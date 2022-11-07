ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

cottagesgardens.com

Artist Donald Baechler’s Chelsea Townhouse Lists for $6.1M Following His Passing

The New York City home of the late painter and sculptor Donald Baechler—who emerged during the 1980s Neo-expressionism movement with artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring—is up for sale after his untimely passing earlier this year. Baechler’s whimsical work has been displayed in museums like Manhattan’s Whitney Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art, but also in this, his own personal home. Landmarked and located in Chelsea, it’s now been listed by his estate for $6.1 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newcanaanite.com

Retail Butcher Shop Planned for Downtown New Canaan

A new butcher shop is planned for a vacant commercial space on Burtis Avenue. A $40,000 interior fit-out is planned for 12 Burtis Ave., future home of a single-room retail butcher shop, according to a permit application filed Tuesday with the New Canaan Building Department. The space, located at the...
NEW CANAAN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Developer plans to expand Shelton marina plan, add condos

SHELTON — Developers are looking to expand on already approved plans for a marina, restaurant and apartment buildings off River Road along the Housatonic River. Developers Ricar, LLC, and Mianus Holdings, LLC, who had previously received Planned Development District approval for land listed at 704, 712, 722 River Road, have now added the neighboring lot at 726 River Road, the former Autoswage site, and are proposing an expansion of the original plans to include condominiums and an office building.
SHELTON, CT
Daily Voice

Blaze Breaks Out At Home Under Construction In Greenwich

The fire marshal's office is investigating an early morning blaze at a Fairfield County home that was undergoing renovations. The fire took place in Greenwich early Thursday, Nov. 10 at the home on Palmer Hill Road. The Greenwich Fire Department said in a Facebook post that when they arrived on...
GREENWICH, CT
i95 ROCK

TV Report About Danbury Circus Hilariously Over-Analyzed

Marcy Jones of WFSB caught up with a Circus Ring Leader named Steve. She was doing a live report from Danbury, CT about the circus being in town. Marcy could not hold back her adoration for Steve’s eyebrows. Jones said: “You have better eyebrows than me, I’m so jealous.” Steve responded by saying: “Well, they make them of the show.”
DANBURY, CT
westchesterfamily.com

Holiday Train Shows in Westchester

The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
milfordmirror.com

Here are the 2022 Stamford-area midterm election results

Election results for Stamford-area races are starting to come in, and Stamford voters have several key state House and state Senate races on their ballots this midterm election. Additionally, statewide candidates for the House of Representatives and the Senate are on Stamford voter's ballots to be decided. Issues like abortion, inflation and crime in the state were widely-discussed topics leading up to Election Day.
STAMFORD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Some Introspection after Anticipated Red Wave Falters in Greenwich

A group of Greenwich Republicans as recently as Sunday afternoon held a “Red Wave Road Rally to Victory” down Greenwich Avenue. But their confident predictions of a Republican sweep Tuesday night were wrong. The historic wins by three Democratic State Representatives in Greenwich left many Republicans perplexed. After...
GREENWICH, CT
Fairfield Mirror

Dear Brooke: Tips Learned Living At Fairfield

“Dear Brooke, what are some general tips you’ve learned while living at Fairfield?”. As I am slowly leaving behind my halfway point as a Fairfield college student, I’ve learned a lot in the past two and a half years. And while there are many things I wish someone told me when I was a freshman moving into my Regis bedroom, I am beyond grateful that I am at least aware of all of these things now.
FAIRFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teens Found With Handguns After 911 Call in Norwalk

Norwalk police have arrested three teens after responding to a report of gunshots and said they seized three semiautomatic handguns. Police received a 911 call at 12:13 p.m. from a person who reported gunshots near Merritt Street and three people with guns running toward Chestnut Street, police said. Officers quickly...
NORWALK, CT
californiaexaminer.net

Stamford Police Said They Filmed A Crack Cocaine Dealer

Police said that 42-year-old drug dealer Jermaine “Country” Smith and 53-year-old client Sonya Sewell were both detained and charged with several drug-related crimes. According to the police, both suspects will have a court date on November 23. An rise in complaints about narcotic sales and quality of life...
STAMFORD, CT
vanlifewanderer.com

Is Stamford, CT Safe? (2022 Crime Rates and Crime Stats)

If you are thinking about visiting Stamford, CT and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Stamford really is.
STAMFORD, CT

