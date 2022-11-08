ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Entrepreneur

We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon

Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
Markets Insider

Americans should brace for a cash crunch and a painful recession, experts say. Here's what Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned this week.

Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned of a cash crunch this week. Dimon and Solomon flagged the risk of a US recession and a slump in consumer spending. Dalio underlined how rising interest rates could squeeze cash-strapped, debt-ridden governments. Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio have sounded...
CNN

This is the moment Wall Street has been waiting for

Stocks soared in their best day since 2020 on Thursday after new economic data showed that price increases eased in October. Investors cheered the development because it indicates the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes may finally be cooling inflation.
The Hill

How to prepare for a potential recession in 2023

Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
The Independent

Economy shrinks in what could be start of long recession - OLD

The UK’s economy shrunk by 0.2% between July and September, in what some experts say could be the start of the longest recession since record began.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that gross domestic product (GDP) had fallen by 0.6% in September, in part due to the Queen’s funeral.It could be the beginning of a recession – which is defined as two quarters of shrinking GDP in a row.GDP fell 0.2% in Quarter 3 (July to September) 2022 with:▪️ services flat (0.0% growth)▪️ manufacturing falling 2.3%▪️ construction growing 0.6%➡️ https://t.co/IsdBc7KmAM pic.twitter.com/lwcKVBUOOC— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 11,...

