Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Gwen Stefani announces New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multi-Platinum recording artist Gwen Stefani has announced she will headline shows in Las Vegas over New Year’s Eve weekend. According to a news release, Stefani will perform Friday, Dec. 30, and Sat. Dec. 31, with the shows scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Tickets...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

5 Las Vegas Shows You Have To See To Believe

In a city that never sleeps, amusement is sure to abound. When it comes to providing unique, out-of-the-box experiences, the Las Vegas Strip always provides. This city has redefined the word “enchant” with a multitude of shows that will take your breath away. Old and new alike, these...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Lotus Of Siam Comes To Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa

Famed restaurant Lotus of Siam is opening its third location in Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. Known for its delicious, authentic Northern Thai cuisine, the restaurant has seen incredible growth since it first opened its doors. Now they’re getting a whole new makeover and not one, not two, but THREE locations!
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Water restrictions now in place

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Winter watering restrictions are now in place. Joining us now with what you need to know is Southern Nevada Water Authority representative, Corey Enus.
LAS VEGAS, NV
norsenotes.com

When We Were Young rock/emo music festival CANCELED!

Day one of the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas was canceled due to extreme weather concerns. Originally, it was stated that festival organizers improved their wind blockers. It was completely safe and ready for action, unfortunately that did not go according to plan. As a group, festival...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas locals concerned about turkey shortage going into Thanksgiving

The clock has been ticking to get the bird and all the Thanksgiving fix-ins. Full story here: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-locals-concerned-about-turkey-shortage-going-into-thanksgiving/. Las Vegas locals concerned about turkey shortage …. The clock has been ticking to get the bird and all the Thanksgiving fix-ins. Full story here: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-locals-concerned-about-turkey-shortage-going-into-thanksgiving/. Advocates call for safety after Nevada...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $4,25 Million Sprawling Castle in Las Vegas Combines The Imperial Grandeur of a French Chateau with The Extravagance of A World Class Resort

9775 Severence Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 9775 Severence Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a a one-of-a-kind property that sets the standard for luxurious living with expertly crafted finishes, turrets, custom built-ins, hardwood floors, and cathedral ceilings. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9775 Severence Lane, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdrecycler.com

Tropicana in Vegas could make way for stadium

The decades-old Tropicana hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip still is being considered as the future site of a baseball stadium, the current owners of the property say. Any such project would require the demolition of the 1,400-room hotel with casino and meeting space. A report says an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

Lake Las Vegas develops The Island

Lake Las Vegas in Henderson has detailed plans for what it calls its best luxury development yet on 60 acres — a parcel completely surrounded by water and hence its name, The Island. Located on the North Shore of Lake Las Vegas north of the Westin Lake Las Vegas...
HENDERSON, NV
Americajr.com

World’s Largest Collector Car Auction Company Heads to Las Vegas Nov. 10-12

Mecum Auctions to Offer 1,000 Vehicles at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Walworth, Wis. – Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector car auction company, will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center for its sixth annual collector car auction at the venue this Nov. 10-12 with an estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rods, customs and more to cross the auction block.
LAS VEGAS, NV
