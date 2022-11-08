ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Colgate

After a 23-point victory in its season-opener, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team is back at home for its second game of the season. The Orange (1-0) will be taking on the Colgate Raiders (1-0) Thursday night at the JMA Wireless Dome in a rematch from last season. In that game last December, Syracuse defeated Colgate 79-57.
1997 Syracuse football rewind: #21 Orange rally late to win at Pitt

The 1997 Syracuse Orange entered their game at the Pittsburgh Panthers with a six-game winning streak. They were nearly twenty-point favorites heading into the game and early on that large spread made a lot of sense. Even with starting running back Kyle McIntosh leaving after one carry, and joining his...
Syracuse men’s soccer outlasts Virginia to advance to the ACC Tournament finals

The other day I opined on the Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team’s season and their win against North Carolina. That game was back and forth and the Tar Heels were able to control the play through a good chunk of the game. That was not the case in the ACC Championship semifinals as the Orange controlled the match against the Virginia Cavaliers. However, because this is soccer, the UNC game ended with an Orange win in regulation. The UVA match required extra time and penalties for Syracuse to walk away with a 2-2 draw, advancing 5-3 on penalties to the ACC final.
Syracuse football: what to watch vs Florida State

The Syracuse Orange look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles in the final home game of 2022. These two teams are heading in opposite directions as they head into this primetime match-up so what are we looking for on Saturday night?. Kevin: Saturday...
Syracuse field hockey and cross-country start NCAA post-season tomorrow

The first Syracuse Orange teams will enter NCAA post-season competition on Friday. Cross-country will be in the Bronx for the NCAA Northeast Regional while field hockey travels to Maryland for a rematch with the Princeton Tigers. #7 Princeton beat #8 Syracuse 5-1 earlier in the season so the Orange will...
Syracuse football: first down offense vs Pitt

The Syracuse Orange offense was mostly anemic on Saturday afternoon. Pitt’s defense held the Orange to total yards, but there were a couple of bright spots on 1st down throws. For the game Carlos Del Rio-Wilson only threw for 120 yards. He had 106 of those yards on first...
#FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Florida State

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge.... Now onto this...
Syracuse men’s soccer: Orange drop UNC in ACC quarters, await Virginia on Wednesday

The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team have been on an absolute run this season. They’re 13-2-3 (5-1-2 ACC) and have had their best regular season since 2014 and matched their best win total since 2016 already. I’ve been remiss in my duties and not giving them the coverage they deserve, with arguably the most complete team I’ve ever seen them trot out on the pitch, at least since those years, maybe beyond.
Syracuse football: what are they saying about the Orange after week 10?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. After three straight losses, probably not a lot of good things. Syracuse dropped out of both polls this week. The Florida State Seminoles are 25th in the AP Poll so if the Orange can defend home field, maybe they sneak back in?
Syracuse football: Week 10 grades vs Pitt

Don’t say we didn’t warn you. The Syracuse Orange are in the middle of its toughest stretch on the schedule, and that led to their third straight loss of the season. That came at the hands of the Pittsburgh Panthers, who read the scouting report and proceeded to run the ball all day long. That was just enough to edge out a win over a banged up Orange team.
