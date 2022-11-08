Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.

Katie Holmes at the CFDA Awards. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Katie was just one of many stars that attended the CFDA Awards. Other familiar faces included Kris Jenner, Julia Fox, Ella Emhoff, Jason Wu, Regina Hall, Cassie, Bernadette Peters, Christina Ricci, and more. They were all dressed to impress and posed on the carpet either solo or with their significant others. Katie appeared to be solo herself during the night.

Another epic photo of Katie at the event. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Before Katie’s dazzling appearance at the CFDA Awards, she made headlines for an outing with her daughter Suri Cruise, 16, in Sept. The two gorgeous gals looked like twins as they walked outside in New York City while getting ready to go on a getaway. They wore casual outfits that included a striped t-shirt and long denim skirt for her and a white t-shirt and denim shorts for Suri and carried luggage.

When Katie’s not spending time with Suri or at award shows, she’s working hard in her acting career. The most recent acting project she took part in was the movie Alone Together, in which she wrote, directed and acted as the character of June. The romantic drama, which is about two strangers who share an Airbnb with each other during COVID’s lockdown, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on July 14, 2022 and was released in the U.S. on July 22, 2022.

While the movie created moments between two characters during quarantine, Katie recently revealed what she and Suri did during their own real-life quarantine when COVID happened in 2020. “I painted, we had a sewing machine so we were making quilts, we were cooking; we were on a perpetual vacation,” she told Amazing magazine, per DailyMail. “We were also on a lake and there was a hammock, so I would wake up, sew, have coffee, take a nap on the hammock.”

“Oh and, by the way, I have to throw this in; we were staying by a lake, so we probably watched Dirty Dancing 10 times,” Katie added. “Let me tell you, I danced to it in the living room and it still holds up. It was fun.”