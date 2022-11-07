RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Elevene Elizabeth Corbine, 86, of County Route 24, Russell died Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home while under the loving care of her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald “Jake” Corbine who passed September 9, 2021.Calling hours are tentatively set for Sunday, November 13 at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Nov 14 at St. Mary’s Church, Canton with burial to follow in North Russell Cemetery. An obituary will appear as soon as available.Among her survivors are her loving children, Joe Bessette, Donnie Corbine, Dwayne Corbine and Beth Gero.Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org.

RUSSELL, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO