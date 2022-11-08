Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Ricky Moore Invitational kicks off at Westside High Friday night
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - CSRA basketball champ Ricky Moore is hosting a basketball tournament at Westside High School. The Ricky Moore Invitational Basketball season opener will be a triple-header featuring three CSRA returning state champions and a returning state finalist. It takes place Friday, Nov. 11 and the first game starts at 5:30 p.m. There will be three games Friday night: Jones County vs Laney at 5:30 p.m., Augusta Christian vs. Butler at 7 p.m., and Westside vs Grovetown at 8:30 p.m.
247Sports
Gamecocks women's hoops announces trio of signees
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and her staff signed a trio of players in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, the start of the early signing period. Story written by USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations. -- South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Sahnya...
Aiken, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Gamecocks nab top prospect Chloe Kitts
South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Chloe Kitts (Oviedo, Fla./Faith Christian Academy) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Blackville native named to Athletic Hall of Fame
Blackville native Steve Lott will be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at Western Carolina University (WCU) in November. Lott, now retired, served as the head coach of women’s golf at WCU from 1998 to 2010 as well as the Director of Golf beginning in 2004.
Runoff expected in Richmond County School’s District 2 race
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An incumbent and a political newcomer well known in the community may face a school board runoff in Augusta. In the race to lead Richmond County BOE’s District 2, you find two men vying for the role. One has served for the past eight years and the other has an education […]
Gamecocks lose 2024 commitment
The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a commitment on Tuesday night. Karson Hobbs, a three-star cornerback from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Twitter. Hobbs committed to the Gamecocks in July. “First, I would like to thank South Carolina and the coaches for overwhelming...
WRDW-TV
Here are local Veterans Day events, resources and information
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To mark Veterans Day on Friday, here is everything you need to know about local veteran events, resources and appreciation in the area. Veterans Day Discount - Nov. 11. Publix offers 10% discount to veterans, active military and their families. Veterans Day Discount- Nov. 11., Academy...
FOX Carolina
SC Superintendent of Education seat up for grabs
Margaret Pinney, who lived through the Toccoa Falls dam break in 1977, recounts the event. Sam Thompson, who lived through the Toccoa Falls dam break in 1977, recounts the event.
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
wfxg.com
CSRA voters focus on local issues, races in midterm
CSRA (WFXG) - With Governors' races and congressional and senate seats on the line in this midterm election, some voters across the two-state are more focused on local decisions. "The issue that I found most important was SPLOST," says Olivia Carswell, casting her ballot in Evans. "I grew up in...
wfxg.com
Richmond County School Systems host job fair
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Today, Richmond County School Systems hosted a Transportation Job Fair offering bus drivers and mechanics positions. The job fair started at 9 am and lasted until 2 pm. When people arrived at the fair, they were prompted to sign in and complete paperwork. If they secured a job, new hires would be set up for training at a later date.
Richland Two voters elect new school board members
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just a few days after the State Inspector General described Richland Two's school board 'dysfunctional,' voters elected four new school board members on Tuesday. As election results were coming in, Tamika Shuler Washington was watching the numbers with her team at her northeast Columbia office. "People...
wgac.com
Local Man Arrested for Murder on Old Savannah Road
Richmond County authorities have made an arrest in connection with a man’s murder last month. Deputies were called to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road October 15 at 10:13 p.m. where they found 20-year-old Tymarkus Starks of Hephzibah had been shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Body found in burned out Augusta business on Walton Way
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department (AFD) responded to a building fire Thursday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 4:39 for 1552 Walton Way. The former Auto Money Title Pawn business is located at that address. According to Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, a body was found in the building after […]
wfxg.com
Suspect identified in Old Savannah Rd. homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's office is looking for a man wanted in connection to a homicide. The sheriff's office believes 20-year-old Chauncey Thompson IV is connected to the October 15th murder that occurred on Old Savannah Road. Thompson IV is 6'01" tall and 230 pounds. Deputies...
wfxg.com
Columbia County voters approve SPLOST through 2028
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Get used to that extra 1% at the register. Columbia County voters decide to keep the Special Local Option Sales Tax alive by a vote of 60% in favor versus 40% who voted to end it. The local 1% sales tax is used for special...
WRDW-TV
Babysitters sought in abuse of 2 young boys they were caring for
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for two people on charges of first-degree cruelty to children. Jada Galloway, 22 is describes as 5 feet tall and weighing 231 pounds, while Rakimma Galloway, also 22, is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 231 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.
wgac.com
Check Your Lottery Tickets, $1 Million Winner in Evans
The Powerball Jackpot grew to a whopping $1.9 billion over the weekend after no one matched the five white balls and red Powerball. Someone purchased a ticket at Publix in Evans that’s worth $1 million, so check your tickets! The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56 69 and red Powerball 20.
Augusta, Aiken residents named as defendants in illegal firearm possession charges by U.S. Attorney’s office
GEORGIA (WJBF) – The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia’s office has named several Augusta and Aiken, South Carolina residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, these indicted cases are a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation, which is in […]
