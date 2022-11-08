ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 3

S Tro
3d ago

Negative campaigning. That’s all Fetterman does. He lies about Dr. Oz, Then he lies about himself. To try to make himself look better.What A Disgrace He Truly Is.

Reply
5
Related
WITF

Pennsylvania House Democrats poised to make significant gains

Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans. With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House

With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Oz vows ‘we will win’ razor-close U.S. Senate race over Fetterman in Pa.

NEWTOWN – Dr. Mehmet Oz held his election night party at a sprawling gym where some people were still pumping iron as the Pennsylvania polls closed. But the real sweat was shed in the basketball court turned into the election night soiree as Oz, the Republican, trailed his Democrat opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in the closely watched race for U.S. Senate virtually all night long.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

What is Pennsylvania voting for?

Election Day has arrived in Pennsylvania. Polls are open and will remain so until 8 p.m. In Pennsylvania, voters will be voting for the following:. Half of the state senators – those in even-numbered districts. All state House representatives. Where will candidates be?. On Election night, Pennsylvania's candidates will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
191K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy