Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

State commission investigating Virginia Beach 2019 mass shooting seeks missing 'piece of the puzzle'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A state-run investigation is underway working to learn more about the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. On Thursday, a member from an independent state commission is asking for more people to come forward and talk about the tragic day when a disgruntled employee shot and killed 12 people in Building 2.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

One critically injured following shooting in Newport News, man arrested

NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk church at a loss after AC, heating units stolen

NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police launches 'child check-in' campaign on social media

PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk to announce expanded plan with Carnival Cruise lines

NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Suspect robs tobacco store in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, VA
webcenterfairbanks.com

3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) - Two Virginia families are searching for answers as they mourn the deaths of their loved ones, who were found dead in a vacation rental property in Mexico along with a third friend. Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, grew up together in Virginia Beach...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Crews respond to accidental stove fire in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Paige looks to combat violence following Norfolk City Council win

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In the heart of Ward 4 the Attucks Theater has stood watch over historic Church Street through times good and bad. It was the ideal location for an interview with 52-year old John Paige who defeated two others to win the seat that was held by the retiring councilman Paul Riddick for 30 years.
NORFOLK, VA
WRAL

Americans found dead in Mexico Airbnb

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn Dr. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
chainstoreage.com

Chicken Salad Chick expands in Virginia Beach

A fast-growing restaurant chain is charging forward with its expansion plans. Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual brand that serves Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch, announced the signing of a six-unit development deal in the Virginia Beach metro. Franchisee Melissa Holt, who opened a Hampton, Va., location in December and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
cohaitungchi.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels In Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach boasts three sprawling beaches and 35 miles of sandy shores, so it’s no wonder why visitors flock here all year long. In the summer, you’ll love soaking up the sun on the beach and getting your fill of all the watersports on offer. Time your visit for January or February, and you’ll have the best chance of spotting majestic sea creatures on a whale watching tour!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
mhslionsroar.com

Girl Bosses Don’t Wear Pockets- The Story of Ms. Egolf

If you wish you attended a school where your principal was a trap-rap connoisseur, who was inspired by the death of Princess Diana and wears a fanny pack to school every day, then I’ve got great news for you. You’re in the right place!. Following the sudden retirement...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

