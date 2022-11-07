Read full article on original website
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
cottagesgardens.com
Artist Donald Baechler’s Chelsea Townhouse Lists for $6.1M Following His Passing
The New York City home of the late painter and sculptor Donald Baechler—who emerged during the 1980s Neo-expressionism movement with artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring—is up for sale after his untimely passing earlier this year. Baechler’s whimsical work has been displayed in museums like Manhattan’s Whitney Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art, but also in this, his own personal home. Landmarked and located in Chelsea, it’s now been listed by his estate for $6.1 million.
newcanaanite.com
Retail Butcher Shop Planned for Downtown New Canaan
A new butcher shop is planned for a vacant commercial space on Burtis Avenue. A $40,000 interior fit-out is planned for 12 Burtis Ave., future home of a single-room retail butcher shop, according to a permit application filed Tuesday with the New Canaan Building Department. The space, located at the...
sheltonherald.com
Developer plans to expand Shelton marina plan, add condos
SHELTON — Developers are looking to expand on already approved plans for a marina, restaurant and apartment buildings off River Road along the Housatonic River. Developers Ricar, LLC, and Mianus Holdings, LLC, who had previously received Planned Development District approval for land listed at 704, 712, 722 River Road, have now added the neighboring lot at 726 River Road, the former Autoswage site, and are proposing an expansion of the original plans to include condominiums and an office building.
Blaze Breaks Out At Home Under Construction In Greenwich
The fire marshal's office is investigating an early morning blaze at a Fairfield County home that was undergoing renovations. The fire took place in Greenwich early Thursday, Nov. 10 at the home on Palmer Hill Road. The Greenwich Fire Department said in a Facebook post that when they arrived on...
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I have read and written about Silver...
NoN’s first story: Norwalk River Boat Smashes Free As Sandy Storms In
It really has been 10 years for NancyOnNorwalk and to prove it, we’re reposting our first story. (The original version is here.) Note: the story text has not been updated to reflect that it’s historical. So if it says Monday, we mean Monday, Oct. 29, 2012. Join us...
'Everybody is a little shocked.' Yorktown Heights restaurant owner stunned after vehicle crashes into store
Surveillance video shows an employee sitting in a chair when a Jeep comes crashing through the restaurant.
TV Report About Danbury Circus Hilariously Over-Analyzed
Marcy Jones of WFSB caught up with a Circus Ring Leader named Steve. She was doing a live report from Danbury, CT about the circus being in town. Marcy could not hold back her adoration for Steve’s eyebrows. Jones said: “You have better eyebrows than me, I’m so jealous.” Steve responded by saying: “Well, they make them of the show.”
westchesterfamily.com
Holiday Train Shows in Westchester
The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
Norwalk police to add social worker to work alongside officers
Those calls could be anything from domestic violence, disturbances and other critical incidents.
When EVs Burn: A look at how Connecticut fire departments are dealing with electric car fires
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a dangerous new puzzle that firefighters in Connecticut and around the country are facing. Electric vehicle fires. Right now, there is no hands-on training in Connecticut to learn how to fight these complicated fires. There isn’t even an agreed plan of attack. Right now, one fire department in our […]
milfordmirror.com
Here are the 2022 Stamford-area midterm election results
Election results for Stamford-area races are starting to come in, and Stamford voters have several key state House and state Senate races on their ballots this midterm election. Additionally, statewide candidates for the House of Representatives and the Senate are on Stamford voter's ballots to be decided. Issues like abortion, inflation and crime in the state were widely-discussed topics leading up to Election Day.
greenwichfreepress.com
Some Introspection after Anticipated Red Wave Falters in Greenwich
A group of Greenwich Republicans as recently as Sunday afternoon held a “Red Wave Road Rally to Victory” down Greenwich Avenue. But their confident predictions of a Republican sweep Tuesday night were wrong. The historic wins by three Democratic State Representatives in Greenwich left many Republicans perplexed. After...
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
Fairfield Mirror
Dear Brooke: Tips Learned Living At Fairfield
“Dear Brooke, what are some general tips you’ve learned while living at Fairfield?”. As I am slowly leaving behind my halfway point as a Fairfield college student, I’ve learned a lot in the past two and a half years. And while there are many things I wish someone told me when I was a freshman moving into my Regis bedroom, I am beyond grateful that I am at least aware of all of these things now.
Woman Killed After Car Leaves Roadway, Crashes Into Pole, Trees In Town Of Clinton
A woman was killed after her 2012 Subaru Forester left the roadway and struck a utility pole and several trees in Hudson Valley. The crash occurred in Dutchess County around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the town of Clinton, on Slate Quarry Road. An initial investigation determined Lisa M....
NBC Connecticut
Teens Found With Handguns After 911 Call in Norwalk
Norwalk police have arrested three teens after responding to a report of gunshots and said they seized three semiautomatic handguns. Police received a 911 call at 12:13 p.m. from a person who reported gunshots near Merritt Street and three people with guns running toward Chestnut Street, police said. Officers quickly...
californiaexaminer.net
Stamford Police Said They Filmed A Crack Cocaine Dealer
Police said that 42-year-old drug dealer Jermaine “Country” Smith and 53-year-old client Sonya Sewell were both detained and charged with several drug-related crimes. According to the police, both suspects will have a court date on November 23. An rise in complaints about narcotic sales and quality of life...
Eyewitness News
Man breaks into North Haven Walgreen’s cabinet, steals $2,000 worth of items
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man smashed his way into a cabinet at a pharmacy in North Haven and stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise, according to police. The North Haven Police Department said it happened over the weekend at the Walgreens on Washington Avenue. Police said the...
vanlifewanderer.com
Is Stamford, CT Safe? (2022 Crime Rates and Crime Stats)
If you are thinking about visiting Stamford, CT and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Stamford really is.
