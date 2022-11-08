Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Related
Opportunities Arising for Gators WR Depth After Shorter, Fraziars Injuries
Caleb Douglas among other Gators' reserves are likely to step up at wide receiver for Florida against South Carolina.
Gators Forward Commit Thomas Haugh Signs with Florida
Gators power forward commit Thomas Haugh makes his pledge to Florida official by signing with the program on Thursday.
Gators Edge Rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. Excelling in Expanded Role
Florida Gators edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. living up to inner-program expectations as he excels in new starting role.
SEC Football: Georgia, Florida among biggest October recruiting winners
Two teams who faced off just a few weeks ago in Jacksonville, Georgia and Florida are the two biggest SEC Football recruiting winners during the month of October. Let’s take a look as to why the Bulldogs and Gators were the biggest winners on the recruiting trail of all teams in the SEC from October 1-31, as well as a few others who also should be mentioned. (NOTE: Rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite)
Florida Peaking At The Right Time
Head coach Billy Napier has had a rocky first season in Gainesville, but the Florida Gators seem to be playing their best football as of late.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Five Alachua County teams in state playoffs
It was a strange year for high school football with all of the weather issues early. We had games this fall on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and we begin the playoffs with another storm affecting games in the area. The Buchholz ‘home’ game against Pace in a Class...
Independent Florida Alligator
Yvonne Hayes Hinson wins District 21 Florida House race
Yvonne Hayes Hinson, D-Gainesville, was reelected to the Florida House of Representatives, defeating her Republican challenger Hollye Merton by 43 percentage points, as of 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. As of 9:20 p.m, Hinson had 71.83% of the reported votes compared to opponent Merton's 28.17%. Hinson celebrated her victory among family and...
Independent Florida Alligator
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall Wednesday night
UF announced it's monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole ahead of its predicted landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Alachua County is under a tropical storm watch as of 11 a.m., but no operational changes are expected for Gainesville or the UF campus, according to UF’s most recent Monday weather update,. Power outages, downed trees and damage to structures are possible in Alachua County, according to a 10 a.m. Alachua County weather update.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators sweep Volunteers in home swim meet
Men’s and women’s swimming advanced to 3-1 and 4-1 after a successful Saturday in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. In the women’s 1-meter event, senior Maha Amer’s score of 350.55 dive broke the 2016 school record of 346.10 set by graduate assistant dive coach Kahlia Warner.
WCTV
Gallop Franklin wins N. Florida house seat, replacing Ramon Alexander
TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) – Democrat Gallop Franklin has won the election to Florida House District 8, besting Republican Curtis Bender in the race to replace Ramon Alexander, who did not seek re-election. With about three-quarters of precincts reporting, Franklin was taking more than 70% of the vote in the deeply...
WCTV
Corey Simon defeats Loranne Ausley in N. Florida Senate race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a fiercely battled race, Corey Simon has defeated incumbent Loranne Ausley for Florida’s Senate District Three. Simon had about 53% of the vote to Ausley’s 47% in the latest returns Tuesday evening, with more than 200,000 votes counted. “I want to take my...
Independent Florida Alligator
Breaking down the ballot: Who Gainesville residents will see in the general election
After months of campaigning, canvassing and collecting donations, candidates are leaving it all in the voters’ hands. The Nov. 8 general election has arrived, and with it, a slew of candidates for Alachua County residents to choose from. From a high-profile gubernatorial contest to open spots on the Gainesville City Commission, races from all levels of government fill this year’s ballot.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track
Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, are on the edge fo the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
Independent Florida Alligator
Alachua County Commission round-up: Alford wins District 1, Wheeler wins District 2 and Cornell wins District 4
Candidates Mary Alford, Marihelen Wheeler and Ken Cornell won the District 1, District 2 and DIstrict 4 County Commission races, respectively. Democrat Mary Alford regained her Alachua County District 1 seat Tuesday from DeSantis-appointed Republican Raemi Eagle-Glenn, winning by 58.53% as of 9:38 p.m. with 63 of 64 precincts reporting.
thefamuanonline.com
Homecoming didn’t always live up to the hype
Florida A&M University’s recent homecoming celebration was a huge event in Tallahassee. Current students and alumni spent an entire week paying tribute to the customs, rituals and other aspects of their alma mater. Many students said that they had to make the best out of homecoming. FAMU enjoyed a...
News4Jax.com
Board of Governors confirms Ben Sasse as next University of Florida president
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse won final approval Wednesday to become the 13th president of the University of Florida, capping a swift and sometimes contentious process. Sasse, a Republican, was confirmed for the post by the state university system Board of Governors on a voice...
Independent Florida Alligator
Voters cast Election Day votes for local, statewide candidates
Florida’s local and statewide races brought Gainesville voters to the polls in full force this Election Day. More than 180,729 Alachua County residents are registered voters, and about 30% or 54,000 voted in the primaries. A total of 87,542 Alachua County residents voted in the general election, as of 7 p.m. Tuesday. Votes are still coming in.
wuft.org
A community of modern-day garage bands thrives at a local Gainesville warehouse
The greatest underdog story in Gainesville doesn’t take place on the football field. It takes place at a modest Gainesville storage warehouse — where guitars alone wipe the floor with boxes and knickknacks. Walking the narrow alley of more than 30 storage units at the MiniMaxi Warehouse, the...
WCJB
Marion County and Gainesville will not have trash pick-up, RTS and Suntran also suspended due to Nicole
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you live in Marion County or the city of Gainesville, your garbage curbside pick up will be canceled for Thursday due to Hurricane Nicole. Instead, the curbside services will happen on Friday even though it is Veterans Day. Also, bus services from RTS in Gainesville...
Independent Florida Alligator
Ballot initiative round-up: Alachua County referendums pass, Florida amendments fail
No. 1 Constitutional Amendment Article VII, Section 4 and Article XII, Section 42: Failed. Amendment 1 failed Tuesday. It would have allowed the Florida Legislature to stop the consideration of changes or improvements made to residential property that improves the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for property taxation purposes.
Comments / 0