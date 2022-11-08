ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

SEC Football: Georgia, Florida among biggest October recruiting winners

Two teams who faced off just a few weeks ago in Jacksonville, Georgia and Florida are the two biggest SEC Football recruiting winners during the month of October. Let’s take a look as to why the Bulldogs and Gators were the biggest winners on the recruiting trail of all teams in the SEC from October 1-31, as well as a few others who also should be mentioned. (NOTE: Rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite)
ATHENS, GA
mainstreetdailynews.com

Five Alachua County teams in state playoffs

It was a strange year for high school football with all of the weather issues early. We had games this fall on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and we begin the playoffs with another storm affecting games in the area. The Buchholz ‘home’ game against Pace in a Class...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Yvonne Hayes Hinson wins District 21 Florida House race

Yvonne Hayes Hinson, D-Gainesville, was reelected to the Florida House of Representatives, defeating her Republican challenger Hollye Merton by 43 percentage points, as of 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. As of 9:20 p.m, Hinson had 71.83% of the reported votes compared to opponent Merton's 28.17%. Hinson celebrated her victory among family and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall Wednesday night

UF announced it's monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole ahead of its predicted landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Alachua County is under a tropical storm watch as of 11 a.m., but no operational changes are expected for Gainesville or the UF campus, according to UF’s most recent Monday weather update,. Power outages, downed trees and damage to structures are possible in Alachua County, according to a 10 a.m. Alachua County weather update.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators sweep Volunteers in home swim meet

Men’s and women’s swimming advanced to 3-1 and 4-1 after a successful Saturday in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. In the women’s 1-meter event, senior Maha Amer’s score of 350.55 dive broke the 2016 school record of 346.10 set by graduate assistant dive coach Kahlia Warner.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

Corey Simon defeats Loranne Ausley in N. Florida Senate race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a fiercely battled race, Corey Simon has defeated incumbent Loranne Ausley for Florida’s Senate District Three. Simon had about 53% of the vote to Ausley’s 47% in the latest returns Tuesday evening, with more than 200,000 votes counted. “I want to take my...
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Breaking down the ballot: Who Gainesville residents will see in the general election

After months of campaigning, canvassing and collecting donations, candidates are leaving it all in the voters’ hands. The Nov. 8 general election has arrived, and with it, a slew of candidates for Alachua County residents to choose from. From a high-profile gubernatorial contest to open spots on the Gainesville City Commission, races from all levels of government fill this year’s ballot.
GAINESVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track

Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, are on the edge fo the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Alachua County Commission round-up: Alford wins District 1, Wheeler wins District 2 and Cornell wins District 4

Candidates Mary Alford, Marihelen Wheeler and Ken Cornell won the District 1, District 2 and DIstrict 4 County Commission races, respectively. Democrat Mary Alford regained her Alachua County District 1 seat Tuesday from DeSantis-appointed Republican Raemi Eagle-Glenn, winning by 58.53% as of 9:38 p.m. with 63 of 64 precincts reporting.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Homecoming didn’t always live up to the hype

Florida A&M University’s recent homecoming celebration was a huge event in Tallahassee. Current students and alumni spent an entire week paying tribute to the customs, rituals and other aspects of their alma mater. Many students said that they had to make the best out of homecoming. FAMU enjoyed a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Voters cast Election Day votes for local, statewide candidates

Florida’s local and statewide races brought Gainesville voters to the polls in full force this Election Day. More than 180,729 Alachua County residents are registered voters, and about 30% or 54,000 voted in the primaries. A total of 87,542 Alachua County residents voted in the general election, as of 7 p.m. Tuesday. Votes are still coming in.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Ballot initiative round-up: Alachua County referendums pass, Florida amendments fail

No. 1 Constitutional Amendment Article VII, Section 4 and Article XII, Section 42: Failed. Amendment 1 failed Tuesday. It would have allowed the Florida Legislature to stop the consideration of changes or improvements made to residential property that improves the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for property taxation purposes.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy