A Colorado Woman Was Hit by a Train After Police Detained Her on Road Rage Allegations in a Patrol Car Left on the Tracks. Now Both She and Cops Face Charges.

Greeley police shoot and kill a man they say approached officers with a knife
A Greeley police officer shot and killed a man who, police say, tried to leave his mobile home with a knife toward officers.The department said in a statement Tuesday that they attempted to arrest the man, who has not yet been identified, for several warrants.Officers went to the 33-year-old man's home in the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The department said they went to arrest the man for those warrants, but he grabbed a knife and barricaded himself inside.Over the course of three hours, police say they tried negotiating with the man and used "less lethal munitions."He then "attempted to exit the trailer towards multiple officers armed with the weapon," the department said, which prompted one officer to shoot at the man several times, hitting him. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the suspect has not been released.
Suspected gang member from Greeley due in court on drug charge
A Greeley man is arrested after police said he sold large amounts of cocaine to an undercover police officer. Ramiro Carrillo met the undercover officer in a gas station parking lot in LaSalle in August and sold him a half-ounce of cocaine for $600, according to the Greeley Tribune. He’s due in court next week to face a charge of unlawful drug distribution near a school. Police said Carrillo is a member of the southside gang “Big Happy.” Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Charged: 2 officers in Platteville train-versus-police car collision
Two officers are facing charges after a Platteville police vehicle with a woman being held in the back seat was struck by a train. the collision happened in September.The Colorado Bureau of Investigations had previously turned its findings over to the Weld County District Attorney's Office. That DA released charges facing both officers and the suspect on Monday afternoon.Fort Lupton Police Officer Jordan Steinke has been charged with criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Steinke's lawyer told CBS News Colorado, "Officer Steinke has faith in the judicial system and trusts she will receive her fair day in...
2 Years After Police Broke a 73-Year-Old Woman's Arm, A New Report Reveals Even More Misconduct
Two years after the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman, a newly released report reveals further misconduct from police. In 2020, Loveland, Colorado police violently arrested Karen Garner—resulting in a broken arm and dislocated shoulder. While two officers were convicted of charges related to the incident, the city has only now released a 2021 report detailing further officer misconduct.
Police pursuit of stolen car ends with juvenile driver's arrest
Law enforcement used a car owner's cell phone app and a police helicopter to track the stolen car's flight from officers through the eastern metro area last week. Five youths from inside the car, ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old, were eventually caught.Only one was arrested and charged - the 14-year-old driver. "The other four juveniles were turned over to their parents," the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Charges may be filed against the remaining four at a later date.RELATED Denver Police arrest suspect in 14-year-old Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon's deathThe incident began at 6:43 p.m....
Police search for local shoplifters
The Longmont Police Department is seeking information on two suspects wanted in association with multiple shoplifting cases in Longmont and along the Front Range. Two men are suspected of shoplifting more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Longmont retailer over the last few days, according to the Longmont Police Department.
I-25 reopens in Larimer County after rollover crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 25 has reopened north of Wellington following a crash on Wednesday morning.
Longmont 15-year-old missing since Nov. 4
Longmont police are searching for a 15-year-old boy named Archer who went missing on Nov. 4. Call police if you see him.
Family of teen who committed suicide after allegedly firing at an officer speaks out
Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a teen killed himself following a road rage incident involving an off-duty officer, but now, that teen’s family is saying things aren’t adding up. Family of teen who committed suicide after allegedly …. Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a...
Crews extinguish fire at Eritrean, Ethiopian restaurant in Aurora
An Eritrean and Ethiopian restaurant caught fire early Tuesday morning near S. Havana Street and E. Tennessee Avenue.
Highway 6 reopens after massive crash involving as many as 100 cars
A crash in icy conditions and involving approximately 100 drivers closed 6th Avenue during Friday morning's rush hour. Police said there were no major injuries in the crash, although one person had to be extricated from a vehicle. It happened at about 5:40 a.m. between Kalamath Street & Federal Boulevard and the roadway reopened much later in the morning.Numerous tow trucks took damaged or inoperable vehicles to a parking lot (Lot C) outside Empower Field at Mile High. A police spokesperson told CBS News Colorado there were between about 100 vehicles involved and that the road conditions made it impossible...
Girl, 12, dead, a dozen others injured, including kids, after crash
Police say eight teens were packed into a Dodge Journey that was reported stolen when the 15-year-old driver smashed into a Toyota Tacoma on Saturday night. A 12-year-old girl died in the crash. The seven others in that car were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.The four occupants of the Tacoma were 6 months old, 3, 29 and 31, and they were also all taken to the hospital; the two adults with life-threatening injuries.The crash happened near South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive Saturday just after 7 p.m. in Aurora.Police say the Dodge Journey was reported...
Why Monday's Powerball drawing was delayed
Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Denver weather: Fire weather warning on Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before the next storm...
No Jackpot Winners On Powerball But Fort Collins Gets Big Winner
For the 40th consecutive time, there was no winner for the full Powerball jackpot which is now sitting at a record $1.9 BILLION. There were however 8 people that scored some cool cash and one of those winners played at a Loaf and Jug in Fort Collins. Of the 8...
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticket
A woman in Erie won a $1 million prize in the record $1.2 billion Powerball drawing on November 2. She ordered her ticket on the Jackpocket lottery app, a third-party U.S. app that provides a secure way to order official state lottery tickets.
