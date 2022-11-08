ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Americans should brace for a cash crunch and a painful recession, experts say. Here's what Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned this week.

Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned of a cash crunch this week. Dimon and Solomon flagged the risk of a US recession and a slump in consumer spending. Dalio underlined how rising interest rates could squeeze cash-strapped, debt-ridden governments. Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio have sounded...
This is the moment Wall Street has been waiting for

Stocks soared in their best day since 2020 on Thursday after new economic data showed that price increases eased in October. Investors cheered the development because it indicates the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes may finally be cooling inflation.
Economy shrinks in what could be start of long recession - OLD

The UK’s economy shrunk by 0.2% between July and September, in what some experts say could be the start of the longest recession since record began.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that gross domestic product (GDP) had fallen by 0.6% in September, in part due to the Queen’s funeral.It could be the beginning of a recession – which is defined as two quarters of shrinking GDP in a row.GDP fell 0.2% in Quarter 3 (July to September) 2022 with:▪️ services flat (0.0% growth)▪️ manufacturing falling 2.3%▪️ construction growing 0.6%➡️ https://t.co/IsdBc7KmAM pic.twitter.com/lwcKVBUOOC— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 11,...

