'The Fed has to do the dirty work' and induce a US recession that's deeper than Europe's as the economy is clearly overheating, BofA says
The Federal Reserve has to do the "dirty work" of bringing labor demand down to match supply, Bank of America analysts said. As a result, the US will face a deeper recession than Europe, where the labor market is already much weaker. BofA sees the Fed hiking the benchmark rate...
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon
Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
Buckle in for a brutal free-fall in home prices and US housing is in a massive bubble, experts say. Here's how bad Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 others think it could get.
The US housing market is cratering, as the Fed's rapid interest rate hikes send mortgage costs soaring. Home sales have fallen for 8 months, and prices are dropping. But economists say worse is to come. Here's what Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 other top experts say about how painful...
5 of the riskiest industries to work in during a recession, according to economists
There's been a lot of debate lately over whether the U.S. will plunge into a recession soon. While a downturn isn't inevitable, many economic forecasters believe it's just a matter of time before a recession hits. "The worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like...
Americans should brace for a cash crunch and a painful recession, experts say. Here's what Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned this week.
Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned of a cash crunch this week. Dimon and Solomon flagged the risk of a US recession and a slump in consumer spending. Dalio underlined how rising interest rates could squeeze cash-strapped, debt-ridden governments. Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio have sounded...
This is the moment Wall Street has been waiting for
Stocks soared in their best day since 2020 on Thursday after new economic data showed that price increases eased in October. Investors cheered the development because it indicates the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes may finally be cooling inflation.
We just got confirmation that the next recession will look and feel unlike any in recent memory
The latest data on jobs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a still-robust labor market in the US. That's both bad and good news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy. But the latest data also means that an upcoming recession might be more tepid...
Housing market activity is crashing—and it threatens to push the U.S. into recession just like it did in 1981 and 2008
The go-to line this year from analysts and economists alike is that “the Fed will push until something breaks.” Increasingly, it’s looking like that “something” might be the weakening U.S. housing market. “Las Vegas is one of the leading indicators for [home] price action in...
How to prepare for a potential recession in 2023
Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees the Dow surging 2,000 points once the Fed pivots to cutting rates - and says the US can still escape a recession
US stocks look cheap, and could soar once the Fed starts cutting interest rates, Jeremy Siegel said. He said the US can escape recession if the Fed pivots from raising rates to lowering them by summer. Falling asset prices, lower shipping costs, and layoffs suggest inflation is waning, he said.
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman says 'true' US inflation may have cooled to below 4% - and points to falling rental prices and slowing wage growth as proof
The rampant inflation that has roiled the US economy this year may be fading, Paul Krugman said. The Nobel Prize-winning economist pointed to a cooling rental market and slowing wage growth. Underlying inflation may have dropped as low as 3%, Krugman said. Sliding rental prices and slowing wage growth suggest...
The U.S. housing market to see second biggest correction of the post-WWII era—when to expect the home price bottom
Homebuilders and economists alike saw the 2000s housing bubble brewing—they just didn’t think it would burst. Their reasoning being, that at the time, home prices hadn’t really fallen since the Great Depression era. “I think that the religion people had from 1946 to 2008, that housing prices...
Top economist Justin Wolfers says these 4 things show that inflation is coming down for real this time
The story behind inflation peaking in October is “becoming clearer,” as the latest CPI report gives hope for an improved U.S. economy.
The Fed's path to a soft landing of the economy is a 'fanciful magic carpet ride' as its inflation fight is a lose-lose scenario, research firm says
The Fed's goals of bringing down prices while avoiding a recession is a "fanciful magic carpet ride," Ned Davis Research warned. The research firm pointed to the Fed's delicate balancing act between those goals, calling it a "lose-lose scenario." Even if the Fed drives the economy into a recession, inflation...
Little sign of relief expected in October US inflation data
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The nation's punishing inflation rate likely kept simmering in October, giving the Federal Reserve little cause to ease up in its drive to slow price increases by steadily raising interest rates. The Labor Department is expected to report Thursday that consumer prices jumped 8%...
The Fed no longer has a choice. Prepare for a recession.
Many economists and analysts see the US economy as a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly and, according to some, the country has entered a recession. Overall employment growth, on the other hand, has been much faster than normal.
Economy shrinks in what could be start of long recession - OLD
The UK’s economy shrunk by 0.2% between July and September, in what some experts say could be the start of the longest recession since record began.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that gross domestic product (GDP) had fallen by 0.6% in September, in part due to the Queen’s funeral.It could be the beginning of a recession – which is defined as two quarters of shrinking GDP in a row.GDP fell 0.2% in Quarter 3 (July to September) 2022 with:▪️ services flat (0.0% growth)▪️ manufacturing falling 2.3%▪️ construction growing 0.6%➡️ https://t.co/IsdBc7KmAM pic.twitter.com/lwcKVBUOOC— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 11,...
Biden Puts Fingers in His Ears as Recession Alarm Bells Ring Everywhere
The U.S. economy experienced two quarters of decline in GDP earlier in 2022 before modest growth of 2.6 percent in the third quarter.
