Read full article on original website
Related
What the wave of tech layoffs tell us about the economy
Friday's jobs report came in strong: the US economy added 261,000 new jobs in October, blowing away analyst expectations of 200,000, even as unemployment ticked up to 3.7%.
'The Fed has to do the dirty work' and induce a US recession that's deeper than Europe's as the economy is clearly overheating, BofA says
The Federal Reserve has to do the "dirty work" of bringing labor demand down to match supply, Bank of America analysts said. As a result, the US will face a deeper recession than Europe, where the labor market is already much weaker. BofA sees the Fed hiking the benchmark rate...
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
Buckle in for a brutal free-fall in home prices and US housing is in a massive bubble, experts say. Here's how bad Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 others think it could get.
The US housing market is cratering, as the Fed's rapid interest rate hikes send mortgage costs soaring. Home sales have fallen for 8 months, and prices are dropping. But economists say worse is to come. Here's what Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 other top experts say about how painful...
CNBC
5 of the riskiest industries to work in during a recession, according to economists
There's been a lot of debate lately over whether the U.S. will plunge into a recession soon. While a downturn isn't inevitable, many economic forecasters believe it's just a matter of time before a recession hits. "The worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like...
Americans should brace for a cash crunch and a painful recession, experts say. Here's what Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned this week.
Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned of a cash crunch this week. Dimon and Solomon flagged the risk of a US recession and a slump in consumer spending. Dalio underlined how rising interest rates could squeeze cash-strapped, debt-ridden governments. Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio have sounded...
This is the moment Wall Street has been waiting for
Stocks soared in their best day since 2020 on Thursday after new economic data showed that price increases eased in October. Investors cheered the development because it indicates the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes may finally be cooling inflation.
'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini warns the S&P 500 could plunge another 30% - and the US economy faces a long and painful recession
Nouriel Roubini warned the S&P 500 could plunge another 30% before it bottoms out. The "Dr. Doom" economist said the US is likely to endure a deep, extended recession. Roubini predicted stubborn inflation, lower growth, and headaches caused by huge amounts of debt. US stocks could plunge another 30% as...
We just got confirmation that the next recession will look and feel unlike any in recent memory
The latest data on jobs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a still-robust labor market in the US. That's both bad and good news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy. But the latest data also means that an upcoming recession might be more tepid...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees the Dow surging 2,000 points once the Fed pivots to cutting rates - and says the US can still escape a recession
US stocks look cheap, and could soar once the Fed starts cutting interest rates, Jeremy Siegel said. He said the US can escape recession if the Fed pivots from raising rates to lowering them by summer. Falling asset prices, lower shipping costs, and layoffs suggest inflation is waning, he said.
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman says 'true' US inflation may have cooled to below 4% - and points to falling rental prices and slowing wage growth as proof
The rampant inflation that has roiled the US economy this year may be fading, Paul Krugman said. The Nobel Prize-winning economist pointed to a cooling rental market and slowing wage growth. Underlying inflation may have dropped as low as 3%, Krugman said. Sliding rental prices and slowing wage growth suggest...
Nobel economist Paul Krugman says the drop in inflation means a soft landing of the economy is 'increasingly plausible'
The drop in inflation means a soft landing of the economy is "increasingly plausible," Paul Krugman said. The top economist pointed to slowing rent and wage growth, which could mean inflation is coming under control. Stock market investors have cheered Thursday's CPI report, sending the Nasdaq up 6%. October's inflation...
The Fed no longer has a choice. Prepare for a recession.
Many economists and analysts see the US economy as a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly and, according to some, the country has entered a recession. Overall employment growth, on the other hand, has been much faster than normal.
Top economist Justin Wolfers says these 4 things show that inflation is coming down for real this time
The story behind inflation peaking in October is “becoming clearer,” as the latest CPI report gives hope for an improved U.S. economy.
Little sign of relief expected in October US inflation data
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The nation's punishing inflation rate likely kept simmering in October, giving the Federal Reserve little cause to ease up in its drive to slow price increases by steadily raising interest rates. The Labor Department is expected to report Thursday that consumer prices jumped 8%...
The Fed's path to a soft landing of the economy is a 'fanciful magic carpet ride' as its inflation fight is a lose-lose scenario, research firm says
The Fed's goals of bringing down prices while avoiding a recession is a "fanciful magic carpet ride," Ned Davis Research warned. The research firm pointed to the Fed's delicate balancing act between those goals, calling it a "lose-lose scenario." Even if the Fed drives the economy into a recession, inflation...
Economy shrinks in what could be start of long recession - OLD
The UK’s economy shrunk by 0.2% between July and September, in what some experts say could be the start of the longest recession since record began.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that gross domestic product (GDP) had fallen by 0.6% in September, in part due to the Queen’s funeral.It could be the beginning of a recession – which is defined as two quarters of shrinking GDP in a row.GDP fell 0.2% in Quarter 3 (July to September) 2022 with:▪️ services flat (0.0% growth)▪️ manufacturing falling 2.3%▪️ construction growing 0.6%➡️ https://t.co/IsdBc7KmAM pic.twitter.com/lwcKVBUOOC— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 11,...
Biden Puts Fingers in His Ears as Recession Alarm Bells Ring Everywhere
The U.S. economy experienced two quarters of decline in GDP earlier in 2022 before modest growth of 2.6 percent in the third quarter.
The economy was a big concern for voters. Thursday’s inflation report likely won’t help
Minneapolis CNN — The economy was top of mind for voters in the midterm elections, exit polls showed, adding even more weight to a highly anticipated inflation report due out on Thursday. The Consumer Price Index for October, which measures the change in price of everything from pork chops...
Comments / 0