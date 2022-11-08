Read full article on original website
Karen Bass trims Rick Caruso's lead in tight race to be next LA mayor, latest results show
Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles? The latest numbers show the race between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso remains tight.
foxla.com
2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results
LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop
The next vote count drop in the biggest race in L.A. arrives on Friday. The race between the two candidates is so close, they have already swapped frontrunner status once The post Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Rick Caruso’s Lead Over Karen Bass Shrinks To Just 2,700 Votes
UPDATED with latest: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of the nearly 1.5 million ballots cast in the city’s election. Bass surged from what was a 12,000-vote deficit early Wednesday morning, when the clerk’s office lastreleased an update. An additional 134,099 vote-by-mail ballots returned through Election Day were added to the vote count Thursday afternoon, bringing the total ballots counted to 1,452,192. Late Wednesday, the county registrar’s office announced...
foxla.com
LA Mayor Race: When will tight race between Caruso, Bass be called?
LOS ANGELES - The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock Wednesday between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass -- and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in early returns...
LA Mayor race still too close to call
Co-host of “The Death of Journalism” podcast, John Ziegler joins Mark Reardon to react to Tuesday’s midterm elections, and share on the LA Mayor race between Rick Caruso and Karen Bass that is still too close to call.
beverlypress.com
L.A. voters speak
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s office issued updated election totals on Nov. 10 representing vote by mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day. The race for mayor of Los Angeles tightened, but developer Rick Caruso remains in the lead with 50.25% (273,941 votes) of the vote...
signalscv.com
Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to run additional election results update
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the RR/CC will run an additional election results update today between 4 and 5 p.m. in the 2022 General Election. Today’s update will include vote by mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day. It is estimated that approximately 1...
Sacramento Observer
California ’22 Mid-Term: Historic Wave of Black Candidates Set to Win in Projected Election Blowout
(CBM) – A wave of Black candidates in California are expected to win after this week’s General Election. Among them are three candidates leading in their races to be elected to statewide constitutional offices. Two African American candidates running for seats in the State Legislature are expected to...
spectrumnews1.com
With race still undecided, Rick Caruso woos the Latino electorate
On Election Day, Rick Caruso went to Boyle Heights to cast his vote. While he doesn't live in the area, it was a strategic move for the Los Angeles mayoral candidate. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts Alex Cohen and Sara Sadhwani point out Caruso's not-so-secret campaign strategy: woo the votes of the oft-ignored Latino and Asian American electorates.
Live General Election Results From Los Angeles, L.A. County and California
Follow all the latest results in key races from L.A. mayor and L.A. County sheriff to ballot measures, congressional contests and more.
Long Beach election results: Rex Richardson takes lead in mayoral race
Early voting returns show Councilmember Rex Richardson with a 6.8 percentage-point lead in the Long Beach mayoral race over Councilmember Suzie Price. The post Long Beach election results: Rex Richardson takes lead in mayoral race appeared first on Long Beach Post.
California Live Election Results 2022: From local to national races, here's what we know so far
The polls have closed and we're bringing you the latest results from Los Angeles and around the country.
edglentoday.com
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
Los Angeles City Council Results: What We Know So Far In The District 5, 11, 13, And 15 Races
Watch this space for live results.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor and councilmembers maintain lead over challengers
Inglewood residents are on track to return the incumbents to the city council in a sign they want to keep the team together. Early returns show the incumbents with a decent lead over their opponents. The numbers also indicate Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.’s popularity is waning. District...
LA County polls are now closed; watch results here
The polls are now closed in Malibu, and voters will soon know who will be in the board of education for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District, city council and a number of key county races. Eight candidates fought for three open spots on the SMMUSD Board of Directors. Malibu City Council members, Karen Farrer […] The post LA County polls are now closed; watch results here appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Laist.com
The Election Results, So Far, Are In.
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today on the final day of our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Your donation today will be matched dollar-for-dollar, so your gift's impact on local news will be twice as strong! Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
Voter Turnout Already Over 20% in LA County
With Tuesday's deadline looming for people to cast their ballots, voter turnout in Los Angeles County was already slightly over 20% thanks to early voting.
What We Know So Far About LA And OC Voter Turnout In The 2022 General Election
L.A. election officials estimate just under 900,000 ballots remain to be counted after a release Thursday night. In Orange County, is releasing new tallies weekdays at 5 p.m.
