Jeff Saturday broke a cardinal rule of being an NFL head coach: Don't give the opposing team bulletin board material. To be fair, he broke the rule before he was an NFL coach. That's not likely to make it any less awkward for the Colts when they travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders — a team Saturday said "looks horrible" just days before he became Indianapolis' interim coach:

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO