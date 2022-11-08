Read full article on original website
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Gwen Stefani announces New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multi-Platinum recording artist Gwen Stefani has announced she will headline shows in Las Vegas over New Year’s Eve weekend. According to a news release, Stefani will perform Friday, Dec. 30, and Sat. Dec. 31, with the shows scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Tickets...
Las Vegas Pizza Festival: Slices, sociability celebrated by local pizzaiolos
Surely someone has thought it, said it, right? “If heaven doesn’t have pizza and beer, I’m not interested.” Good thing there will be plenty of both Saturday when the Las Vegas Pizza Festival returns to The Industrial Event Space after a two-year break because of the pandemic.
An “Awakening” Experience: Wynn’s New Headlining Show
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Wynn is taking Las Vegas on a new quest. Audiences can now immerse themselves in “Awakening,” the resort’s new headlining show. You can see the show Tuesday through Saturday. Roqui Theus gives us an inside look.
Man robs Resorts World casino on Las Vegas Strip, leaves in taxi, sources say
A man took a taxi to Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, robbed the casino and then left in the cab with an undisclosed amount of money, sources confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators on Thursday.
Country star Keith Urban unveils new Las Vegas residency
"My audience? I love them and just want to give them everything I've got." Country star Keith Urban announced a new headlining Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino opening Friday, March 3, 2023 for a run of 16 dates.
jammin1057.com
5 Las Vegas Shows You Have To See To Believe
In a city that never sleeps, amusement is sure to abound. When it comes to providing unique, out-of-the-box experiences, the Las Vegas Strip always provides. This city has redefined the word “enchant” with a multitude of shows that will take your breath away. Old and new alike, these...
Las Vegas Days Rodeo returns to downtown Las Vegas
The cowboys are back in town for the Las Vegas Days Rodeo which is taking place at the CORE Arena at the Plaza Hotel. This event was formally known as Helldorado Days and has a long history in Las Vegas.
jammin1057.com
Lotus Of Siam Comes To Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa
Famed restaurant Lotus of Siam is opening its third location in Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. Known for its delicious, authentic Northern Thai cuisine, the restaurant has seen incredible growth since it first opened its doors. Now they’re getting a whole new makeover and not one, not two, but THREE locations!
news3lv.com
Water restrictions now in place
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Winter watering restrictions are now in place. Joining us now with what you need to know is Southern Nevada Water Authority representative, Corey Enus.
A Sweet Thanksgiving with Wicked Donuts
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The only thing that stays wicked and still ends up on the nice list for the holidays is wicked donuts. Owner Chef Teddy joins Roqui Theus with the sweetest thanksgiving feast you’ll ever have.
norsenotes.com
When We Were Young rock/emo music festival CANCELED!
Day one of the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas was canceled due to extreme weather concerns. Originally, it was stated that festival organizers improved their wind blockers. It was completely safe and ready for action, unfortunately that did not go according to plan. As a group, festival...
8newsnow.com
Exclusive: Family of blue heeler dogs found in Las Vegas desert; now rescued
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A litter of blue heeler puppies and their parents were found in the middle of the desert to fend for themselves. Luckily, someone spotted them, and help came just as they were barely clinging to life. “Mom was filthy, babies were pretty brand new,” Kymberly Dumovich...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas locals concerned about turkey shortage going into Thanksgiving
The clock has been ticking to get the bird and all the Thanksgiving fix-ins. Full story here: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-locals-concerned-about-turkey-shortage-going-into-thanksgiving/. Las Vegas locals concerned about turkey shortage …. The clock has been ticking to get the bird and all the Thanksgiving fix-ins. Full story here: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-locals-concerned-about-turkey-shortage-going-into-thanksgiving/. Advocates call for safety after Nevada...
CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog to Open at Centennial Gateway
The Vegas-born chain is planning its hometown’s fifth location
luxury-houses.net
This $4,25 Million Sprawling Castle in Las Vegas Combines The Imperial Grandeur of a French Chateau with The Extravagance of A World Class Resort
9775 Severence Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 9775 Severence Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a a one-of-a-kind property that sets the standard for luxurious living with expertly crafted finishes, turrets, custom built-ins, hardwood floors, and cathedral ceilings. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9775 Severence Lane, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
cdrecycler.com
Tropicana in Vegas could make way for stadium
The decades-old Tropicana hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip still is being considered as the future site of a baseball stadium, the current owners of the property say. Any such project would require the demolition of the 1,400-room hotel with casino and meeting space. A report says an...
Drive-Thru Pinkbox Doughnuts Appears to Be Planned in Paradise
The new Pinkbox looks to be headed for Paradise and Twain
UPDATE: RSV cases rise as hospital beds for children fill up in Las Vegas, across Nevada
Children with RSV account for about one out of every five pediatric hospital admissions in Nevada, according to information released Thursday.
businesspress.vegas
Lake Las Vegas develops The Island
Lake Las Vegas in Henderson has detailed plans for what it calls its best luxury development yet on 60 acres — a parcel completely surrounded by water and hence its name, The Island. Located on the North Shore of Lake Las Vegas north of the Westin Lake Las Vegas...
Americajr.com
World’s Largest Collector Car Auction Company Heads to Las Vegas Nov. 10-12
Mecum Auctions to Offer 1,000 Vehicles at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Walworth, Wis. – Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector car auction company, will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center for its sixth annual collector car auction at the venue this Nov. 10-12 with an estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rods, customs and more to cross the auction block.
Outsider.com
