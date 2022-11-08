Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins
Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
Josh McDaniels’ Disastrous Raiders Run Confirms the Truth About Tom Brady and Bill Belichick
Josh McDaniels' first year with the Las Vegas Raiders has been a disaster. The post Josh McDaniels’ Disastrous Raiders Run Confirms the Truth About Tom Brady and Bill Belichick appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Time for Raiders to move on from QB Derek Carr
They're condemning Carr because the Raiders (2-6) are last in the AFC West and have blown three leads of 17 points or more. One reason why they've crashed is his declining play. Through eight games, Carr's completed 62.3 percent of his passes and posted an 88.5 passer rating. These numbers...
NFL pressured Las Vegas Raiders to fire Jon Gruden, lawyers claim as they seek to keep proceedings public
Jon Gruden’s lawyers allege the NFL pressured the Las Vegas Raiders to fire the former head coach last year following the release of racist and homophobic emails, which destroyed his reputation, new documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Thursday said.
Sporting News
Colts' Jeff Saturday tweeted about 'horrible' Raiders days before coaching debut vs. Las Vegas
Jeff Saturday broke a cardinal rule of being an NFL head coach: Don't give the opposing team bulletin board material. To be fair, he broke the rule before he was an NFL coach. That's not likely to make it any less awkward for the Colts when they travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders — a team Saturday said "looks horrible" just days before he became Indianapolis' interim coach:
9 Jeff Saturday-like candidates for Denver Broncos
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The hiring of Jeff Saturday as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts is so absurdly nonsensical, you’d think owner Jim Irsay traded in his Pink Floyd guitar for another Hollywood script where the no-hoper, ridiculed underdog becomes the miraculous hero by movie’s end. And...
Centre Daily
Las Vegas Raiders Take Part in Salute to Service Activities
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking part in the NFL's Salute to Service league-wide initiative leading up to Veterans Day and Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. The NFL describes Salute to Service as "a collective effort to honor, empower and connect with our nation's service members, veterans and their families".
Matt’s Take
Bronson Arroyo joins Matt’s Take Bronson Arroyo kindly joined Matt’s Take this week for a Q & A. Brons
