two Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputies resigned in May after internal investigations found both of them made false statements under oath to obtain warrants, according to records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. Sgt. William McMeins Jr. had worked at the jail since April 2015 and left the...
