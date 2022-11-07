Read full article on original website
Wayne D. Liscomb, 65, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Wayne D. Liscomb, 65, Antwerp, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 7th, 2022, at the Gouverneur Hospital. He was born in Gouverneur, New York on April 14, 1957, the son of Neil and Betsy (Alberry) Liscomb. After leaving Indian River High School, he entered...
Michael C. Vincent, 69, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael C. Vincent, 69, Watertown passed away Wednesday, November 9th at Samaritan Medical Center. Born February 28, 1953, in Watertown, NY., he was the son to Harold H. and Lena M. Kibling Vincent. Michael worked as a custodian for several years until he became disabled....
Agnes M. Bartlett, 87, of Redwood
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Agnes M. Bartlett, 87, of River Rd., passed away, Friday morning, November 4, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm, Watertown, NY. Born on March 23, 1935 on Cottage Hill Rd., Redwood, NY, she was a daughter of Howard and Mabel Folts Ward and she attended local schools.
Catherine G. Munger, 68, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Catherine G. Munger, 68, Chaumont, passed away Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Funeral arrangements are incomplete with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow.
Howard N. “Zip” Rogers, 83, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Howard N. “Zip” Rogers passed away Wednesday, November 9th at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. He was 83 years old. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 12th at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service beginning at 12 noon – 2:00 pm. Burial in Woodside Cemetery will follow the service.
Elevene Elizabeth Corbine, 86, of Russell
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Elevene Elizabeth Corbine, 86, of County Route 24, Russell died Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home while under the loving care of her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald “Jake” Corbine who passed September 9, 2021.Calling hours are tentatively set for Sunday, November 13 at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Nov 14 at St. Mary’s Church, Canton with burial to follow in North Russell Cemetery. An obituary will appear as soon as available.Among her survivors are her loving children, Joe Bessette, Donnie Corbine, Dwayne Corbine and Beth Gero.Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org.
Ross L. Goodenough, 71, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Ross L. Goodenough, 71, of Dexter, NY passed away October 16, 2022, in Tupper Lake, NY. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, NY. A graveside service with military honors will be held at the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Gary T. Durdon, 79, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gary T. Durdon, 79, Watertown, passed away Monday morning, November 7, 2022, at his home. Gary was born in Ogdensburg, New York on June 8, 1943, the son of Nicholas and Geraldine (Walker) Higgins. He married Kathleen Mae Sullivan on October 28, 1961, his true...
Raul Byrd, 50, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Raul Byrd, age 50, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 7, 2022 at his home. There will be no services for Raul at this time. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Raul was born...
Joyce Ann Witherell, 78, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Joyce Ann Witherell, 78, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 14th from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon with a memorial service to follow at the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur with Martha Helmer, pastor of DeKalb Jct. United Methodist Church officiating. The burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Edwards.
John E. Dishaw, Sr., 76, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - John E. Dishaw, Sr., age 76, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 5, 2022, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. John is survived by his loving...
Blitha A. Denton (Klock) Prashaw, 84, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Blitha A. Denton (Klock) Prashaw, age 84, of Theresa, NY passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. In keeping with Blitha’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Carol E. Burker Dixon, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol E. Burker Dixon, 81, went to heaven on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, 117 N. Massey St. Watertown. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery.
Linda Holder Monica Turcott, 74, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Linda Holder Monica Turcott, 74, passed away at her home in the town of Cape Vincent Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022. Linda was born in Watertown October 19, 1948, daughter of Elmer H. and Rose Mae Sanford Holder. On July 10, 1983 she married James Turcott in the town of Pamelia. A previous marriage ended in divorce. She enjoyed going to the stock car races and especially spending time with her grandchildren and their families.
A Night for the Nobodies
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) SLC Arts presents “A Night for the Nobodies,” an emo rap concert on Friday, November 11th!. Join SLC Arts for the first rap concert at the Creative Spirit Community Arts center featuring 4stro, AP YCM, Valdetta, and more!---Doors open at 6:30$10 tickets at the door.
John L. Lavery, 66, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - John L. Lavery, Adams, passed away Tuesday, November 8th at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. He was 66 years old. A complete obituary to follow. Arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Prenatal/Perinatal Council to hold fundraisers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a December to Remember at the North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council. NCPPC’s Anne Garno was on 7 News This Morning to talk about a Holiday Market and a pair of Designer Purse Auctions. Watch the video above for her interview. The Holiday Market...
James E. Ruggiero, 57, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - James E. Ruggiero, 57, passed away at his home on Wednesday evening. He was born November 24, 1964, in Upper Darby, PA, the son of Ronald and Jeannine Bogenschutz Ruggiero. Jim graduated from Thousand Islands High School in 1982. He had been working at...
Susan M. Paine, 77, of Lorraine
LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - Susan M. Paine, 77, of CR-92, passed away to home, Friday, October 28, 2022. Born on January 11, 1945 in Landsdowne, Ontario, Canada. She married Dean F. Paine in the 1980′s. He passed away January 21, 2022. He was an Independent Truck Driver for many years and she worked at Watertown High School, as an English Teacher.
Warming center opens in Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County, the Department of Social Services has announced its warming shelter is now open. It’s located in the basement of the Bethel Church of the Nazarene on State Route 12 in Lowville. It’ll be open 7 days a week from 7 p.m....
