This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
iBerkshires.com
Littleton Girls Come Back to Beat Monument Mountain
LITTLETON, Mass. -- Littleton scored twice late in the first half to overcome a one-goal deficit and went on to a 3-2 win over Monument Mountain on Wednesday in the Division 4 State Tournament Round of 16. Iris Firth opened the scoring in the fifth minute with an asist from...
iBerkshires.com
DiGennaro Leads MCLA Women to Season-Opening Win
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- Brooke DiGennaro and Zaylee Ramos each scored 24 points Tuesday to lead the MCLA women's basketball team to a 73-60 win over Lesley. Drury graduate DiGennaro converted 10 of 15 field goal attempts and three of five tries from behind the 3-point line. The Trailblazers outscored their...
iBerkshires.com
Williams Field Hockey Advances in NCAA Tournament
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Molly Hellman and Pilar Torres each scored a pair of goals Wednesday to lead the Williams College field hockey team to an 8-0 win over Johnson & Wales in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament. Shea van den Broek, Liz Scarcella, Kiki Higgis and...
iBerkshires.com
Lee Falls on Road in State Tournament
DOUGLAS, Mass. -- Lee senior MaKayla Schuerer Tuesday ended her high school volleyball career in style with a triple double in a four-set loss to Douglas in the Division 5 State Tournament's Round of 16. Schuerer had 14 assists, 10 aces and 23 digs for the Wildcats. Douglas advanced to...
iBerkshires.com
PHS To Perform 'Twelfth Night'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. Pittsfield High School will present its first production of the year, "Twelfth Night," on Nov. 11 and 12. "Twelfth Night," one of Shakespeare's most produced works tells a story of romance, shipwreck, trickery, and mistaken identity. Performances will take place on Nov. 11 at 7:30 pm and Nov....
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
State Sen. John Velis declined to declare victory Tuesday night despite seeing leads in a handful of towns
As results trickled in Tuesday night, both candidates for the Hampden and Hampshire state Senate seat declined to pounce at declaring victory. But around 10:45 p.m., incumbent state Sen. John C. Velis, a Democrat, appeared to have amassed more votes over Republican challenger and Agawam City Councilor Cecilia P. Calabrese.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Green Drinks: The Green Mountains to Hudson Highlands Linkage
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Laura Marx, a Climate Solutions Scientist from The Nature Conservancy in Massachusetts, will speak at the November Pittsfield Green Drinks event on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6:00 PM on Zoom. Marx will be talking about The Staying Connected Initiative and the cross-border effort to protect and...
Aaron Saunders victor over Chip Harrington in tight 7th Hampden District state Rep. race
LUDLOW — Belchertown Democrat Aaron Saunders declared victory after midnight over Ludlow Republican James “Chip” Harrington in the race for the 7th Hampden District state representative seat. Harrington refused to concede until nearly 1 a.m., as Saunders insisted he had the votes to win — which came...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Rural Lands Online Auction
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williamstown Rural Lands (WRL), a non-profit, member-supported land conservation trust, invites members of the community and their friends to participate in a virtual auction featuring local goods and experiences that represent the best of Berkshire County. Biddable items range from vacation stays near and far, local...
PHOTO: Bald eagles spotted in Holyoke
A viewer captured two bald eagles sitting by the Waterfront Tavern in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
Nicole Timeline: When will Massachusetts feel impacts?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what Hurricane Nicole could mean for western Massachusetts.
iBerkshires.com
St. Stans First Quarter Honor Roll
ADAMS, Mass. — Stanislaus Kostka School Quarter 1 Honor Roll for the 2022-2023 school year. iBerkshires.com welcomes critical, respectful dialogue; please keep comments focused on the issues and not on personalities. Profanity, obscenity, racist language and harassment are not allowed. iBerkshires reserves the right to ban commenters or remove commenting on any article at any time. Concerns may be sent to info@iberkshires.com.
Guilderland not allowing sign at new Herbie’s location, owner says
Herbie’s Burgers is planning to open its third location in Guilderland on November 17. Owner Nicholas Warchol commissioned local artist Frank Smith to paint the sign on the building, but Warchol tells NEWS10 that the Town of Guilderland is not allowing the sign.
iBerkshires.com
DeMar 5k Run and 1 Mile Walk Returns Veterans Day Weekend
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Up Front for DeMar 5k Run and 1 mile Walk returns after a 2-year absence, marking 10 years since SPC Michael R DeMarsico II was killed in action. "The event gives people an opportunity to continue to have an outlet to do something for Michael, to continue his legacy and keep his story relevant," Race Organizer Eileen Sullivan said about the race that will be held on Nov. 13. "I see it more as a vessel of allowing that. Michael's friends and family continue to participate, and there are always great stories to be told. A few of Michael's soldiers have participated, and that's been amazing."
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee crews respond to accident outside of BullsEye Lounge on Center St.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Center Street Wednesday night for reports of a multi-car accident outside the BullsEye Lounge. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the call came in around 8:30 p.m. 2 parties were brought to a local hospital to be...
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
Incarcerated woman that walked away from Springfield facility found
The Hampden County Sheriff's Office have located an incarcerated woman that walked away from the Western Mass. Recovery and Wellness Center in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.
Front of building partially collapses in Albany
The front exterior of a building has partially collapsed in Albany. Albany FD, Albany PD and national grid responded to the scene.
iBerkshires.com
Simon's Rock Theater Program to Perform 'RIOT'
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Bard College at Simon's Rock's Theater Program will perform "RIOT" on Thursday, Nov. 10 through Saturday, Nov. 12. "RIOT" is directed by Assistant Professor of Theater and alumna Sara Katzoff '97. According to a press release, originally created and devised by the Wardrobe Ensemble from...
