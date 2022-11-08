ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky athletes of the week Nov. 7

By Melanie Laughman, Shelby Dermer, Brendan Connelly, Alex Harrison and James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

Voting is open for the next Cincinnati.com Athletes of the Week ballot of the 2022-2023 high school sports year, presented by Mercy Health , for the week spanning Oct. 30-Nov. 6.

Enquirer/Cincinnati.com readers can vote for their favorite high school Athletes of the Week on their desktop, the Cincinnati.com mobile web or Cincinnati.com app once per hour.

Deadline is 4 p.m. on Friday.

Athletes of the Week voting occurs each week during all high school sports seasons and recognizes athletes across all sports.

Please do not email your votes; they will not count.

Athletes are on this week's ballot based on information made available to The Enquirer and nominations made over the past week, including scores emailed to prepsports@enquirer.com.

Readers can join The Enquirer's Preps Plus Facebook group to get into the high school sports conversation.

Remaining Twitter hashtags for fall: Football, #cincyfb; Soccer, #cincysoccer; volleyball, #cincyvb.

The Enquirer reserves the right to remove teams/individuals from the ballot based on voting irregularities at any point up to and after final votes. We also are naming the boys fall team of the week, Mason's cross-country team.

