The UK’s economy shrunk by 0.2% between July and September, in what some experts say could be the start of the longest recession since record began.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that gross domestic product (GDP) had fallen by 0.6% in September, in part due to the Queen’s funeral.It could be the beginning of a recession – which is defined as two quarters of shrinking GDP in a row.GDP fell 0.2% in Quarter 3 (July to September) 2022 with:▪️ services flat (0.0% growth)▪️ manufacturing falling 2.3%▪️ construction growing 0.6%➡️ https://t.co/IsdBc7KmAM pic.twitter.com/lwcKVBUOOC— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 11,...

3 HOURS AGO