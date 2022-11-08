Read full article on original website
21 Savage Doubles Down On Kodak Black “Verzuz” Comments
21 Savage is certainly on a high these days following the release of his joint album with Drake entitled Her Loss. Earlier this week, the Atlanta rapper made headlines after claiming that no from his 2016 XXL Freshmen List could beat him in a Verzuz matchup. “Nobody from that Freshman cover [could] beat me in no Verzuz,” he declared. “Nobody.”
Fat Joe Recalls Getting Advice From Lil Wayne Before Going To Prison
Fat Joe says that Lil Wayne advised him to “be humble” before going to prison. Fat Joe says that Lil Wayne advised him to “be humble” when they spoke before Joe’s three-month stint in federal prison. Speaking with Jada Pinkett Smith for an episode of Red Table Talk, Joe also recalled visiting Wayne in Jail.
SZA Bares All In BTS “PSA” Photos
SZA showed off her curvy physique in as she donned herself in glow-in-the-dark liquid. SZA is continuing the countdown for the release of her highly anticipated single “PSA.” Earlier this week, the songstress celebrated her 33rd birthday by blessing her loyal followers with a preview of new music and a visual teaser of the cryptic track . On Thursday, SZA teased even more behind the scenes moments from the upcoming video.
Rihanna Debuts New Song “Born Again”
Rihanna is back with a brand new single. “Born Again” marks the singer’s second single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The soulful ballad was written by The-Dream, who also wrote “Umbrella” and “Birthday Cake” for Rihanna. The single comes on the...
Offset Pushes Back The Release Date Of New Album: Report
Offset revealed that he delayed the release of his follow-up to “Father Of 4.”. It looks like Offset will no longer be releasing his second solo studio album on Friday. The rapper slowly unveiled new music over the past few months in anticipation of his follow-up to Father Of 4 including the Baby Keem and Mike Dean-produced, “54321” and the Moneybagg Yo-assisted, “CODE.” In a leaked message exchange with a fanpage, Offset appeared to confirm a delay with the project’s release.
Boosie Responds To Being Clowned Over Spirit Airlines Flight
Boosie is known for having funs with his fans on social media. The Baton Rogue rapper built such a rapport with his fan base that they feel as if they know him. Earlier this week, Boosie began to trend online after fans shared a video, claiming that it was the “Set It Off” rapper boarding a flight on Spirit Airlines.
DJ Envy Questions Media’s Role In Hip Hop Violence
For “Hip Hop Homicides,” Envy and Van Lathan are examining media’s influence in the rise of violence. A new episode of Hip Hop Homicides airs tonight and it has sparked conversations. The industry has long been plagued with tragic circumstances, but in recent years, Hip Hop has suffered the most. Dozens of artists have lost their lives to gun violence and Hip Hop Homicides investigates these cases. When these tragedies surface, fans often engage in debates about lyrics, beefs, and violence. DJ Envy and Van Lathan not only examine the topic but question the media’s involvement.
Aaron Carter’s Family Believes Death Was Not Intentional: Report
The family of Aaron Carter reportedly do not believe that his death was intentional. The family of Aaron Carter believes that his death was not intentional, despite growing theories from fans that the singer may have taken his own life. Carter was found dead in his bathtub by a housekeeper, last week.
Halle Bailey Cried “Real Tears” After Getting Heartfelt Note From Pilot
While traveling, a Delta pilot slipped Halle a note about the singer being an “inspiration to little brown girls.”. Although there was controversy surrounding her appearance as Ariel, Halle Bailey has received massive support from fans. Her inclusion in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid caused a stir, but Bailey’s fans have marveled at her evolution. The Chloe x Halle songbird has been praised for her stellar vocals, and soon, we will see her in several new projects.
Future Reportedly Changes Last Name To “Cash”
Future appears to confirm that he legally changed his last name to Nayvadius Cash. Future’s infatuation with money reached new heights this week. The rapper confirmed on Instagram that he formally changed his last name to “Cash.”. On Wednesday, a report began circulating online indicating the name change....
Ja Rule Gives Origins Of Snitching While Discussing Takeoff
The Rap icon addressed Takeoff’s tragic murder as people question why arrests haven’t been made. The subject of snitching is often a hot topic within Hip Hop and Ja Rule is adding his voice to the conversation. The very accusation can cause someone to lose their life—much like Nipsey Hussle did when he was callously murdered by Eric Holder. The industry is currently grieving the loss of Takeoff and many are wondering why a suspect hasn’t been arrested. Several witnesses were at the scene, but the “no snitching” culture is being blamed for a lack of movement.
Jon Stewart Reflects On Kanye West & Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitic Remarks
Jon Stewart spoke about Kanye West and Kyrie Irving’s recent antisemitic remarks while appearing on Apple Music 1’s “The Message.”. Jon Stewart discussed the recent antisemitic remarks from Kanye West and Kyrie Irving while appearing on Apple Music 1’s The Message with Ebro Darden. Both West and Irving have faced backlash in recent weeks for sharing antisemitic messages online.
The Game Honors Aaron Carter With Heartfelt Story: “He Was Dope Af”
The “Drillmatic” rapper penned a touching message about the late star. Fans and friends of Aaron Carter have flooded social media with loving, kind words following the singer’s shocking death over the weekend. The Game is the latest celeb to share his experience with the “I Want Candy” singer, by sharing a heartfelt post about the first time he met the late star.
Drake & 21 Savage Sued By Vogue Over Fake Magazine Cover For “Her Loss”
Drake and 21 Savage are facing a new lawsuit over their fake Vogue cover. Drake and 21 Savage had one of the most memorable roll outs of the year for Her Loss. They’ve unveiled fake interviews with Howard Stern, fake performances of SNL, and of course, an unofficial Vogue cover. Unfortunately, Vogue’s parent company is now taking Drake and 21 Savage to court for using their brand.
50 Cent Reveals Whether He Thinks Hip-Hop Is More Violent Now
50 Cent says social media plays a big role in the rising number of deaths of rappers. 50 Cent recently debuted the most important entry into his TV catalog, Hip Hop Homicides. The show, hosted by Van Lathan, explores the unsolved murder cases of Soulja Slim, XXXTENTACION, King Von, and more.
Kevin Hart Details Being Robbed While With His Mother
Even this scary story was hilarious as the comedian recalled his mom refusing to back down. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast continues to be a leading force in the talk show space, and recently, they caught up with Kevin Hart. The famed comedian has mastered the art of story-telling in his stand-up routines, but he shared a story about his mother that was a bit more somber. Still, Hart managed to secure laughs as he revisited the memory.
Kodak Black Wants A Verzuz Against 21 Savage
Kodak Black posted a response video after 21 Savage declared that he’s “smoke” him in a Verzuz battle. “[21] don’t want the smokes.”. Kodak Black is down to do a hit-for-hit battle against 21 Savage. Just days after the Her Loss rapper claimed that he’d “smoke” any of his peers in a battle — Yak took to Instagram to give his take and opinion on things. “[21] don’t want the smokes,” Kodak shared in an Instagram Live session.
DaBaby Freestyles Over Latto’s “Big Energy,” Mentions His BMs
The rapper has been taking hits from all sides, but he returns with a new freestyle to shut down his haters. DaBaby is going through a rough season, but his latest freestyle shows him at the top of his game. The North Carolina rapper has been a controversial Hip Hop figure since he first emerged in the mainstream. His rough-around-the-edges nature appealed to his fanbase, but it also spelled legal trouble.
21 Savage On Why He & Drake Didn’t Delay “Her Loss” After Takeoff’s Death
21 Savage says that he and Drake wanted to give fans a “lift-up.”. 21 Savage says that he and Drake decided against delaying Her Loss in the wake of Takeoff’s death because they wanted to give their fans a “lift-up.” 21 spoke about the decision during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks on Off The Record.
Julia Fox Says Kanye West Relationship Impacted Her Career: “Not In A Good Way”
The “Uncut Gems” actress has been in between acting gigs since dating Ye. Kanye West has had his fair share of girlfriends since splitting from Kim Kardashian last year. His most notable relationship has been with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, who has always been vocal about her whirlwind affair with West.
