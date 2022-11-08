Read full article on original website
Laurel, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Hattiesburg High School soccer team will have a game with Northeast Jones High School on November 10, 2022, 15:30:00.
WDAM-TV
USM, Co-Lin CC create honors partnership
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi will be offering some 6ranser students the opportunity to gain admission without actually applying to the school. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
prentissheadlight.com
JDCH wins district championship and first round of playoffs
The Jefferson Davis County Jaguars are headed to the second round of playoffs this Friday night. The Jags will play Hazlehurst at home. Kick off is at 7 p.m. in Bassfield. The Jags defeated Franklin County last week 48-6 in the first round of post season play. For the fourth...
WDAM-TV
Columbia clashes with Mendenhall in 4A playoffs
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - It’ll be no cakewalk for the Wildcats to get back to “The Rock.”. Defending Class 4A champion Columbia (9-2) has to navigate a strong South bracket with a visit to Mendenhall (10-1) next on the schedule. The Wildcats handed the Tigers their only loss...
WDAM-TV
Veterans Day events happening in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday is Veterans Day, and to celebrate, a couple of events will be hosted in the Pine Belt, honoring all who served. In Petal, a Veterans Recognition Breakfast and Ceremony will be hosted by the Petal High School JROTC from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m. in the PHS cafeteria and gym. All military service members, retired and active, National Guard and Reserve, along with their guests are invited to attend.
stadiumjourney.com
Southern Miss Wellness Center – Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
The Southern Miss Volleyball program is one 15 sports sponsored by the University of Southern Mississippi. Since the first year of volleyball in 1979 the Golden Eagles have not had much success on the court. After 44 seasons the Golden Eagles are 599-788 and have never been to a conference tournament, nor the NCAA Tournament. However, the 2022 season marks a new beginning for Southern Miss Athletics, as the Golden Eagles have joined the Sun Belt Conference. Before that Southern Miss competed in Conference USA (1995-2021) and the Metro Conference (1982-1995).
ourmshome.com
Laurel High School Senior Awarded Notorious RBG Women of Tomorrow Scholarship
Micah Hill, Laurel High School senior, was recently awarded the Notorious RBG Women of Tomorrow Scholarship by the National Honor Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). This scholarship was established to recognize female scholars who have demonstrated strong leadership skills and community involvement – embodying the spirit of Ruth Bader Ginsberg (RBG) within their own communities.
athleticbusiness.com
Petal HS Powers Forward On New Turf, Shock Pad System
Petal, Miss. – “We want to put our kids in the best position to be successful,” says Petal High School Head Football Coach Allen Glenn. The attention to detail is what sets Petal apart. Pride and safety are on full display at the renovated multi-purpose field for the Petal Panthers. Hellas installed a Matrix Helix® synthetic turf system, with Ecotherm® infill, and Cushdrain® shock pad.
WDAM-TV
Ground penetrating radar presentation sinks in with JC students
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A new technology was shown to horticulture and forestry students Thursday at Jones College. The technology can peer down to tree roots and map them out, allowing the user to create data about the tree. Fulgham Tree Preservation President David Fulgham said his company particularly wanted...
WDAM-TV
Jefferson Davis Co. JROTC gives back to Collins Veterans Home
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Fruits and flowers were small tokens of appreciation the Jefferson Davis County High School JROTC used to show gratitude for those who once served our land. “Coming and visiting is just showing our appreciation to the veterans, especially since we’re in JROTC and many of...
WDAM-TV
Shelby museum to dedicate Casey Casanova exhibit on Marine Corps birthday
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby is honoring the first female member of the armed forces from the Magnolia State to be killed in action in the Global War on Terror. Thursday, the museum will officially dedicate an exhibit honoring Marine Lance Corporal...
WDAM-TV
Senior Health Fair hosted in Hattiesburg Wednesday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt seniors learned more about how to improve their health at a local event Wednesday. The annual Senior Health Fair was held at the Jackie Dole Community Center in Downtown Hattiesburg. The fair was an opportunity for senior community members to meet with local...
sm2media.com
Faculty Senate blindsided by USM statement on Volleyball Gym Welfare Scandal
Late last week there were new developments in the alleged welfare fraud scandal. USM released a statement announcing their intentions to use campus facilities “for the benefit of Mississippi families and individuals.” The Mississippi Department of Human Services, IHL President Tom Duff and USM’s Faculty Senate responded, all voicing concerns about the university’s handling of the scandal and plans for restitution.
WDAM-TV
Ezell to finish his days as sheriff before readying for new role
New date announced for Amy Grant’s Hattiesburg concert
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg announced the rescheduled date for the Amy Grant concert. The new date will be on September 30, 2023. Grant’s management announced the postponement of her touring schedule in September 2022 to her needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in […]
WDAM-TV
HPD offers Fifth Street shooting update
Lamar County approves alcohol sales
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County residents can now buy beer, wine and light alcohol inside of the county after Tuesday’s midterm election. The Hattiesburg American reported that Lamar County residents gave a resounding yes to allow alcohol to be sold in the county limits. The referendum passed with about 73% of the votes.
WDAM-TV
Dupree thanks supporters after loss in 4th Dist. Congressional race
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results. DuPree lost to Republican candidate Mike Ezell. DuPree says he’s disappointed in the outcome but not the effort made. He says he appreciates everyone who supported him.
WDAM-TV
Former WCU track and field athletes convicted in Nigerian fraud scheme
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two collegiate athletes, who ran for William Carey University’s track and field team, were convicted Thursday in a Nigerian fraud scheme. The defendants were convicted before U.S. District Judge Kristi Johnson for transferring thousands of dollars to Nigeria as part of a complex fraud scheme, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office.
WDAM-TV
USPS to hold Pine Belt job fair in Hattiesburg, Nov. 17
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is currently hiring both full-time and part-time jobs for locations around the Pine Belt. “The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver For America,” reads an announcement from the USPS. “We are committed to our workforce -- beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.”
