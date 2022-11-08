Read full article on original website
Thomas Moore
3d ago
Very sad that this happened. But he couldn’t help his brother when he was arrested before and went to prison. To late now. 😢
Reply(1)
3
Related
cenlanow.com
Unbuckled Opelousas man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On November 10, 2022, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 361. This crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Lance Joseph Richard. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Toyota Avalon, driven by Richard, was...
kalb.com
APD asking for help finding shoplifting suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with numerous recent shoplifting incidents in both Alexandria and Pineville. Micah Collins, 30, of Alexandria, is currently wanted on charges of theft between $1,000 and $5,000, as well as theft under...
KNOE TV8
Video shows Caldwell Parish deputies striking man during arrest
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday Nov. 7, 2022, Caldwell Parish deputies pulled over Brandon S. Dean for expired tags, but the situation escalated when Dean told deputies he was going to leave. According to deputies, Dean put the keys into the ignition and put the vehicle in drive. A...
cenlanow.com
APD arrests attempted murder suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an incident October 29 that resulted in a man riding a bicycle being shot in the foot. Lionel D. Washington, 36, of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted second...
kalb.com
2 teenagers arrested in Alexandria armed robbery investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday, Nov. 7, in Alexandria. At approximately 11 p.m. Monday, the Alexandria Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery at a business at the intersection of Masonic Drive and Texas Avenue. In this case, two Black males wearing masks stole an undetermined amount of money.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery. Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, the New Orleans Police Department announced that it was seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Saint Peter Street near the Mississippi River on October 29, 2022.
Unrestrained Louisiana Passenger Dies, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 190
Unrestrained Louisiana Passenger Dies, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 190. Louisiana – On November 8, 2022, soon after 11:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 190 at LA Highway 741. Velma D. Hendrix, 84, of Melville, Louisiana, died in the collision.
Brother of high ranking LSP Officer killed by Rapides Deputy
The man killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Deputy on Sunday is the brother of a high-ranking State Police commander. Derrick Kittling, shot during a confrontation with a Rapides deputy Sunday, was declared dead in Alexandria.
cenlanow.com
Alexandria PD seeking suspect in morning shooting incident
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting incident this morning. At approximately 9:30 a.m., APD received a report of two suspects firing at each other in the vicinity of Yale and North City Park Boulevard. Officers apprehended one suspect while the second suspect fled on foot. Officers attempted to locate the suspect in the 1800 block of Harvard Street but he was not there. No one was injured during the incident.
Tragedy in St. Landry Parish as an Opelousas Man Died in a Crash
An Opelousas man perished in a crash Wednesday night in St. Landry Parish.
kalb.com
APD investigating after gunshots fired in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after shots were fired in Alexandria Wednesday morning. Law enforcement officials shared that the gunshots started around 9:30 a.m. on Harvard Street near City Park due to an attempted robbery. Officers shared that the two suspects were firing at each other, but neither were hit. No other injuries have been reported so far in connection to the gunshots.
Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Evangeline Thruway Last Night
According to the Lafayette Police Department, the crash happened in the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway on the Frontage Road around 6:26 pm.
KTBS
3-vehicle crash closes Natchitoches highway
FAIRVIEW ALPHA, La. -- Five people have been taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near the International Paper Red River Mill, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. The crash has closed state Highway 480. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route. The injured people...
kalb.com
Protest wraps for man shot and killed by RPSO deputy
Louisiana State Police has released new details concerning a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Alexandria on Sunday, Nov. 6. Howell, Pettway sign softball letter of intent with LSUE. Hope House breaks ground on Hope Community. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to...
Four Hospitalized After Louisiana Wrong-Way Driver Head-On Crash on I-49
Four Hospitalized in Louisiana Wrong-Way Driver Head-On Crash on I-49 Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on November 7, 2022, that four persons remained hospitalized following a severe crash on Interstate 49 on Sunday night. According to authorities, a red Buick Verano occupied by a female driver...
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 7, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested four Simmesport, Louisiana persons on October 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes for alleged commercial fishing infractions. Allen P. Kimble,...
Mayor running for reelection killed in crash on Election Day
The mayor of Melville, Louisiana, died after a car crash on Election Day. Mayor Velma Hendrix, 84, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 190 near the town of Port Barre on Tuesday afternoon, the Louisiana State Police said, according to KLFY. Hendrix’s identity was confirmed by the St....
kalb.com
Man arrested after crashing vehicle at Fort Polk
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB/VPSO) - A man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and crashing his vehicle at Fort Polk. According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Ray Stolzle was seen driving recklessly at speeds over 100 mph onto oncoming traffic on November 4, around 5:16 p.m. on Hwy 10.
Candlelight vigil held in memory of 15-year-old shot and killed in Opelousas
It was a senseless murder and now an unimaginable tragedy for the family and friends of 15-year-old Kentravion George
KSLA
Man shot and killed by RPSO identified as Derrick Kittling
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The man shot and killed by an RPSO deputy Sunday afternoon has been identified as Derrick Kittling. KALB was able to confirm Kittling’s identity through national civil rights activist Norris Guillot Jr., who is working with Kittling’s family after his death. Louisiana State Police have not yet shared his identity.
Comments / 3