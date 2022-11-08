ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells Adams Reveals What Married Life Is Like With Sarah Hyland After 5-Year Romance (Exclusive)

By Audrey Rock
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Wells Adams, 38, is opening up about how marriage actually didn’t change how he feels about wife Sarah Hyland, 31. When asked by HollywoodLife during a recent interview, he responded that he was already “very comfortable” with the Modern Family star when they tied the knot in August. “No it doesn’t really feel different and I don’t know if that’s the wrong answer, but I think that means we’re very comfortable with each other,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But you know, we were supposed to be married twice over the past three years already, so I think the wedding, for us, was really just a celebration for everyone else, to have them all come and celebrate our love was just really special.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZAf3E_0j2LNJ0800
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams at the ABC Disney Upfront event in New York on 17 May 2022. (Shutterstock)

Now that they’re in the routine of officially being “Mr. and Mrs.,” Wells also revealed that he and the Veronica Mars actress are looking ahead to the holidays. “It’s going to be fun,” Wells told us. “Sarah is singing in the Macy’s [Thanksgiving] Day Parade in New York. She’s got a new show called Bumper in Berlin coming out on Peacock, which is part of a Pitch Perfect thing. So her and Adam Devine, and Flula, and Jameela Jamil are all going to be on a float singing. So our first Thanksgiving as a married couple I’m going to be watching her on the float, which is going to be bonkers because we always wake up and watch it.” Even better, Wells shared, he will get to spend time with his new in-laws. “Her parents live out there so we get to spend time with them,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZrBMn_0j2LNJ0800
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams arrive at the People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California on 07 Dec 2021. (Shutterstock)

As for that wedding, we asked the inevitable: did the famous Bachelor in Paradise bartender get behind the bar during his lavish, star-studded California vineyard wedding celebration? “I made drinks for myself!” he laughed. “I did get behind the bar though because I had a deal with White Claw and Heineken so I had to get back there and like take pictures. But no, I wasn’t making drinks or anything behind the bar. As a matter of fact, I haven’t paid for a drink in six years, this show included.”

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women's issues, and political news.

