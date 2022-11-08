Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Related
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Colgate
After a 23-point victory in its season-opener, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team is back at home for its second game of the season. The Orange (1-0) will be taking on the Colgate Raiders (1-0) Thursday night at the JMA Wireless Dome in a rematch from last season. In that game last December, Syracuse defeated Colgate 79-57.
nunesmagician.com
1997 Syracuse football rewind: #21 Orange rally late to win at Pitt
The 1997 Syracuse Orange entered their game at the Pittsburgh Panthers with a six-game winning streak. They were nearly twenty-point favorites heading into the game and early on that large spread made a lot of sense. Even with starting running back Kyle McIntosh leaving after one carry, and joining his...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s soccer outlasts Virginia to advance to the ACC Tournament finals
The other day I opined on the Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team’s season and their win against North Carolina. That game was back and forth and the Tar Heels were able to control the play through a good chunk of the game. That was not the case in the ACC Championship semifinals as the Orange controlled the match against the Virginia Cavaliers. However, because this is soccer, the UNC game ended with an Orange win in regulation. The UVA match required extra time and penalties for Syracuse to walk away with a 2-2 draw, advancing 5-3 on penalties to the ACC final.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: what to watch vs Florida State
The Syracuse Orange look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles in the final home game of 2022. These two teams are heading in opposite directions as they head into this primetime match-up so what are we looking for on Saturday night?. Kevin: Saturday...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse field hockey and cross-country start NCAA post-season tomorrow
The first Syracuse Orange teams will enter NCAA post-season competition on Friday. Cross-country will be in the Bronx for the NCAA Northeast Regional while field hockey travels to Maryland for a rematch with the Princeton Tigers. #7 Princeton beat #8 Syracuse 5-1 earlier in the season so the Orange will...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: why Jesse Edwards is the Orange’s most irreplaceable player
About a month ago, the TNIAAM unanimously agreed that Jesse Edwards was the most valuable player on the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team. Based on the start of the 2022-2023 season, he might also be Syracuse’s most indispensable player. Edwards looks great at everything that made him valuable...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: first down offense vs Pitt
The Syracuse Orange offense was mostly anemic on Saturday afternoon. Pitt’s defense held the Orange to total yards, but there were a couple of bright spots on 1st down throws. For the game Carlos Del Rio-Wilson only threw for 120 yards. He had 106 of those yards on first...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Dino Babers, players preview Senior Day against Florida State
The Syracuse Orange have one more game inside the JMA Dome this season. It’s a primetime clash with one of their soon-to-be-annual-foes, the Florida State Seminoles. Before Saturday’s 8pm kickoff, Head Coach Dino Babers and his squad touched on their recent play:. Dino Babers. Coach Babers had a...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Jim Boeheim, players react to 90-72 win over Lehigh
The Syracuse Orange are 1-0 after a 90-72 opening night victory over Lehigh. After the game, Head Coach Jim Boeheim and several of his players shared their thoughts on the win:. Jim Boeheim. On former Syracuse Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel, who passed away yesterday before the game: “I don’t think...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: second-quarter surge sparks Orange to 79-56 win over Stony Brook
The Syracuse Orange took on the Stony Brook Seawolves Monday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome to kick off their 2022-2023 season. Syracuse is looking to build off of a dismal 2021-2022 season that saw the team finish 11-18 overall and just 4-14 against the ACC. The matchup against Stony...
nunesmagician.com
#FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Florida State
It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge.... Now onto this...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s soccer: Orange drop UNC in ACC quarters, await Virginia on Wednesday
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team have been on an absolute run this season. They’re 13-2-3 (5-1-2 ACC) and have had their best regular season since 2014 and matched their best win total since 2016 already. I’ve been remiss in my duties and not giving them the coverage they deserve, with arguably the most complete team I’ve ever seen them trot out on the pitch, at least since those years, maybe beyond.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: what are they saying about the Orange after week 10?
Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. After three straight losses, probably not a lot of good things. Syracuse dropped out of both polls this week. The Florida State Seminoles are 25th in the AP Poll so if the Orange can defend home field, maybe they sneak back in?
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Week 10 grades vs Pitt
Don’t say we didn’t warn you. The Syracuse Orange are in the middle of its toughest stretch on the schedule, and that led to their third straight loss of the season. That came at the hands of the Pittsburgh Panthers, who read the scouting report and proceeded to run the ball all day long. That was just enough to edge out a win over a banged up Orange team.
Comments / 0