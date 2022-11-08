Chaos and confusion: As a window opens for legal abortion in Arizona, providers ride emotional roller coaster alongside patients

Read full article on original website
1 in 3 women of reproductive age now live over an hour away from an abortion clinic, study finds
One in three women of reproductive age in the U.S. now live over an hour away from the closest abortion clinic, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday. Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the average travel time to a clinic was less than 30 minutes.
PopSugar
50 States, 50 Abortions
When the news first broke on June 24 that the US Supreme Court had overturned 1973's Roe v. Wade, my wellness director, Mirel Zaman, and I immediately jumped into action. As journalists, we understood the impact of the moment; as women, we felt it. When you find out you're pregnant, you don't think about the laws of the land. Instead, you think about your life and your abilities: Can I physically carry this child? Can I afford this child? How will my life shift if I am pregnant or need to raise a person? Can I afford an abortion? What will my family or partner think?
The Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim is suing the state's attorney general over his investigation
An Indiana doctor being investigated by the state attorney general after she provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio girl has sued the official, alleging his office used illegitimate consumer complaints to seek patient records and pursue the probe.
Texas doctor tells Biden students being forced to practice abortions on papayas after Roe v Wade ban
Texas doctor tells Biden students are learning abortions on papayas post Roe v Wade. A Texas doctor told Joe Biden that medical students were being forced to practice abortions on papayas as an “unintended consequence” of the overturning of Roe v Wade. Dr Danielle Mathisen, a doctor who...
I Live In Alabama. Our Cruel New Abortion Law Has Made My Life Absolute Hell.
"They suggested I should simply carry the fetus to term and watch it die a slow, painful death before burying it in a child-sized coffin."
Feds Launch First Investigation into Allegations that a Woman Was Denied a Medically-Necessary Abortion
A Missouri hospital is under investigation after allegedly denying abortion services to a woman whose life was at risk due to a pregnancy that was no longer viable The federal government has launched an investigation after a Missouri hospital allegedly denied abortion services during a medical emergency. In October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services launched an investigation after doctors at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri denied abortion services to a woman, violating the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, according to Kaiser...
This Swing State Could Rewrite Abortion Access in the Midwest
DETROIT — More than four months after the Supreme Court shredded the federal right to an abortion, arguing that access to the procedure should be decided on a state-by-state basis, voters in Michigan are getting their chance to do just that. On Tuesday, Michiganders will head to the polls...
Mother Jones
The Future of Abortion Is Up for Grabs in These States on Tuesday
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, President Joe Biden has been telling voters the solution is the polls. “Vote, vote vote,” he implored them a week after the court decided there was no constitutional right to abortion, after all. “Vote, vote, vote,” he repeated in July, signing an executive order that took some of the steps in his power to protect abortion access. “Vote, vote, vote,” he added last month, promising an abortion-rights bill first thing next January, if Democrats first win sufficient majorities.
The states where abortion rights are on the ballot on Election Day
Washington — Abortion rights has emerged among the top issues motivating voters this election cycle after the Supreme Court rolled back the constitutional right to an abortion, and in some states, questions deciding the future of abortion access will be on the ballot next month. The November elections will...
Voters Rejected Montana’s Anti-Abortion Referendum. Here’s What it Means
Montana was one of five states with abortion-related ballot measures on Tuesday, and in all cases, voters chose to protect abortion access.
CNET
These States Have Put Abortion on the Ballot in November
For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. Abortion access in the US shifted enormously after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that determined there was a constitutional right to abortion. The...
Indiana doctor sues attorney general in 10-year-old's abortion case
Nov 3 (Reuters) - An Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim sued Indiana's attorney general on Thursday, demanding an end to investigations seeking medical records about patients and their abortions.
Legal Abortions Fell Around 6% in Two Months After End of Roe
In the first two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, legal abortions nationwide declined by more than 10,000, a drop of about 6%, according to the first attempt at a nationwide count of abortions since the decision. -- 3.9 x 13.6 -- cat=a.
The future of abortion care is on the ballot in these five states
Less than two months after the US Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion, Kansas voters shocked the country – and a multimillion dollar anti-abortion campaign – with the results of America’s first referendum on abortion rights after the high court’s landmark ruling. In...
Voters Turned Out To Protect Abortion Rights In Michigan, California, And Kentucky, Just Months After Roe Was Overturned
“This is a really big step in preventing any more degradation of democracy,” a Michigan woman who voted in favor of the amendment told BuzzFeed News.
qcnews.com
Montana vote adds to win streak for abortion rights backers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights supporters secured another win Thursday as voters in Montana rejected a ballot measure that would have forced medical workers to intercede in the rare case of a baby born after an attempted abortion. The result caps a string of ballot defeats, months after the...
Health Care — Voters solidify pro-abortion stance at the polls
A new video game has officially dropped, and even KFC is excited about it. Today in health, we’re looking at the states where abortion access is projected to be enshrined into their respective state constitutions and where anti-abortion measures were shot down. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re...
In the wake of GOP Supreme Court sweep, Ohio activists plan abortion ballot initiative
When Republicans swept all three races for the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday, they swept away hopes that the court would find that the state Constitution protects the right to an abortion. So on Wednesday, abortion-rights activists were strategizing over when and how to get a measure on the ballot that would amend the Ohio […] The post In the wake of GOP Supreme Court sweep, Ohio activists plan abortion ballot initiative appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
