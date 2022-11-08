Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wjbc.com
Bloomington Police asking for help identifying three suspects in perfume theft case
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people who allegedly stole from a Bloomington store. According to a news release, three suspects allegedly stole over $1,100 in various perfumes in late October. During the theft, Police say the suspects punched and knocked down...
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Police Arrest Individual In Connection With Shooting Incident
Mattoon Police arrested Zeth M. Oliver, age 36 of Mattoon, for Aggravated Discharged of Firearm, Reckless Discharge of Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon. The arrest occurred on November 4th at 9:47pm in the 2800 block of Pine Ave. On October 28th Mattoon Police Officers responded to Sarah...
WAND TV
Man shot and killed in Urbana identified
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot and killed in Urbana Wednesday night. Police were called to the 1300 block of S. Philo Rd. just after 7 p.m. They found a 24-year-old Urbana man with a gunshot wound to the torso. He...
MyWabashValley.com
Man hurt in Danville shooting, suspect arrested
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after police said he shot a man Monday afternoon. Jacob Derrickson, 29, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Voorhees Street and Kohen Drive. The 33-year-old victim told officers he was walking on Voorhees when an unknown person approached him from behind and started shooting. The victim saw the offender run away and offered a description; the victim received treatment for his wounds at the hospital and is expected to be ok.
Urbana man killed in Wednesday night shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man from Urbana has died after he was shot Wednesday night. Urbana Police officials said officers responded to the area of Philo Road and Michigan Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound […]
Herald & Review
Decatur police search for suspects who stole items from Rural King
DECATUR — Decatur police are searching for four men who took off with three motorized vehicles Tuesday afternoon from Rural King in Decatur. According to Sgt. Steve Carroll, officers responded to a burglary at approximately 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, at the store. Four men approached a store employee requesting information on where to find bolt cutters. While in the store, the suspects used the cutters to enter an area used to repair and maintain lawn and recreational equipment.
newschannel20.com
Man dead after Urbana shooting
URBANA, Ill — An Urbana man was shot and killed on Wednesday night. Police say at 7:08 p.m. they responded to the 1300 block of South Philo Rd. for a report of a shooting with injuries. Officials say they found Taveon C. Davis, 24, with a gunshot wound to...
WAND TV
Family of injured Decatur police sergeant react to officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The morning of October 12 is one Andrew Wittmer and the Wittmer family won't forget. Andrew Wittmer, brother of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer, remembered hearing a loud knock coming from his front door. He looked outside and didn't recognize the car in front of his house, but when he opened the door he saw a familiar face.
1470 WMBD
Two injured in Fulton County tractor trailer crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Creve Coeur man got several tickets after an accident Thursday morning in Fulton County. Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 near Fulton County Highway 13. They say Douglas Deatrick, 39, was westbound in a tractor-trailer on 136...
Herald & Review
Decatur man mail orders drugs from 'dark web', police say
DECATUR — A man who is quoted as telling police he shopped for illegal drugs online using the “dark web” was arrested after a package of methamphetamine was delivered to his Decatur home through the mail. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the package...
Herald & Review
Dispute between neighbors ends in arrest, Decatur police say
DECATUR — Police said a dispute between two rural Decatur neighbors with a history of trouble flared again when one of them confronted the other over a fence he said the neighbor was building on his land. A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 50-year-old...
A Five-Year Illinois Drug Investigation, Ended With 7 Unlucky Illinoisans Arrested
After a five-year investigation, seven Illinois residents were arrested on some major drug charges. NewsGazette. A "highly organized" and "high tech" drug operation was watched in Illinois for about five years. The feds and local law enforcement kept a close eye on a situation that was spread across Champaign County, in Illinois.
newschannel20.com
Decatur officers cleared in deadly shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Macon County State's Attorney has determined that the officers' actions in a deadly shooting last month were warranted. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in...
Herald & Review
Man with gunshot wound won't talk, Decatur police report
DECATUR — A man who showed up with a gunshot wound at Decatur Memorial Hospital did not want to talk about it, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched just after 12 a.m. Saturday to interview the 29-year-old man at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Champaign community hosts fundraiser for shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The community gathered on Sunday night to support a 12-year-old boy who was shot last month. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive, but the shooting happened more than a mile away, near the corner of Dogwood and Kimberly Drives. A family friend says the boy […]
Champaign Police: Teen dies after shooting
Update at 8:44 p.m. — Champaign Police have been informed that the victim succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. This investigation has been reclassified as a homicide. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot Friday evening. Champaign Police officials said that officers were dispatched to […]
Champaign Coroner identifies teen found dead after shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of a woman who died after a Friday evening shooting. According to a press release, Nizeri L. Carter, 18, of Champaign died at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled on […]
New details in Cisco Asst. Fire Chief car accident
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office provided new details on the Saturday night car accident involving Cisco Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Reeves. Piatt County Sheriff Vogelzang has confirmed that the accident took place at the intersection of Route 47 and Main Street in Cisco. He also stated that the accident involved a […]
Mattoon woman charged with attempted murder
MATTOON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Mattoon woman has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. According to the Mattoon Police Department, the situation began on October 21, when officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Champaign Avenue. The initial call was referencing an unresponsive individual. Officers arrested MaryJo C. Perry, 34, of Mattoon […]
WAND TV
Champaign County Clerk's Office: Cyber attacks are impacting connectivity
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign County Clerk's Office announced issues with connectivity and server performance on Election Day. The Clerk's Office believes that this is due to cyber attacks on the network and servers. According to the release, the Clerk's Office website has been the target of repeated...
Comments / 1