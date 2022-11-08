The Rap icon addressed Takeoff’s tragic murder as people question why arrests haven’t been made. The subject of snitching is often a hot topic within Hip Hop and Ja Rule is adding his voice to the conversation. The very accusation can cause someone to lose their life—much like Nipsey Hussle did when he was callously murdered by Eric Holder. The industry is currently grieving the loss of Takeoff and many are wondering why a suspect hasn’t been arrested. Several witnesses were at the scene, but the “no snitching” culture is being blamed for a lack of movement.

2 DAYS AGO